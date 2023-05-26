Costumes and kids’ songs: Candy Lee celebrates “Backyard Bugs” release in Fayetteville May 26, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



“That’s kind of my whole mission — to make kids’ music that doesn’t drive adults crazy,” says local singer and songwriter Candy Lee, who will celebrate the release of her newest album, “Backyard Bugs,” from 2-4 p.m. May 28 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Grownups may recognize Lee from the local music scene. She’s half of the “Ozark-Indie-Roots duo” Melody Pond with Emily Rowland. After becoming a mom, Lee channeled her songwriting skills into sweet little songs like “It’s Okay to Feel” that help children understand their emotions. She also has songs like “Ladybugs” that teach kids about the bugs that they find in their own back yard. Learn more about the album ahead of the release show at candysongs.com.

Lee answered a few questions for The Free Weekly.

Q. What’s the plan for your album release show at 2 p.m. May 28?

A. The band will be performing the songs with me. We’ll be dressed up in our backyard bugs costumes, and we will play for about 45 minutes. Then we’ll take a break to sell CDs, and mingle and meet the kids and take pictures. But then we will shift into some of my older music for everyone that wants to stick around. The show will end at 4 p.m. There will be dancing encouraged. There will be prizes. There will be bug trivia. There will be family fun.

Q. Tell us about your album “Backyard Bugs.” How did you come up with this project?

A. I’ve been wanting to write a kids’ album for a long time. But I never felt ready until after I had kids of my own. I have a 3- and 5-year-old, and they’re lots of fun. I was inspired to write the lightning bug song by going out and watching lightning bugs with my son. It’s such a magical experience for children, and I’m glad I get to experience it all over again by watching the wonder on my children’s faces. So, then I figured why not just make a whole album about bugs? Kids love bugs!

Q. What age range do you think this music appeals to?

A. I think this album appeals to preschoolers and elementary school kids, but I think toddlers can also enjoy it. My kids sing the songs randomly, and my friends that have young kids also love the album. However, I’ve been told by my band mates and other people that I’ve been working with that it’s also very enjoyable for adults. That’s kind of my whole mission — to make kids’ music that doesn’t drive adults crazy.

Q. Who worked on you with this album and where was it recorded?

A. This album was written at Crisp Studios in Fayetteville. I play guitar and sing on the album. Garret Jones (Opal Agafia, Vine Brothers) played bass, Adams Collins (Arkansauce) played banjo, Michael Schembre (Opal Agafia, Red Oak Ruse) played fiddle, and Joe Credit (The Vine Brothers) played mandolin on the album. It turned out really great and very beautiful because of them.

Q. Where can people buy the album?

A. Right now I’m just selling physical copies of the CD at my shows. But the album is for sale on iTunes and Amazon and Google digitally. It is also available on Spotify, but I would appreciate the support of my music by digital purchase.

FAQ

Candy Lee & Friends:

‘Backyard Bugs’

WHAT — A CD release show for Candy Lee’s kids’ album, “Backyard Bugs,” with costumes, dancing, prizes and live music, of course. CDs will be available for sale, and after intermission Lee will perform songs from her adult catalog, but it will still be family-friendly.

WHEN — 2-4 p.m. May 28

WHERE — The Event Center at the Fayetteville Public Library

COST — Free, but CDs will be for sale

INFO — candysongs.com; YouTube.com/@candysongsofficial