8 Days a Week



May 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Wonderland” by Zoje Stage, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Film Screening — “Dirt” and “Villines Farm: Eight Generations of Farming,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Hosted by Arkansas Cinema Society. Free. arkansascinemasociety.org.

May 12 (Friday)

Warbird Weekend — Featuring “Doc,” a B-29 Superfortress, all weekend, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $12-$22; free for World War II and Korean War veterans. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Trail Mix — 5:30-7:30 p.m. along The Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

“Silence in the Jungle” — Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Indie Films Artosphere — Ten films by independent filmmakers that will enrich our understanding of our planet and spark conversations about nature, art and sustainability, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

May 13 (Saturday)

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

Super Saturday — Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class — Lotus bag, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Bluebird Society — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Words on Birds — With Still on the Hill, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fashion Machine — Kids will have a chance to remake an outfit of a person selected from a live audience, 2 or 7 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Hosted by Artosphere. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere/fashion-machine1.

Artist Reception — For “Overgrown” by Acadia Kandora, 3-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opening Reception — For “The Springdale Barn Quilt Project,” a community-driven initiative by Arts One Presents to represent modern Ozark homes’ diverse identities, places, and crafts, 4-6 p.m., Engel & Völkers Springdale, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale. Free. artsonepresents.org.

In Concert — Ashtyn Barbaree, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

May 14 (Sunday)

Mother’s Day in the Garden — With local vendors, craft station and garden tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Register at gozarks.org/event/mothers-day-in-the-garden.

Mother’s Day Brunch — Seatings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $49. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

May 15 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 16 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “Such a Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artosphere Festival Orchestra — An Evening of Brahms and Beethoven, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

May 17 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Auditions — For “Heathers: The Musical,” 4:30-5:30 p.m. May 17 & 5-6 p.m. May 18, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Showdates Aug. 9-10. Email kaileymiller25@gmail.com or see the audition packet at https://sites.google.com/view/heathers-at-the-medium/home.

“Recreating the Eureka Baby” — Art meets history at this unique exhibition, reception 5 p.m., Eureka Springs Historical Museum. Part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-9417.

Artificial Intelligence for Writers — With Karen Kilroy, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Dover Quartet — An Evening of Hadyn, Walker and Dvořák, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. $29. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

May 18 (Thursday)

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright and Nature, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Community Potluck — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Chapel Music Series — Smokey & The Mirror, 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. Part of Artosphere. $15. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

Herbie Hancock Institute National Peer-to-Peer Jazz Sextet — With special guests from the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but ticketed event. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

AFO Off the Grid — 7-11 p.m., downtown Fayetteville Entertainment District. Part of Artosphere. Official locations TBA. Free. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

May 19 (Friday)

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

White Street Walk — With some 40 artists showing their work along White Street, 4-10 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Cocktail & Create — With Lily Hollinden, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Outdoor Movie — “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” 8 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 20 (Saturday)

True Crime Fest NWA — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. $25-$125. www.allthelostgirls.org.

Herbalicious Brunch Workshop — With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Meditation Event — With Joi McGowan of Resilient Black Women Inc., 10:30 a.m., Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

Artist Demonstration — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Buzz About Bees — With Ricky Draehn of the Benton County Beekeepers Association, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Juneteenth Panel — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Gallery Stroll — 5-8 p.m., participating galleries in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. www.visiteurekasprings.com.

Artosphere Festival Orchestra — Respighi’s Roman Trilogy, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. $15-$50. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

May 21 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga in the Atrium — 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center Atrium in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but ticketed event. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

