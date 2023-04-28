8 Days a Week



April 27 (Thursday)

Spring Art Walk — Showcasing artists at galleries, museums, makers’ spaces, boutiques, and businesses, 4-8 p.m. April 27-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29, downtown Springdale. Free admission. jill@downtownspringdale.org.

True Crime Club — With Bitty Martin, author of “Snake Eyes: Murder in a Southern Town,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Diego Rivera’s America” with Ana Pulido Rull, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Parenting in the Digital Age — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latin Dance Adventures — 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening — “It’s No Secret Part 1,” an award-winning feature documentary by Diana Michelle and Paul Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 28; “It’s No Secret Live” with dancer Lela Besom & music by Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 29; and a lecture/meditation with Summerlin at 9 a.m. April 30, The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. diana@dianamichellephotos.com.

“The Music Man” — Presented by Bentonville High School Theatre, 7 p.m. April 27-28, 2 & 7 p.m. April 29, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $10-$15 at events.ticketspicket.com.

“Circle Mirror Transformation” — Presented by NWACC theater students, 7 p.m. April 27-29, White Auditorium in Burns Hall at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. $6-$8 at the door.

“Chicken & Biscuits” — Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

April 28 (Friday)

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales — April 28-29, all over Eureka Springs. Maps available at the Chamber office, Hart’s Family Center, and any gas station in town. 253-8737.

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Louise Bourgeios’s “Quarantania” with Tyson Scholar Abigail Susik, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Weekend Starts Series — An outdoor concert with the University of Arkansas World Music Ensemble, 5 p.m., Lower Ramble near Fayetteville Public Library. Free.

Life-Sized “Clue” — For teens only, 6-8 p.m., Berryville Public Library. Free. 870-423-2323.

“Feel The Spirit” — With the Shiloh Singers, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Free.

April 29 (Saturday)

Arkansas Pie Festival — All day, Cherokee Village. Email info@arkansaspiefestival.com or contact Graycen Bigger at 870-335-7409.

Wings & Wheels — Fly-in, car show and free museum day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $7 pancake breakfast, $10 chicken platter lunch, car show entries $30, cruise-in entries $15. Awards at 3 p.m. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

BGO Plant Sale — With more than 20 local vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free admission. bgozarks.org.

Walk & Talk — “The Good, the Bad and the In-Between” with J.B. Hogan, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dia Cultural Fair — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Ride — With a meal, artist talks, music and scenery aboard the A&M Railroad, noon, A&M Depot at 306 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. $125. eventbrite.com.

Ethiopian Coptic Bookbinding — With Helen Kwiatkowski, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $75. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bentonville Together — A Celebration of Our Multicultural Community, 4-9 p.m., Orchards Park in Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

In Concert — Shilah Molina & The Honkytonk Flame, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

“Silence in the Jungle” — Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. April 29, May 6, May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

“Radiant” — Five new neoclassical and contemporary works by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. $15-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

“Evoking Folklore” — Presented by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$60. sonamusic.org.

April 30 (Sunday)

Spring Makers Market — With more than 250 local artists, crafters, bakers and makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking $5. nwamakers@gmail.com.

Sunday Music — With Zara Kulish, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Robot Riot — A robotics battle with the University of Arkansas RIOT Robotics Club, 1-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Kay Adams & Nancy Markey, author of “A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Natyam — A community showcase of traditional Indian dance, 3-5 p.m., Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive, Suite 2, in Bentonville. ra-veculturalfoundation.org/events.

May 1 (Monday)

Plein Air Festival — With more than 30 artists, all week, part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series — With Kathy Jeffrey, Master Gardener, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 2 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 3 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young At Heart Book Club — “Gallant” by V.E. Schwab, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

DanceChance NWA — Final showcase, 7 p.m. May 3-4, The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $15. themomentary.org.

May 4 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks — Women’s book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation — Women-Led Labor Activism with Laura Pratt, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

May 5 (Friday)

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Diego Rivera’s America” with artist Jose Hernandez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers — Chef’s Dinner with Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, 6 p.m. May 5-6, The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $110. themomentary.org.

“Radiant” — Five new neoclassical and contemporary works by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 5-6, CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. $15-$25. nwaballettheatre.org.

May 6 (Saturday)

AMMPLIFY — A festival of music, art and more, all day, Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $25. ammplifynwa.org.

Coffee & Conversation — In Spanish, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Adult ESL Class — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — Free comic book day, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bentonville GeekCon — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Creating Comics — With Cole Closser, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Plants as Cultural Icons, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ma Der Lao Kitchen Pop-Up — 11 a.m. until sold out, The Momentary in Bentonville. No ticket required. themomentary.org.

Art Lab — Interactive Painted Labyrinth Reliefs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. usingart.org.

Labyrinth Wall Plaque Class — 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. usingart.org.

Pop-Up Shakespeare — 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts, all over downtown Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

World Labyrinth Day — 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artrageous Parade — 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Music in the Park — With Hogtown Hot Club, 4-6 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Gallery Stroll — 5-8 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

In Concert — Roving Gambler, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

May 7 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Sound bath with Tammy Mores of Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Poetry Reading — With Poet Laureate Suzanne Underwood, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert — Tim Eriksen, 1:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Waterfalls — With outdoors writer Flip Putthoff, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

SoNA Beyond — Transcending Words, with the Symphony of NWA and UA Program in Creative Writing, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

On Show

Pressed and Pulled — A screen printing exhibit featuring Dustyn Bork, Matthew Castellano, Neal Harrington, Jessie Hornbrook, Michelle Moore and Courtney White, through April 29, Fenix Arts, Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

“Four-D Art Exhibition” — Featuring Dallas-based artists Frankie Garcia, Ken Womack, Cynthia Coldren and M Knight, noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday through April, Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. 877-5868.

“Housing the Human and the Sacred: Fay Jones and Mid-Century Modern in the Ozarks” — A kiosk exhibit courtesy of the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, through 2023, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

