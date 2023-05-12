LIVE! Music: Emily Nenni Brings ‘Barn Burner’ To Bentonville May 12, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Nashville-based singer and songwriter Emily Nenni performs at 7 p.m. May 16 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Nenni released “On The Ranch” in November 2022. It was hailed as a “barn burner,” by No Depression and “an irresistible vintage-country masterwork” by Nashville Scene. She recently wrapped tours with Charley Crockett, Kelsey Waldon and Teddy & The Rough Riders. Nenni will be supporting American Aquarium at 6 p.m. May 14 at Majestic Fort Smith.

Opening for Nenni in Bentonville will be Riley Downing, a guitarist and songwriter with the New Orleans-based roots rock band the Deslondes. He will perform his solo work and some Deslondes favorites.

Tickets for the Bentonville show are $15-$20 at meteorguitargallery.com and stubs.net.

BENTONVILLE

• Earth Bone plays at 7 p.m. May 12; Billy Jeter and Shine Eye Band perform at 6 p.m. May 13; Emily Nenni and Riley Downing play at 7 p.m. May 16; Of Sea and Stone plays at 6:30 p.m. May 19; Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Shannon Wurst, Will Gunselman and Jackson Hoyt starts at 6:30 p.m. May 23; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and Maximum Weekend play at 7 p.m. May 26 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20; an eTown Live Radio Taping with Calexico and more is May 24 and with Allison Russell and Parker Millsap on May 26; Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. May 11; TrajaVu performs at 7 p.m. May 12; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. May 13; Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. May 15 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Statehouse Electric performs at 2 p.m May 13; Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14; Wyly Bigger plays at 6 p.m. May 19; Mick Byrd Duo performs at 6 p.m May 20 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Buddy Shute’s Motivator Trio plays from 9 a.m. to noon May 13 at Jammin’ Java on the Fayetteville square during the Saturday morning Farmers’ Market. buddyshute.com

• Los Veleros Quartet performs May 12; Lauren Clare Trio performs May 19; and Blue Thread play May 26 for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact creative festival that starts at 5 p.m. each Friday in the Lower Ramble at 255 S. West Ave. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture.

• Higher Arkies perform at 2 p.m. May 20 to benefit Northwest Arkansas Land Trust at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 Smokehouse Trail.

• Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m May 13; Latin Dance Night starts at 6:30 p.m. May 14; Jesse David plays at 7 p.m. May 16; JerGriffin Combo performs at 7 p.m. May 18 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton May 20; and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Dance Monkey Dance plays at 8 p.m. May 11; Red Oak Ruse performs at 8 p.m. May 12; Magnolia Brown perform at 8 p.m. May 13; Nate Hancock plays at 8 p.m. May 18; TIMEWAVEZERO plays a three-day weekend from May 19-21; Bryan Copeland plays at 8 p.m. May 25; Dalton Richmond and friends play on May 26; Sam Burfield on May 27; and Charlie Mellinger performs on May 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

• A Gar Hole Records office party with Chris Acker, Adam Faucett and Zach Bryson starts at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at 546 W. Center St. Tickets are $10 on eventbrite.com.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are Jodi White May 12-13; Pauly Shore May 18-21 (sold out); and Brendan Eyre May 26-27 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• Josh Wolf perfoms at 8 p.m. May 12; Mark Wills and Kelsy Lamb perform at 8 p.m. May 13; Josh Abbott Band takes the stage at 8 p.m. May 19; and The Iron Maidens rattle the walls at 8 p.m. June 4 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Austin Meade performs at 8 p.m. May 12; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19; Mike Ryan plays at 7 p.m. May 26; Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. May 18; and the Fort Smith Blues Jam will be May 21 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh Street in Fort Smith.

• Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series will begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday from May 11 to June 8 with a fall series at 6 p.m. each Saturday from Sept. 2-30. Allison Grace and Brother Maven perform May 11; Nicky Parrish & Kemistri on May 18; Big Sam’s Funky Nation on May 25; Duo Divinas on June 1; and Saving Escape on June 8 at at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

ROGERS

• Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed and Cambria on May 26 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

• Endfall, Fight Dream, Monk Is King and TownHouseFire perform at 6 p.m. May 11 then Members Only perform at 8 p.m. May 12 for Railyard Live concert series going on through Sept. 30 on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Dominic B. Roy and Bonnie Montgomery perform May 25 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• 96 Miles kicks off patio season at 7 p.m. May 12 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WEST FORK

• Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com