8 Days a Week



July 6 (Thursday)

Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon every Thursday, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. Free admission.

Garden Magic: A Single-Day Camp — For ages 5-8, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 6 or July 7, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $80. bgozarks.org/events.

Artist Demo — Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Movie Matinee — “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception — For “Chill,” Fenix Arts’ summer membership show, 5-8 p.m., Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Free. On show through Aug. 15. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Teen Movie Night — “Wakanda Forever,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

“Mindful Minimal” — A performance by Riley Nicholson, 6 p.m., inside the Early American Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Part of the Trillium Salon Series. Free. rileynicholson.com.

Thursday Night Movies — Action Movie Night with “Same Night Different Blue,” “Blood on the Risers” and more, 7 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Orpheus in the Underworld,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 7 (Friday)

“Birdie and the Beanstalk” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Tickets required at bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday — Starting with lunch at 11 a.m., music by Gavin Sumrall at 5 p.m. & David Adam Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. & more, downtown Bentonville. downtownbentonville.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Friday Movies — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “Gun for Hire” (1942), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Summer Family Movies — “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Factory — Gifts for kids to make, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

“The Addams Family Musical” — 2 & 7 p.m. July 7; 2 & 6 p.m. July 8; and 2 p.m. July 9, Thaden School in Bentonville. $15. Presented by Trike Theatre. $15. triketheatre.org.

Stroll the Atolls Festival — In partnership with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Reception — For Shabana Kauser’s “Dupattas & Roses,” 5-9 p.m., Art Collective Gallery in Rogers. Exhibit on show through July. Free. shabanakauserart.com.

Art By The Glass — Communal painting with Erin Ashcraft, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Tender Land,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

Movies in the Park — “A Bug’s Life,” dusk, Tilles Park in Fort Smith. Presented by the City of Fort Smith. Free.

__

July 8 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Tommy Terrific’s Magic, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle — For needlecrafts, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Splash Bash — Part of the “Summer in the City” series, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. All ages, $10. thejonescenter.net.

Opera in the Ozarks — 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo — Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Adult Crafts — Koi fish, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Adult Workshop — Glass Mosaics with Cheri Bohn, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — Watercolors with Roseanne Kissee, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Tyrell Carlson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dessert Bar Crawl — 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free; bring a dessert to share cut into servings. rogersar.libcal.com.

Crafternoon — Watercolor cards, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

King Opera House Movies — “Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hangin’ Judge” with a meet-and-greet with filmmaker Larry Foley, 2 & 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts On Main and Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Chadywampus — Music, finger foods & art auction benefiting Chad Maupin (aka Big Bot), 6 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. $5 at the door. Check out Facebook events for more info.

Filmed By Bike Festival — Hosted by Pedal It Forward, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $17. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Orpheus in the Underworld,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 9 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Moriah Bailey, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Elixir of Love,” 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 10 (Monday)

Touch-A-Truck — Touch a firetruck and meet the firefighters, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — Bring your current projects, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Book Talk — “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “The Summer Proposal” by Vi Keeland, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 11 (Tuesday)

Disability & Design — With Roberta Sick and Melanie Thornton from Partners for Inclusive Communities, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Fish Of Arkansas — With Arkansas Game & Fish, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

NWA Letter Writers — A group for people who appreciate the fine art of creative letter writing, 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Arkansas Cooking Workshop — In Spanish, 5-7:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Socrates Cafe — A philosophical discussion, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

First Edition Book Club — “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 12 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 10 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday — Super Science Steve, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — With Ja’Dayia Kursh, Arkansas’ first black rodeo queen, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Wednesday Spectacular — Opera in the Ozarks, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

The Omnipresent Divine of Japan — Japanese temple dances, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water — Celebrating avocados from Peru, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

July 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Double Feature” by Donald Westlake, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess — Index card art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation — “The Cost of Removal” by Titus Kaphar, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sit & Stitch — Bring your current project, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Tea Workshop — Asian Herbal & Spice Teas, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

“Peter and the Wolf” — A bilingual presentation by SoNA Beyond, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Opening Reception — For works by Fenix artists, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Exhibit open through July. Free. fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Art on the Bricks — “Digitally Yours, with works by animators, illustrators, photographers, plasma cutters and more, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. artonthebricks.com.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — At Art on the Bricks, 4:30-8:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Interesting Expressions, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Latin Dance Adventures — 6-10:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

July 14 (Friday)

“Cinderella” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

LEGOS for Adults — 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Friday Movies — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies — “The Little Rascals,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Film Friday — “Coco,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Opening Reception — For “John Bell Jr.: A Painted Legacy” & “Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Exhibits open through Oct. 15. 784-2787.

“Silence in the Jungle: Lights On!” — A chance to see all the theater tricks behind the Melonlight production, plus a Q&A with creatives, 7 p.m., upstairs above Brews in Eureka Springs. $47-$65. melonlight.com.

__

July 15 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — “Cinderella” by Opera in the Ozarks, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Christmas in July — A vendor market benefiting the Bonneville House, the Clayton House & the Fort Smith Museum of History, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. $5. eventbrite.com. 783-3000.

Still on the Hill in Concert — 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Brunch at the Bakery — A street-food experience, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $15-$30. bakeryfs.com.

Discover the Grounds — Deer-Resistant Gardening, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tarot Readings — With Red Star, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — Two Friends Books, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Make Your Song Lyrics Sing — With Cece Box, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Common Roots in Concert — Followed by potluck and jam session, 4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

July 16 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Jumpsuit Jamey & The Can’t Wait to Playboys, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movies in the Park — “LightYear,” dusk, Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Presented by the City of Fort Smith. Free.

__

On Show

“Ethereal Reveries” — An immersive exhibition by Denice Nicholson, through July 28, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Art Ventures. A lunch reception is set for 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 13. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

“Journey” — Featuring artists Grant Johnson and Suzanne DesMarias, through July 29, Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. thegalleryongarrison.com.

“Faces of Figment” — A new immersive exhibition featuring the imagined portraits of Drew Gentle, through Aug. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Presented by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Hang” — With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), opening reception 6 p.m. July 13, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Open through Aug. 20. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

“Constructions, Carvings, & Curiosities” — A new Art Ventures exhibition by artist Frank Goff, through July 21, Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

“Diego Rivera’s America” — Envisioning America from both the U.S. and Mexico, through July 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com