8 Days a Week

Aug. 3 (Thursday)

Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation — “In Exaltation of Flowers” by Edward Steichen, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Author Talk — And book signing, with Brooks Blevins, author of “Up South in the Ozarks,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Tontitown Grape Festival — Museum open from 3-7 p.m.; arts and crafts fair from 3-10 p.m.; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; carnival opens at 5 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 7 & 9 p.m., Tontitown. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Intro to Karate — 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists’ Reception — For “Cosmos,” featuring art by Shay Holloway & Shelley Mouber, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Great Hall at Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-4531.

Cocktail Tour — Schools of Art, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery — With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

“Cinderella” — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5; 2 p.m. Aug. 6; again Aug. 10-12, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20; half-price kids’ tickets Aug. 3 & 10. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

__

Aug. 4 (Friday)

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales — Aug. 4-6, all over Eureka Springs. View the map at YardsYards.com.

Tours & Classes — Home tours, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4; nature journaling, 1 p.m. Aug. 4; Ozark Women of the Civil War, 6 p.m. Aug. 4; battlefield tour, 9 a.m. Aug. 5; curator corner, 1-4:30 p.m. Aug. 6; and more, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Face Planter Class — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 or Aug. 5, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tontitown Grape Festival — Museum open from 1-7 p.m.; arts and crafts fair from 3-10 p.m.; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; carnival opens at 5 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 6 & 9 p.m.; Queen Concordia coronation at 8 p.m., Tontitown. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “While the City Sleeps” (1956), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception — For Margaret Speer Carter’s “An Artist’s Journey,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Die No Die (Arkansas)” — With Matty Davis, gather at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4-6, performance starts at 9 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25-$50. 657-2335; themomentary.org.

__

Aug. 5 (Saturday)

Tontitown Grape Festival — Run for the Grapes 5K at 7 a.m.; kids’ fun run at 8 a.m.; museum opens at 10 a.m.; arts and crafts fair at 10 a.m.; local musician performances at noon; carnival opens at noon; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 7 & 9 p.m.; grand prize giveaway by Queen Concordia at 11 p.m., Tontitown. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Super Saturday — Artsy Crafty, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Backyard Throwdown — With cornhole, bocce ball, croquet, horseshoes, giant water pong, Kan Jam, ladder toss and more, 10 a.m.-noon & 6-9 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $25 per team of two. thejonescenter.net/summer-city.

100th Anniversary Camp Carnival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Trout Fishing in America concert, Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $10. eventbrite.com.

Potluck Craft Day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Game Day Saturday — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Bookish Story Time — 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Craft Closet Cleanout — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Back to the ’80s — A trivia & costume contest, 1-3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Paint Your Town — An oil painting workshop, 1-4 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $25. artsonmainvb.com/k12-art-programs.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

End of Summer Celebration — 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Poetry As Performance — With Laura Lee Washburn, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Yard Art Celebration — A celebration of Audrey Vega’s yard art installation, “Los Hermanos Vega: Rooted in Springdale,” 2-4 p.m., 506 Holcomb St. in Springdale. eventbrite.com.

__

Aug. 6 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike — And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Jerry Robinson, author of “Bankruptcy of Our Nation,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 7 (Monday)

Safe Driving Workshop — With the Bentonville Police Department, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For those who crochet, knit or do other needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Bella Vista Birders — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me” by Bess Kalb, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 8 (Tuesday)

Fort Kids Pop Up — Story cubes, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Terrific Tuesday Nights — Ice cream social, 5-8:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free, but registration required at bgozarks.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

First Edition Adult Book Club — “Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by FPL. Free. faylib.org.

Socrates Cafe — Discuss philosophy with other adults, 6-7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“Heathers” — Produced by Kailey Erwin, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10; doors open at 5:45 p.m., The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $35 general admission, $20 student. Email kaileymiller25@gmail.com.

__

Aug. 9 (Wednesday)

Little Sprouts — A botanically themed story and activity time for preschoolers, 9:30 & 10:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10 at bgozarks.org.

Garden Buds — An environmental education program for elementary students, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10 at bgozarks.org.

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Investigation Station — Fingerprints, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 9-12, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free. usmmuseum.org.

Priceless Night — Pay as you wish, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

Elemental Flow Yoga — With Whitney Vogler, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Screenprinting Workshop — With Matthew McMillan, 5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Fall Vegetable Gardening — With the Ozark Botanical Society, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

WOW — “Flagged for Discussion” with Larissa Randall, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 10 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “No Cats Allowed” by Miranda James, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess — Embossed aluminum art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — Art & Words, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — A series of nutrition classes, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 17 & 24 and Sept. 7, 14 & 21, Springdale Public Library. Free. fregister at springdalelibrary.org.

__

Aug. 11 (Friday)

Partners in Play — For ages 6 & younger, 10 a.m.-noon, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Included in daily admission of $12. amazeum.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LEGOS for Adults — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Dance Night — Ballroom & cha-cha with Dance With Me Studio, 7 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12.50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 12 (Saturday)

Little Tinkerers — Woodworking for ages 3-6, 9-10:30 a.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 per child, $12 per adult caregiver. amazeum.org

Local Author Story Time — With Matt & Melissa Cooper, authors of “Benny in the Garden,” 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Local Love — With Chef Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Diana Fritillary Project — Comparing the Arkansas state butterfly to the Monarch, 10 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $30 at bgozarks.org.

Game Day Saturday — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — Cobblestone Farms, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts — Turkish water marbling, 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Aug. 13 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

On Show

“Hang” — With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), through Aug. 20, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

“Organic Abstractions” — By Jeffry Cantu, through Aug. 31, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com