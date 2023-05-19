LIVE! Music: Anitra Jay in Eureka Springs; Higher Arkies in Fayetteville; Gulley Park concerts set May 19, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Anitra Jay will perform a benefit concert at 4 p.m. May 21 at Eureka Unitarian Universalist, 17 Elk St. in Eureka Springs. Proceeds will benefit The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. Doors open at 3 p.m. for a meet and greet with the artist, and there’s a $20 suggested donation.

“Unabashedly real, Anitra Jay sings about her journeys through life touching on the universal emotions we all feel. Her heartfelt songs and energy will lift you up,” says Nancy Paddock, The Writers’ Colony programming consultant.

Born in New Orleans, Jay is an acoustic soul singer-songwriter based in Eureka Springs who is known for her whimsical, all-caution-to-the-wind interpretation of songs based in jazz, soul and gospel. Listen to her at anitrajay.com.

All proceeds from the May 21 concert will go to the artist and to the Writers’ Colony facilities fund. The two buildings of WCDH need renovations — from new windows to electrical rewiring, officials say. More information on the concert and the Writer’s Colony, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, at writerscolony.org/events.

Land Trust Benefit

The Higher Arkies will perform a free show at 2 p.m. May 20 at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville.

Higher Arkies is a “rock band with an Arkie vibe.” Members include Gil Comeaux on bass, Shane Magie on drums and percussion, Pam Tegtmeyer on vocals, Jonathon “Teg” Tegtmeyer and Marson Nance on guitar. Check them out at higherarkies.com.

Donations will be accepted for the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, a local, non-governmental, nonprofit 501(c)(3) conservation organization. Find out more about NWALT at nwalandtrust.org, event details on Facebook.

Summer Concerts

The Gulley Park Concert Series has announced this year’s performers including John Fullbright on June 8 ; June 15, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers; June 22 is still TBA; June 29 will be a “Kidz Night” with music from Funk Factory; July 6 will be Dead Horse Mountain Band; and Ashtyn Barbaree closes the series July 13.

Concerts will take place on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 o’clock at the Gulley Park gazebo. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, but furry friends need to be on a leash. Wicked Wood Fired Pizza, Burtons Creamery, JF Eatery, Arkan-Thaw Ice Shavers and Mo’s Tacos & Churros will sell food and beverages. For more information on the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series, visit fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

Further north, summer concerts have begun at the Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1728 Missouri H in Lampe, Mo. Hairball with Moark Mojo performs at 6:30 p.m. May 26; Travis Tritt with Corey Kent happens at 6 p.m. June 3; Chris Janson with The Cadillac Three and Tim Montana starts at 6 p.m. June 30; Stone Temple Pilots with Fuel starts at 6 p.m. July 1; Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days happens at 6 p.m. July 7; the Live Loud Tour with Tom Keifer, Winger and John Corabi starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 5; Justin Moore and Scotty McCreery with special guest Avery Anna happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 18; Show-me Fest with Nelly & Friends starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 19; TobyMac, Cade Thompson and Natalie Layne perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 1. Tickets and more information at blackoakamp.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Of Sea and Stone plays at 6:30 p.m. May 19; Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Shannon Wurst, Will Gunselman and Jackson Hoyt starts at 6:30 p.m. May 23; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and Maximum Weekend play at 7 p.m. May 26 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• An eTown Live Radio Taping with Calexico and more is May 24 and with Allison Russell and Parker Millsap on May 26; Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

• Susie Q, DJ Girlfriend and P for Parker plus a drag performance by JUICYY start at 10:30 p.m. June 24 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 8 p.m. May 19 at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. buddyshute.com

• Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. May 18; Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. May 19; Townsend performs at 7 p.m. May 20; 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. May 26 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Wyly Bigger plays at 6 p.m. May 19; Mick Byrd Duo performs at 6 p.m May 20; Drum Medicine (music) with Garrett Melby starts at 4 p.m. May 21 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Anat Cohen Trio performs “Brazil and Beyond” for the annual Jazz in Bloom concert hosted by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society June 4 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road. digjazz.com/jazz-in-bloom-2022.

