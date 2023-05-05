8 Days a Week



May 4 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks — Women’s book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation — Women-Led Labor Activism with Laura Pratt, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Thursday — May The Fourth, 5:30-9 p.m. with Papa Rap, C4 Clarinet Quartet and more, downtown Fayetteville. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Film Screening — “Far From Finished” with Arkansas Cinema Society, Micheux Film Lab, and Big Piph, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Shrek Jr.: The Musical” — Presented by Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. May 4-5, 2 & 7 p.m. May 6, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $12-$15. artslivetheatre.com.

“Chicken & Biscuits” — Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

May 5 (Friday)

Arkansas Pottery Festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5-6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7, Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2706.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Diego Rivera’s America” with artist Jose Hernandez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pet-A-Palooza — Music, petting zoo and more, 3-9 p.m. as part of First Friday, downtown Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Art by the Glass — Watercolor Collage with Haley Inyart, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers — Chef’s Dinner with Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, 6 p.m. May 5-6, The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $110. themomentary.org.

“Radiant” — Five new neoclassical and contemporary works by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 5-6, CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. $15-$25. nwaballettheatre.org.

“The Shadow Box” — A look at three families facing death and learning about life, 8 p.m. May 5-6, 2 p.m. May 7, again May 11-13, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

__

May 6 (Saturday)

AMMPLIFY — A festival of music, art and more, all day, Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $25. ammplifynwa.org.

Coffee & Conversation — In Spanish, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Adult ESL Class — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — Free comic book day, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bentonville GeekCon — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Grand Opening Celebration — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., UA Studio and Design Center in the Windgate Art and Design District, 696 Praxis Lane in Fayetteville. Free. 575-5202.

Creating Comics — With Cole Closser, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Plants as Cultural Icons, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ma Der Lao Kitchen Pop-Up — 11 a.m. until sold out, The Momentary in Bentonville. No ticket required. themomentary.org.

Art Lab — Interactive Painted Labyrinth Reliefs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. usingart.org.

Labyrinth Wall Plaque Class — 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. usingart.org.

Pop-Up Shakespeare — 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts, all over downtown Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Washington Elementary Tour of Homes — Noon-5 p.m., including 3 W. Mt. Nord St., 5 W. Mt. Nord St. 520 N. Washington Ave., 478 N. Tanglewood Ave., 120 N. Skyline Drive, 150 N. Skyline Drive, 404 W. Streamside Bent No. 104. $30. fayettevilletourofhomes.com.

World Labyrinth Day — 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Birder Weekend — With live birds of prey, 1 p.m., Devil’s Den State Park near West Fork. Free. 761-3325.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artrageous Parade — 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Music in the Park — With Hogtown Hot Club, 4-6 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Gallery Stroll — 5-8 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

In Concert — Roving Gambler, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

“Silence in the Jungle” — Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 6, May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

__

May 7 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Sound bath with Tammy Mores of Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Poetry Reading — With Poet Laureate Suzanne Underwood, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunday Music — With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert — Tim Eriksen, 1:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Waterfalls — With outdoors writer Flip Putthoff, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

SoNA Beyond — Transcending Words, with the Symphony of NWA and UA Program in Creative Writing, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Collected” — An evening of theater with the new Theatre Collective, 5-7 p.m., The Commons at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Free. Visit Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas on Facebook.

__

May 8 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Protecting Caroline” by Susan Stoker, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Career Exploration — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Auditions — For “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

May 9 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Artificial Intelligence with author Karen Kilroy, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

NWA Letter Writers — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Jetsetters” by Amanda Eyre Ward, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Writers Night — Come to meet other writers and share encouragement and resources, 6:30 p.m., Pearl’s Books in downtown Fayetteville. Events will continue on the second Tuesday of each month. pearlsbooks.com.

__

May 10 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo — With Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Flower Bundling Workshop — With Eden’s Botanicals, 5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

__

May 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Wonderland” by Zoje Stage, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Film Screening — “Dirt” and “Villines Farm: Eight Generations of Farming,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Hosted by Arkansas Cinema Society. Free. arkansascinemasociety.org.

__

May 12 (Friday)

__

May 13 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class — Lotus bag, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Bluebird Society — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Words on Birds — With Still on the Hill, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fashion Machine — Kids will have a chance to remake an outfit of a person selected from a live audience, 2 or 7 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Hosted by Artosphere. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere/fashion-machine1.

Artist Reception — For “Overgrown” by Acadia Kandora, 3-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert — Ashtyn Barbaree, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

May 14 (Sunday)

Mother’s Day in the Garden — With local vendors, craft station and garden tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Register at gozarks.org/event/mothers-day-in-the-garden.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com