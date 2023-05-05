LIVE! Music: Front Porch Sessions resume May 5 at ONF May 5, 2023



Ozark Natural Foods, the farmers’ cooperative in Fayetteville, has brought back its Front Porch Sessions. Local funk four-piece Monk Is King kicks off the series at 7 p.m. May 5.

The Co-op sent emails to members with a plus-one invitation directing people to Eventbrite to sign up for the concert. The event is intended to be informational and will have food samples with beverages from Fossil Cove and Onyx. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Monk Is King shares the Butterfield stage with Endfall, Town House Fire and Fight Dream on May 11 as part of the Railyard Music Series in Rogers. Then the guys will boogie at Opal Agafia’s Ozark Soul Festival June 15-16 at The Farm in Eureka Springs. Keep up with Monk Is King at monkiskingmusic.com, and stream “Trapped in Eden” on Spotify.

Melissa Carper

Northwest Arkansas’ own Melissa Carper will debut at the Grand Ole Opry on July 12. The old-time, country singer-songwriter and bassist for Sad Daddy announced the news via social media April 19.

”It is truly an honor and a dream come true, and if my parents were still alive, I can’t tell you how happy and proud they would be,” Carper wrote in a Facebook post. She adds that Rebecca Patek and Jenn Miori Hodge will accompany her for the show.

Carper released her latest album, “Ramblin’ Soul,” last year and is on tour now, but Sad Daddy performs April 30 at Chelsea’s in Eureka Springs. Carper is back in Northwest Arkansas for FreshGrass this May at the Momentary in Bentonville. Keep up with Carper at melissacarper.com.

BENTONVILLE

• “Far From Finished,” a screening and musical performance by Big Piph, starts at 7 p.m. May 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way. Tickets and more information at acs.eventive.org/schedule.

• Earth Bone plays at 7 p.m. May 12; Billy Jeter and Shine Eye Band perform at 6 p.m. May 13; Emily Nenni plays at 7 p.m. May 16; Of Sea and Stone plays at 6:30 p.m. May 19; Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Shannon Wurst, Will Gunselman and Jackson Hoyt starts at 6:30 p.m. May 23; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and Maximum Weekend play at 7 p.m. May 26 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20; an eTown Live Radio Taping with Calexico and more is May 24 and with Allison Russell and Parker Millsap on May 26; Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Mountain Gypsies perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

• Melissa Etheridge plays at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. Tickets at tickets.thundertix.com.

• Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

• UA Graduate Student Saxophone Quartet performs May 5; Los Veleros Quartet performs May 12; Lauren Clare Trio performs May 19 and Blue Thread play May 26 for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact community creative festival, in the Lower Ramble, 255 S. West Ave. in Fayetteville. Each performance starts at 5 p.m. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture

• Unwed Sailor, zzzahara and Modeling play at 8 p.m. May 4 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Higher Arkies perform at 2 p.m. May 20 to benefit Northwest Arkansas Land Trust at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 Smokehouse Trail.

• Happy hour with The Mojo Drs starts at 6 p.m. & Wreckno performs at 9 p.m. May 5; Korey McKelvy’s EP Release show (also celebrating the singer-songwriter’s birthday) will begin at 7 p.m. May 7 with special guest Doctor Junior; Tomberlin with Trace Mountains starts at 8 p.m. May 8 then Noah Bowman Band, American Slang and Trent Fletcher perform at 8:30 p.m. May 11 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Cinco De Mayo celebrations start at 6 p.m. May 5; Sam Rife plays at 6:30, Twin Soul at 8 and Matt Bennett at 10 p.m. May 5-6; The Swade Diablos perform at 3 p.m. May 7 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Phunbags Comedy Improv starts at 7 p.m. May 6; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. May 11 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Un Año Contigo – Bad Bunny Night II stars at 9:30 p.m. May 5; The Record Company plays at 7:30 p.m. May 10; Colton Dixon May 14; Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton May 20; and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• A Gar Hole Records office party with Chris Acker, Adam Faucett and Zach Bryson starts at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at 546 W. Center St. Tickets are $10 on eventbrite.com.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are Jamie Lissow May 5-6; Jodi White May 12-13; and Pauly Shore May 18-21 (sold out), Brendan Eyre May 26-27 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• Kidd G performs at 8 p.m. May 4; Logan Mize plays at 8 p.m. May 5; TechN9ne plays at 8 p.m. May 6 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

•Treaty Oak Revival performs at 7 p.m. May 4; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Robert Rauch performs at 6:30 p.m. May 5 at Neumeier’s Whippoorwill Restaurant, 509 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Dusty Slay will perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd., Roland, Okla.

• Live music during the Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith kicks off with Gary Hutchison & Friends at 7 p.m. May 5; then at noon with Colton Cerny and the Hogleg Band, Even Keel Band at 1:30 p.m., Gary Hutchison & Friends are back at 5 p.m. then headliners Hillbilly Vegas throw down at 9:30 p.m. on May 6 at First National Bank Parking Lot, corner of 6th & Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith for the 2023 Steel Horse Rally. “Concerts and 80+ vendors are free for everyone to enjoy.” TheSteelHorseRally.com

ROGERS

• Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet perform May 5; Godsmack with I Prevail on May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed and Cambria on May 26 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

SPRINGDALE

• Dominic B. Roy and Bonnie Montgomery perform May 25 at LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Amber Violet on May 5 and Luke Ford on May 6; Beer and Hymns hosts a singalong starting at 5 p.m. May 7 and 96 Miles kicks off patio season at 7 p.m. May 12 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WEST FORK

• Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