• Lauren Clare Trio performs May 19 and Blue Thread plays May 26 for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact creative festival that starts at 5 p.m. each Friday in the Lower Ramble at 255 S. West Ave. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture

• Bootleg Royale, Thru It All and Fight Dream perform at 8:30 p.m May 18; Full House plays happy hour starting at 6 p.m. then Green Acres plays at 8 p.m May 20; Goatwh*re, Chrono Wizard, Macrocosm and Angel Flesh perform at 7:30 p.m. May 21; The Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 7 p.m May 22; Senses Fail, The Home Team and Action/Adventure perform at 7:30 p.m. May 25 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Movies + Music with a screening of “Walk the Line” and live music from Smokey + the Mirror start at 6:30 p.m. May 21 in Walker Park, 10 W. 15th St. (near the skate park) in Fayetteville. arkansascinemasociety.org.

• Samantha Hunt plays at 6:30 p.m and Wonderfuzz plays at 10 p.m. May 19; Dominic Roy plays at 6:30 p.m. and Wonderfuzz plays again at 10 p.m. May 20 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Tied for 1st and Jeremiah Griffin play at 6:30 p.m. May 18; Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m May 21; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. May 25; Meadowlark performs at 7 p.m. May 26; Circle of Thirds plays at 8 p.m. May 27; Cherise Carver performs at 7 p.m. May 30; Bryan Bielanski plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• No Fences: A Garth Brooks Tribute starts at 7 p.m. May 19; Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton perform at 7:30 p.m. May 20; and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit play on June 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Nate Hancock plays at 8 p.m. May 18; TIMEWAVEZERO plays a three-day weekend from May 19-21; Bryan Copeland plays at 8 p.m. May 25; Dalton Richmond and friends play on May 26; Sam Burfield on May 27; and Charlie Mellinger performs on May 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

• A Gar Hole Records office party with Chris Acker, Adam Faucett and Zach Bryson starts at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at 546 W. Center St. Tickets are $10 on eventbrite.com.

LOWELL

• Pauly Shore performs a sold-out weekend May 18-21; comedians performing soon are Brendan Eyre May 26-27; John Heffron June 2-4; Jeff Allen at 7 p.m. June 8; April Macie June 16-17; Tim Meadows July 7-8; and Gianmarco Soresi July 13-15 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• All of Her will perform at 7 p.m. May 26 at Uptown Frills, 523 U.S. 71 in Mountainburg. linktr.ee/allofherband.

•Josh Abbott band takes the stage at 8 p.m. May 19; and The Iron Maidens rattle the walls at 8 p.m. June 4 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Poets Are the Destroyers: Screening, poetry reading and Q&A with Nancy Pop happens at 6 p.m. May 18 at The Bakery District, 70 S. 7th St., Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. arkansascinemasociety.org

• Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19; Mike Ryan plays at 7 p.m. May 26; Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series will begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday from May 11 to June 8 with a fall series at 6 p.m. each Saturday from Sept. 2-30; Nicky Parrish & Kemistri on May 18; Big Sam’s Funky Nation on May 25; Duo Divinas on June 1; and Saving Escape and All of Her on June 8 at at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

ROGERS

• Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed and Cambria on May 26 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. The AMP just announced “Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back” in concert with a live orchestra featuring members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas on Sept. 8. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$65. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

• The Juice with School of Rock starts at 8 p.m. May 19 then Gone Country performs at 8 p.m. May 20 for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group plays at 7 p.m. May 19; Magnolia Brown performs at 7 p.m. May 20; Pat Ryan Key plays at noon May 21; Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. May 23; and Jonathon Fuller plays at 6 p.m May 30 at Park House Kitchen, 201 W. University St.

SPRINGDALE

• Dominic B. Roy and Bonnie Montgomery perform May 25 hosted by The House of Songs for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. The House of Songs Van will be at Engel & Volkers (101 W Johnson Ave C, Springdale) before the show for a Turnbow Tailgate with more live music. musicdowntownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• A Haus of Untz (House Party 3) with Susie Q and Missy Midwest happens from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 20 at Fairlane Station, 108 Graham St in Springdale.

• BNDLSS (pronounced Boundless) with DJ Raquel, DJ Girlfriend, DJ Afrosia, DJ Swift 720 and DJ Katastrophe happens from 7 p.m. to midnight June 16 at at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. BNDLSS is an event celebrating Black electronic music artists and Black peoples’ influence on the the electronic music genre/scene.

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. May 19 with Lazy Daisy; May 20 with White River Band; May 26 with Take Cover; and May 27 with Old Dime Box at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WEST FORK

• Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.