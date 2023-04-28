LIVE! A Music Calendar: Paul Thorn plays in Fayetteville, Home Sweet Home Festival brings music to Bentonville homes April 28, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Let’s hope Paul Thorn isn’t in town to “whup” anybody.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 28 for the West Street Live lineup at Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $33-$53 and available now at www.waltonartscenter.org.

Called a “natural-born Southern storyteller” by NPR, Thorn was born in Tupelo, Miss., and raised among the same spirits (and some of the actual people) who nurtured young Elvis Presley generations before. Thorn worked for years in a furniture factory, battled four-time world champion boxer Roberto Duran on national television and performed on stages with Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Sting and John Prine, among many others.

His latest release, “Never Too Late To Call,” was recorded at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis and produced and engineered by Matt Ross-Spang. Thorn last performed at Walton Arts Center in 2020.

Home Sweet Home

“Many artists will tell you they would rather play in front of 50 people who care and are listening to their songs than 500 who don’t. House shows are where community is best built as artists, hosts, neighbors and strangers share the experience of music and stories together,” says Jerad Sears of City Sessions, the organization behind Home Sweet Home Festival in Bentonville.

For Home Sweet Home Festival, locals open their homes and back yards up for concerts in an intimate setting. This is the fourth year for the festival that showcases both national talent as well as hometown music.

“This has been an awesome experience for all of our out-of-town artists. They always walk away loving Bentonville and the people,” Sears says. “Year one we had 150 attendees and eight homes. This year we are planning on 500 attendees and 14 homes.”

This years lineup includes David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician, McKenzie Lockhart along with Sons of Otis Malone, Auralai, Nature & Madness, Kalyn Fay, Josh Noren, Jamie Lou Connolly, Will Gunselman, Common Roots, Mia Gjeldum, Ashtyn Barbaree, Dandelion Heart, Church Street, DJ Raquel, Little Yei, Pura Coco, BAANG, Jon Dooly, Matthew Campbell, Eddie Canyon, Josh Noren, Melody Pond, Cameron Johnson and a special family set featuring Candy Lee and Joshua James.

The festival is April 28-29 at nine locations including homes and back yards in Bentonville. Tickets start at $60 for a single evening, other pricing for both nights and VIP. Learn more at citysessions.org/homesweethome.

BENTONVILLE

• “Far From Finished,” a screening and musical performance by Big Piph starts at 7 p.m. May 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way. Tickets and more information at acs.eventive.org/schedule.

• Bentonville History Museum dinner and fundraiser with music from Rodney Redman starts at 6 p.m. April 27; Home Sweet Home festival with Ira Wolf and David Ramirez starts 9:30 p.m. April 28, then Smokey & the Mirror and Joshua James perform at 9:30 p.m. April 29 (see citysessions.org for more information) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• The Roots perform at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Shandies play at 7 p.m. April 28, and Patti Steel, Rob Butler and Pat Ryan Key perform April 29; The Mountain Gypsies perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Bill Passalacqua plays at 5 p.m. April 28, and Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30; The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

• Melissa Etheridge plays at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. Tickets at tickets.thundertix.com.

• Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Ambient Meditations with Lake Mary and Chaz Knapp, a local “microfolk” artist begins at 7 p.m. April 29 hosted by Trillium Salon Series and Ozark Free Music Society at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. This show is all ages with a suggested donation of $15. trilliumsalonseries.com.

• Cola and OrOrOr play April 28; Unwed Sailor, zzzahara and Modeling play at 8 p.m. May 4 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Higher Arkies perform at 2 p.m. May 20 to benefit Northwest Arkansas Land Trust at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 Smokehouse Trail.

• Happy hour with Earl and Them starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by Dazy, Water from Your Eyes and Snail Mail at 9 p.m. April 28 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Kylie Morgan plays at 8 p.m., Matt Ferranti performs at 10 p.m. April 27; Randall Shreve plays at 6:30 p.m. and Gavin Sumrall plays at 8 p.m., Matt Ferranti returns at 10 p.m. April 28; DJ Afrosia spins at 3 p.m., Gavin Sumrall plays at 6:30 p.m. and DJ Rev spins at 9 p.m. April 29 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. April 27; Chris Arcana plays at 8 p.m. April 28; Motivator trio with Brenda, Buddy and Steve performs at at 7 p.m. April 29; C.A.M.P. presents “A Moment Like This” open mic with Montae No Ellis, Stephanie Whitcomb, Keiundra Collier and Kyle Allen Rill, hosted by Jacquleline McKinney from 2-4:30 p.m. April 30 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Shakey Graves perform April 30, moe May 2; The Toadies May 4; The Record Company May 10; Colton Dixon May 14; Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton May 20; and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Steaksauce Mustache, My Hands to War, Take//Rest and Jowls perform at 8 p.m. May 3 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

LOWELL

• Hypnotist Flip Orley is April 28-29; comedians performing soon are Jamie Lissow May 5-6; Jodi White May 12-13; and Pauly Shore May 18-21 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet on May 5; Godsmack with I Prevail on May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed and Cambria on May 26; Foo Fighters (sold out) June 14 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

SPRINGDALE

• Live! at Turnbow Park concert series opens with Funk Factory on April 27 at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Take Cover April 28 and 96 Miles on April 29; Beer and Hymns hosts a singalong starting at 5 p.m. May 7 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WEST FORK

• Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Rod Robertson plays at 8 p.m. April 27; and Nighttrain plays at 9 p.m. April 29 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com