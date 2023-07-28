8 Days a Week



July 27 (Thursday)

Story Time — “Bright Star” by the Young Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Soaring Stories — “Violet the Pilot,” 11 a.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. RSVO at arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Gallery Conversation — “We the People” by Nari Ward, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Matinee — “Rock Dog 3: Battle of the Beat,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Crafty Corner — Cup weaving for adults, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

True Crime Club — Case: The boys on the tracks, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Diego Rivera’s Community with Joshua Youngblood, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Intermediate Genealogy — Census research, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! — An open crafting event for teens and adults, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pajama Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Movie Night at the Bakery — With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

“Sweeney Todd” — Presented by Arts One Presents, 7 p.m. July 27-29, 2 p.m. July 30, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $20-$35. artsonepresents.org.

“Legends From the Fairy Tale Academy” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. July 27 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Springdale ($5-$10); 7 p.m. July 28 at First Presbyterian Church, Springdale (donate non-perishable food items); 2 p.m. July 29 at Fayetteville Public Library (free); 2 p.m. July 30 at The Medium in Springdale ($5-$10). Search NWAAT on Facebook.

“Cinderella” – 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 2 p.m. July 30; again Aug. 2-6 & Aug. 10-12, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $25 opening night; $20 all other performances; half-price kids’ tickets Aug. 3 & 10. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

“It Shoulda Been You” — A musical farce where a wedding goes wildly awry, 8 p.m. July 27-29, 2 p.m. July 30, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

__

July 28 (Friday)

Children’s Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 28-29, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Story Time — “Bright Star” by the Young Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Summer Art Classes — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 28-29, Terra Studios in Durham. Fees vary. usingart.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies — “The Muppet Movie,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Library Lab — What happens when you combine chocolate and chemistry, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

“The Taming of the Shrew” — Presented by the Crude Mechanicals, 7 p.m. July 28-29, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Pay what you can; cash and Venmo accepted. Follow the Crude Mechanicals on Facebook.

“Godspell” — Presented by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. July 28; 2 & 7 p.m. July 29, King Opera House in Van Buren. $12-$18. csafortsmith.org/godspell-tickets.

Candlelight Jazz — KC ensemble HoraceScope, 8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

July 29 (Saturday)

Bring Your Backpack to Life — For all ages, 10-11:30 a.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $5. artsonmainvb.com.

Super Saturday — Barnyard Buddies, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Military Appreciation Day — With an honors ceremony followed by the Military Parrot Games, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith. parrotislandwaterpark.com.

Marty the Balloon Man — 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Bookish Story Time — 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Qigong Workshop — With Maria Chowdhury, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45-$80. ozarkfolkways.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — 1-9 p.m., Stroll the Atolls Festival, Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. arkansasmarshallese.org/stroll-the-atolls.

“Lessons from the Fairy Tale Academy” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Studio Stroll — Wander through the picturesque campus and get an exclusive peek inside various art studios, 4-5:30 p.m., Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

Family Night at the Museum — 5-10 p.m., University of Arkansas Museum, 2471 N. Hatch Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. uamuseum.uark.edu.

__

July 30 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Summer Art Classes — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July , Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Greenland Station Bluegrass, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Art — With UA School of Art, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Southern Storytellers — An Arkansas storytelling event featuring Mary Steenburgen and Qui Nguyen, 3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Apple Birthday Bash — 6-8 p.m., Black Apple Hard Cider, downtown Springdale. Search Black Apple on Facebook.

__

July 31 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For those who crochet, knit or do other needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Monday Night Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

Aug. 1 (Tuesday)

Dewey’s Cafe Artist — Gary Udouj, through August, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Season Ticket — Featured spice: Herbs de Provence, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Fish of Arkansas — With Arkansas Game & Fish, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

BPL in the Community — At National Night Out with the Bentonville Police Department, 5-8 p.m., Memorial Park in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Terrific Tuesday Nights — Amazing Animals with Reptile Refuge, Backyard Buddies, Greedy Goats & more, 5-8:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. bgozarks.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 2 (Wednesday)

Little Sprouts — A botanic themed story and activity time for preschoolers, 10:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10. bgozarks.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Elemental Flow Yoga — With Whitney Vogler, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Achieve It — Disability Rights, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

UA Press Author Spotlight — Brooks Blevins, author of “Up South in the Ozarks: Dispatches from the Margins,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Bone Gap” by Laura Ruby, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bags at the Bakery Cornhole — 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

Aug. 3 (Thursday)

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation — “In Exaltation of Flowers” by Edward Steichen, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Author Talk — And book signing, with Brooks Blevins, author of “Up South in the Ozarks,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Intro to Karate — 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Schools of Art, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery — With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

Aug. 4 (Friday)

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales — Aug. 4-6, all over Eureka Springs. View the map at YardsYards.com.

Face Planter Class — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 or Aug. 5, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “While the City Sleeps” (1956), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception — For Margaret Speer Carter’s “An Artist’s Journey,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

__

Aug. 5 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Artsy Crafty, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Backyard Throwdown — With cornhole, bocce ball, croquet, horseshoes, giant water pong, Kan Jam, ladder toss and more, 10 a.m.-noon & 6-9 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $25 per team of two. thejonescenter.net/summer-city.

Potluck Craft Day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Game Day Saturday — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Bookish Story Time — 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Craft Closet Cleanout — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Back to the ’80s — A trivia & costume contest, 1-3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

End of Summer Celebration — 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Poetry As Performance — With Laura Lee Washburn, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 6 (Sunday)

Author Talk — With Jerry Robinson, author of “Bankruptcy of Our Nation,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

On Show

Kids Fiber Art Camp — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, July 31-Aug. 4, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Ages 7-14. $125. ozarkfolkways.org.

“Faces of Figment” — A new immersive exhibition featuring the imagined portraits of Drew Gentle, through Aug. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Presented by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Hang” — With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), opening reception 6 p.m. July 13, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Open through Aug. 20. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

“Constructions, Carvings, & Curiosities” — A new Art Ventures exhibition by artist Frank Goff, through July 21, Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

“Diego Rivera’s America” — Envisioning America from both the U.S. and Mexico, through July 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Organic Abstractions” — By Jeffry Cantu, through Aug. 31, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com