LIVE! Music: Locals perform at FORMAT; Aaron and the Coalbiters release CD July 14, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

DJ Afrosia, Yuni Wa, Modeling, The Misdemeanors, King Cabbage Brass Band, Lesly Reynaga, Pura Coco, Jordan Occasionally and Ehule will perform during FORMAT Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in Bentonville.

Organizers recently announced that the arts and music festival has moved to the Momentary and surrounding areas, according to a press release from the festival’s organizers. It stated that the decision to move was due to production challenges, and ticketholders should receive updated information via email.

FORMAT headliners this year include Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges, Modest Mouse, Jamie XX, Tash Sultana, Big Wild, Little Simz, Bob Moses, Poolside, Channel Tres, Paul Cauthen and many more, along with performances, installations and art experiences from Guerrilla Girls, JR’s Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller and Ragnar Kjartansson x The National.

Legends + Music

Aaron and the Coalbiters will perform for an album release/book party for their book and CD “The Legend of Sam Davis” starting at 4 p.m. July 16 at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville. Still on the Hill will also perform.

Smith says that the songs are “focused on Newton County and include a six-song saga about Sam Davis — for whom Sam’s Throne (a popular climbing and hiking destination) is named.

“The book (which includes the CD and a link for streaming the songs) is a compendium of lyrics, maps, essays, family photos and original artwork that totals over a hundred pages and gives a much deeper context to the songs.”

The July 16 show is free. No tickets or registration required. More information at aaronsmithsongs.com/shows.

BENTONVILLE

• Daytrip festival, a free local fashion and music event featuring the DayTrip Collective, Bxmbi, Jt London, leaKe, DK Stargod, Obscrdd, Mynt Wave and CACHE, kicks off at 6 p.m. July 29 at the studios at 1004 S.E. Fifth St. More information on Eventbrite.

• Mildenhall plays July 13; Modeling performs at 7 p.m. July 14; Bootleg Royale plays at 5 p.m. July 15; Church Street performs at 7 p.m. July 20; Moonsong plays at 7 p.m. July 21; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. July 27; Carver Commodore performs at 7 p.m. July 28 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

• Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15. Coming up this fall are Rina Sawayama on Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Format Festival will take place at the Momentary Sept. 22-24.

• Bad Habit plays at 8 p.m. July 15; Oreo Blue with Blew Reed and the Flatheads perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Gina Chávez and Pura Coco perform at 7 p.m. July 15 for the Summer Forest Concert series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20 ($16/members, free/youth ages 18 and younger). crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Dance Monkey Dance performs at 7 p.m. July 14; Christmas in July with Shilah Molina starts at 7 p.m. July 15; Shelly Watson performs at 5 p.m. July 16; Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. July 17; Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. July 20; Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. July 21; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. July 22 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• Drumming in the Park happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 5; Alyssa Galvan plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 11; Dandelion Heart plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• Dave Mason plays at 7:30 p.m. July 27; Kristine W performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5; John McEuen and The Circle Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Joe Nichols plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Gulley Park Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursdays with Ashtyn Barbaree on July 13. Kidz Night with inflatables and live music from Funk Factory has been rescheduled for July 20. Food trucks on-site, dogs must be on leashes, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. 1850 E. Township Road. fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

• The Biggie and Smallie and Curly2 Tour happens at 8 p.m. July 13; happy hour with Full House starts at 6 p.m. followed by King Cabbage Brass Band at 9 p.m. July 14; Mixtapes perform at 8:30 p.m. July 15; The Clare Starr Family Fundraiser featuring performances by The Meadow Makers, Brick Fields, The 1 oz. Jig and a super jam with members of The Dirt Spirits, Flipoff Pirates, Killer Sugar and more starts at 5 p.m. July 16; American Aquarium with Kate Rhudy happens at 8:30 p.m. July 19 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Gone Country plays at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Disco Revival Dance Party starts at 9 p.m. July 22; Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Alter Bridge and Sevendust play at 8 p.m. Aug. 17; and Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Jude Brothers and Kalyn Fay perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15; Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 (linktr.ee/onthemapshows) at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive.

• The Mountain Street Stage music series continues at 2 p.m. with Jumpsuit Jamie & the Can’t Wait to Play Boys July 16; The Irie Lions July 23; and Greenland Station Bluegrass Band July 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The concerts are free. faylib.org.

• Jack offs, The Phlegms and gardensnakes play at 9 p.m. July 21; Jess Harp Band and John Charles & The Cold Cuts play at 9 p.m. July 22; Jesse Aycock and Paul Benjamin play at 9 p.m. July 28; Step Mom, Audio Book Club and The Phlegms play at 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Thru It All plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Jude Brothers, Creekbed Carter and Mckain Lakey perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Smoke and Barrell Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

LOWELL

• Gianmarco Soresi performs comedy July 13-15; a Mac and Magic! with magician George Reader at 1:30 p.m. July 9; Rob Schneider spends the week of July 9-14 with several shows (many sold out); Kevin Farley performs July 21-22; Mac and Magic! is back at 1:30 p.m. July 23; then AJ Wilkerson closes out July with three shows July 28-29 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Next up at the AMP, Foreigner and Loverboy play July 14; Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khlifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner on July 15; Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert on July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard on July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29.

• Local Showcase Thursday happens with Modeling, Handshake Saints, The Misdemeanors and Drew Rogers at 6 p.m. July 13; then Mariachi Quetzal: Nueva Era at 8 p.m. July 14; Music Export Memphis with Mak Ro, Ariel Reign and TANGELA starts at 8 p.m. July 15; MK Ultra (Ben Miller + Pat Kay) perform at 8 p.m. July 21; Ted Hammig & The Campaign with Mildenhall is July 22 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• Tyrus Live happens at 7:30 p.m. July 16 at King Opera House 427 Main Street in Van Buren.

• Cody Woods and Steven Farmer perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith.

• Last Call performs at 8 p.m. July 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. July 15; Joey Heard at 8 p.m. July 21; Sin of Saints, Fight Dream and The House On Bluff perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton play at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; and Phillip Phillips just announced a show on Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14; Casey Chesnutt performs at 8 p.m. July 21; Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Rhonda Vincent performs at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22; Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

• John “Money In The Bank” Anderson performs at 8 p.m. July 29 at Lee Creek Tavern, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

• Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter, Joe Stamm Band, The Lowdown Drifters, The Weathered Souls, Taylor Hunnicut, Palmer Anthony, Reid Haughton, Meg McRee, Nolan Taylor, Maggie Antone and an After Party with Calder Allen. Tickets are $79.50 – $479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• March to August performs at 7 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. marchtoaugustmusic.com.

• Samantha Crain plays at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs for the Fourth Friday series in Siloam Springs. Next up are Brick Fields on Aug. 25 and 449 Rewind on Sept. 22. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Shaun Munday and Carver Commodore perform at 6:30 p.m. July 27 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Black Apple Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Dan Fritschie July 13; a “River Valley Takeover” July 20; Improv Takeover July 27; Julie Drake on Aug. 3; Katie Bowman on Aug. 10; Stef Bright on Aug. 17; Dayton Bissett Aug. 24; Cori Stewart and Tiel Pierce on Aug. 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Jamie Wolfe and the Wranglers at 7 p.m. July 14; Jenna & the Soul Shakers at 7 p.m. July 15; Old Dime Box on July 21; Dr. Choice & the Bad Decisions July 22; Dirty Flannel Shirt on July 29. Take Cover and 96 Miles perform during the Grape Fest Aug. 4-5 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Kin & Company performs at 6:30 p.m. June 23 and Sam Allbright on Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.