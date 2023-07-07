LIVE! Music: Original Ozark Folk Festival returns to Eureka in November July 7, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The 76th annual Original Ozark Folk Festival has announced another legendary lineup with John Fullbright, Matt the Electrician, Trout Fishing in America and a special performance by a super trio of Kelly Willis, Brennon Leigh and Melissa Carper at The Aud in downtown Eureka Springs.

Also returning this year is the Music and Arts Folk Faire featuring free performances by Korey McKelvy Duo, Opal Agafia and DeAnna Smith, Dylan Hawf and Mountain Alice, Jesse Dean, Trout Fishing in America (family show) and Bayard Trio, as well as art for sale by local artisans. This year, Jumpsuit Jamey & the Can’t Wait To Play Boys and The Nightimers (Shilah Molina and Doc Hopper) will perform for the annual Barefoot Ball at the Basin Park Hotel.

Tickets for the Nov. 10 Trout Fishing in America and Matt The Electrician show starting at 7 p.m. at the Aud are $25; $35 for the 7 p.m. Nov. 11 show with John Fullbright and the Melissa Carper, Kelly Willis, & Brennon Leigh Trio; $15 for the Barefoot Ball. The Music and Arts Folk Faire from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Friday and Saturday of the festival is free.

Tickets at theaud.thundertix.com. More information at visiteurekasprings.com/events/category/ozark-folk-festival.

BENTONVILLE

• Circle of Thirds plays July 8; Mildenhall plays July 13 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

• Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15. Coming up this fall are Rina Sawayama on Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St.

• Bad Habit plays at 8 p.m. July 15; Oreo Blue with Blew Reed and the Flatheads perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Bonnie Montgomery and Jude Brothers perform from 7-9 p.m. July 8 for the Summer Forest Concert series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20 ($16/members, free/youth ages 18 and younger). crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

•Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. July 7; Patti Steel at 7 p.m. July 8 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• Drumming in the Park happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 5; Alyssa Galvan plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 11; Dandelion Heart plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• Dave Mason plays at 7:30 p.m. July 27; Kristine W performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5; John McEuen and The Circle Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Joe Nichols plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Gulley Park Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursdays with Ashtyn Barbaree on July 13 and Kidz Night with inflatables and live music from Funk Factory has been rescheduled for July 20. Food trucks on-site, dogs must be on leashes, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. 1850 E. Township Road. fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

• Boston Mountain Playboys perform at 8 p.m. July 8; The Biggie and Smallie and Curly2 Tour happens at 8 p.m. July 13 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Yacht Rock Revival with DJ Zero Cool starts at 9 p.m. July 7; Night Train International (Guns and Roses cover band) plays at 7:30 p.m. July 8; Gone Country plays at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Disco Revival Dance Party starts at 9 p.m. July 22; Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Alter Bridge and Sevendust play at 8 p.m. Aug. 17; and Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. July 8; acoustic picking circle with JerGriffin Music starts at 2 p.m. followed by Latin Dance Night at 6 p.m. July 9 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• Jude Brothers and Kalyn Fay perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15; Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 (linktr.ee/onthemapshows) at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive.

• The Mountain Street Stage music series continues at 2 p.m. with Moriah Bailey July 9; Jumpsuit Jamie & the Can’t Wait to Play Boys July 16; The Irie Lions July 23; and Greenland Station Bluegrass Band July 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The concerts are free. faylib.org.

LOWELL

• Tim Meadows performs July 7-8 (with a yoga class at 11:30 a.m. July 8); Gianmarco Soresi July 13-15; a Mac and Magic! with magician George Reader at 1:30 p.m. July 9; Rob Schneider spends the week of July 9-14 with several shows (some have sold out) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Fall Out Boy with Bring Me The Horizon, Royal the Serpent and CARR happens on July 11 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Next up is Foreigner and Loverboy on July 14; Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khlifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner on July 15; Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert on July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard on July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29.

• Cole Birmingham Band plays at 8 p.m. July 7; The Phenomenal Whitney Houston Tribute starts at 8 p.m. July 8 for the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. Next up is Local Showcase Thursday with Modeling, Handshake Saints, The Misdemeanors and Drew Rogers at 6 p.m. July 13 then Mariachi Quetzal: Nueva Era at 8 p.m. July 14. railyardlive.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• James Strong plays at 8 p.m. July 7; Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. July 8; Last Call at 8 p.m. July 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. July 15; Joey Heard at 8 p.m. July 21; Sin of Saints, Fight Dream and The House On Bluff perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• The Hoppy Hour Comedy Show hosted by Chase Myska and featuring Kayla Angel, Lucas Aaron Smith, Adam Kessler and Conrad Lenzmeier starts at 7:30 p.m. July 8 at Fort Smith Brewing Company. Tickets are $12-$20 facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

• Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton play at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; and Phillip Phillips just announced a show on Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14; Casey Chesnutt performs at 8 p.m. July 21; Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Rhonda Vincent performs at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22; Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

• Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter, Joe Stamm Band, The Lowdown Drifters, The Weathered Souls, Taylor Hunnicut, Palmer Anthony, Reid Haughton, Meg McRee, Nolan Taylor, Maggie Antone and an After Party with Calder Allen. Tickets are $79.50 – $479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• March to August performs at 7 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. marchtoaugustmusic.com.

• Samantha Crain plays at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs for the Fourth Friday series in Siloam Springs. Next up are Brick Fields on Aug. 25 and 449 Rewind on Sept. 22. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Shaun Munday and Carver Commodore perform at 6:30 p.m. July 27 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Black Apple Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Nick Moore & Lucas Smith on July 7; Dan Fritschie July 13; a “River Valley Takeover” July 20; Improv Takeover July 27; Julie Drake on Aug. 3; Katie Bowman on Aug. 10; Stef Bright on Aug. 17; Dayton Bissett Aug. 24; Cori Stewart and Tiel Pierce on Aug. 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Bad Jacksons on July 7; The White River Band at 7 p.m. July 8; Jamie Wolfe and the Wranglers at 7 p.m. July 14; Jenna & the Soul Shakers at 7 p.m. July 15; Old Dime Box on July 21; Dr. Choice & the Bad Decisions July 22; Dirty Flannel Shirt on July 29. Take Cover and 96 Miles perform during the Grape Fest Aug. 4-5 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Sam Allbright performs Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.