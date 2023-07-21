LIVE! Music: Dave Mason rocks Eureka Springs, Rogers gets a new music venue July 21, 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 27 in Eureka Springs.

Mason is known for his band Traffic, but he also performed with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac and Leon Russell, just to name a few. He’s also the mastermind behind Joe Cocker’s hit, “Feelin’ Alright.”

His show promises a mix of his classic hits and his new tunes. Tickets are $59 at tickets.thundertix.com. The Auditorium is at 36 S. Main St. in downtown Eureka Springs.

Music Moves

Music Moves has brought the music back to 206 W. Walnut St. in Rogers

“It was actually the first movie theater in downtown Rogers. Later on, it was a longtime music store,” says Anthony Ball of the new venue, The Music Depot.

“In a sense, we’re returning it back to its original purpose of the art space in downtown Rogers,” Ball told us during a recent podcast with What’s Up!

Ball said he’s looking forward to hosting performances and workshops in the space to further the mission of Music Moves, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make Black music and the arts accessible both to students and to the entire community through performance and education.

Listen to the interview with Ball and learn more about The Music Depot and Music Moves on our podcast at nwaonline.com/716depot.

Performing soon at The Music Depot: Jeron Marshall, 7 p.m. July 21; DeeDee Jones, 7 p.m. July 22; Steve Dixon, 7 p.m. July 28; Akeem Kemp, 7 p.m. July 29; and Jenna and the Soul Shakers on Aug. 4. Learn more at musicmovesar.com/events.

Arkansas Arts Academy

Arkansas Arts Academy’s Summer Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. July 22 with a student showcase followed by an open mic and jam. Then Natural State of Mind will close out the evening. Next up is Jazz Night with Hunter Anderson Trio, Fayetteville Latin Jazz Group and Mountain Street Quintet on July 29; Prog Night is Aug. 5 with Especially Breakfast, Seascape Architecture and Gallowwalker. Each show takes place in Arkansas Arts Academy’s Black Box Theater, 506 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. Tickets for each event are $10 at Eventbrite.

BENTONVILLE

• Daytrip festival, a free local fashion and music event featuring the DayTrip Collective, Bxmbi, Jt London, leaKe, DK Stargod, Obscrdd, Mynt Wave and CACHE, kicks off at 6 p.m. July 29 at the studios at 1004 S.E. Fifth St. More information on Eventbrite.

• Moonsong plays at 7 p.m. July 21; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. July 27; Carver Commodore performs at 7 p.m. July 28 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

• Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band performs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. July 22 for the Summer Forest Concert series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20 ($16/members, free/youth ages 18 and younger). crystalbridges.org. Next up: The House of Songs hosts New Tulsa Night featuring music from Pilgrim and Paul Benjamin starting at 7 p.m. July 29.

• KC Jazz Ensemble HoraceScope featuring Stan Kessler performs a tribute to the music of Horace Silver for a special concert at 8 p.m. July 28 in Eleven at Crystal Bridges. Presented by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society. Tickets are $55. Ages 21 and older. digjazz.com

• Songwriters in the Round is back with David Starr, Ashtynn Barbaree, Alvin (Papa Rap) Lopez and Dom B Roy on Aug. 17; Reeves Brothers play at 8 p.m. July 21; Oreo Blue with Blew Reed and the Flatheads perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18; and Taj Farrant returns in September at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. July 20; Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. July 21; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. July 22 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• Drumming in the Park happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 5; Alyssa Galvan plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 11; Dandelion Heart plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• Dave Mason plays at 7:30 p.m. July 27; Kristine W performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5; John McEuen and The Circle Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Joe Nichols plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Kidz Night with inflatables and live music from Funk Factory starts at 7 p.m. July 20 for the last night of Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township Road. fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

• An Allman Brothers Happy Hour Tribute starts at 6 p.m. followed by Arkansauce and Moonshroom at 9 p.m. July 21; Tinnitus II with Angel Flesh, HOSS, Take Rest, Heldtight and Ghost Hollow starts at 7 p.m. July 22; An Evening of Stories & Songs with Gabe Lee, Thomas Csorba and Caleb Caudle starts at 8 p.m. July 23; School of Rock Allstars perform at 6:30 p.m. July 24; Liam St. John, Joshua Quimby and Evan Honer play at 8 p.m. July 25 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Gone Country plays at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Disco Revival Dance Party starts at 9 p.m. July 22; Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Alter Bridge and Sevendust play at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• DJ Soul Free Dance Night starts at 8 p.m. July 22; Kizomba Sundays con Keke and Skye happens at 6 p.m. July 23 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

• The Mountain Street Stage music series continues at 2 p.m. with The Irie Lions on July 23 and Greenland Station Bluegrass Band July 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The concerts are free. faylib.org.

• Jack offs, The Phlegms and gardensnakes play at 9 p.m. July 21; Jess Harp Band and John Charles & The Cold Cuts play at 9 p.m. July 22; Jesse Aycock and Paul Benjamin play at 9 p.m. July 28; Step Mom, Audio Book Club and The Phlegms play at 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Thru It All plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Jude Brothers, Creekbed Carter and Mckain Lakey perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Smoke and Barrell Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

LOWELL

• Kevin Farley performs July 21-22; Mac and Magic! is at 1:30 p.m. July 23; then AJ Wilkerson closes out July with three shows July 28-29 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert perform July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard play July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

• MK Ultra (Ben Miller + Pat Kay) perform at 8 p.m. July 21; Ted Hammig & The Campaign with Mildenhall is July 22 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• Remnants of Rock perform at 7 p.m. July 22; Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band performs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 at King Opera House 427 Main Street in Van Buren.

• Cody Woods and Steven Farmer perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith.

• Joey Heard performs at 8 p.m. July 21; Sin of Saints, Fight Dream and The House On Bluff perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton play at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Casey Chesnutt performs at 8 p.m. July 21; Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Rhonda Vincent performs at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22; Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

• Johnny Dale Roberts performs at 5 p.m. July 21; Gabrielle Gore and The Silent Thunder perform at 9 p.m. July 21; Lyle Parman plays at 5 p.m. and Joey Herd at 9 p.m July 22; John “Money In The Bank” Anderson performs a free unplugged acoustic concert at 9 p.m. July 29 in Lee Creek Tavern at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

• Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter, Joe Stamm Band, The Lowdown Drifters, The Weathered Souls, Taylor Hunnicut, Palmer Anthony, Reid Haughton, Meg McRee, Nolan Taylor, Maggie Antone and an After Party with Calder Allen. Tickets are $79.50 – $479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• March to August performs at 7 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. marchtoaugustmusic.com.

• Samantha Crain plays at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park for the Fourth Friday series in Siloam Springs. Next up are Brick Fields on Aug. 25 and 449 Rewind on Sept. 22. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Shaun Munday and Carver Commodore perform at 6:30 p.m. July 27 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Julie Drake performs comedy at 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Katie Bowman on Aug. 10; Stef Bright on Aug. 17; Dayton Bissett on Aug. 24; Cori Stewart and Tiel Pierce on Aug. 31 for Natural State Comedy at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Old Dime Box on July 21; Dr. Choice & the Bad Decisions July 22; Dirty Flannel Shirt on July 29. Take Cover and 96 Miles perform during the Grape Fest Aug. 4-5 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Kin & Company performs at 6:30 p.m. June 23 and Sam Allbright on Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available nearby, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

