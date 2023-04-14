Fans raise money for Winfest after fire, FORMAT announces lineup April 14, 2023

MONICA HOOPER



A fire in late 2022 destroyed supplies for the annual Winfest Music Festival, but a group of fans in Winslow pulled together a fundraiser to take place April 15, from noon to 6 p.m., so that the show may go on. There will be a chili supper, pie auction and T-shirts for sale, plus a day’s worth of live music. Jesse Dean performs at noon, David Cross at 1:30 p.m., Pipe Dream Weavers at 3 p.m., Slowtowne Serenaders at 4:30 p.m and Matthew Harris at 5:30 p.m. at Winslow Community Arts Center (the old high school building), 351 Highway 71 South in Winslow.

This year Winfest celebrates the 40th years of the festival in Winslow. Keep up with the ongoing story at facebook.com/winfest.

FORMAT line up announced

FORMAT has announced its 2023 lineup featuring Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges, Modest Mouse, Jamie XX, Tash Sultana, Big Wild, Little Simz, Bob Moses, Poolside, Channel Tres, Paul Cauthen and many more, along with performances, installations and art experiences from world-renowned artists including Guerrilla Girls, JR’s Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller, Ragnar Kjartansson and Kameelah Janan Rasheed.

Arkansas artist Danielle Hatch will transform and dress FORMAT’s onsite bars using colorful textiles that reference domestic interiors. In collaboration with local composer Amos Cochran, Hatch will present “ALL THE SOARINGS OF MY MIND BEGIN IN MY BLOOD”, a performance piece that ritualizes and reconnects audiences to the physical and psychological journeys of female ancestors. (Cochran will not perform a solo show.)

FORMAT has expanded its shuttle system this year to include shuttle locations in Fayetteville, Lowell and at the Momentary in Bentonville for transportation to and from the festival grounds. Shuttle passes are $40.

The otherworldly three-day celebration converging art, tech and music will take place Sept. 22-24, on the private Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville. One-day tickets are $100-$700, three-day passes are $199-$1600. Tickets went on sale April 6. Full line up and more information at format-festival.com

BENTONVILLE

• The Pinoy Rockstars play at 7 p.m. April 14; Songwriters in the Round with Michael Schembre (Red Oak Ruse), Opal Agafia, Pat Ryan Key and Korey McKelvy (Dandelion Heart, Korey McKelvy Band, Deepwood Mac) starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• Home Sweet Home Festival featuring David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician and McKenzie Lockhart along with 23 local and regional musicians will be April 28-29 at various homes and back yards in Bentonville. Hosted by City Sessions. citysessions.org

• The Roots perform at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and MESAFA will be May 19-20; Rina Sawayama performs on Oct. 6 at The Momentary, 507 SE E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Justin Larkin performs at 7 p.m. April 14; Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. April 15 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Mick Byrd performs at 5 p.m. April 15, California Jeff at 5 p.m. April 21, Oliver Penn at 5 p.m. April 22, Bill Passalacqua performs at 5 p.m. April 28 and Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30; The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

• Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Buddy Shute performs from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 at Jammin Java on the Fayetteville Square. www.buddyshute.com

• American humorist and author David Sedaris will share stories starting at 7 p.m. April 25; Paul Thorn performs at 7:30 p.m. April 28 and Tig Notaro performs June 23 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• Jonivan Jones performs at 10 p.m. April 19, Cola and OrOrOr play April 28, Unwed Sailor, zzzahara and Modeling play at 8 p.m. May 4 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Happy hour with Boss Tweeds starts at 6 p.m. and Kitchen Dwellers with Sicard Hollow starts at 9 p.m. April 14; Jonteal performs at 8:30 p.m April 15, Rockin’ with SAA concert happens at 3 p.m. April 16 (all ages) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Performing this week are Gavin Sumrall at 6:30 p.m., Patti Steel Duo at 8 p.m. and Shawn David at 10 p.m. April 14; Randall Shreve at 6:30 p.m., Leyton Robinson at 8 p.m. and Shawn David at 10 p.m. April 15; A&E Music starts at 3 p.m. April 16 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Rachel B Band plays at 7 p.m. April 14; Latin Dance party starts at 9 p.m. April 15; Amber Violet performs at 7 p.m. April 18; Ben Harris plays at 5 p.m. April 19; JerGriffin Combo performs at 7 p.m. April 20 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Judah & the Lion perform April 15; The Wood Brothers April 18, Umphrey’s McGee April 19; Lucero April 21, Shakey Graves April 30, moe May 2 and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Tao of Lucy, Sleep Clinic and The Big Sad perform at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are Dale Jones, April 14-15; Keith Alberstadt, April 21-22; hypnotist Flip Orley April 28-29; Jamie Lissow May 5-6; Jodi White May 12-13; and Pauly Shore May 18-21 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• Held Tight and Ghost Hollow perform an all-ages show at 8 p.m. April 22 at Iron Horse Records, 610 Main St. in Van Buren.

• Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20 and the Fort Smith Blues Jam begins at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

• Casey Donahew Band plays at 6:30 p.m. April 15; C-Kan, MC Davo and Dharius perform at 8 p.m. April 18; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman play at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 7 p.m. April 22; Jo Dee Messina plays at 7 p.m. April 29; Kidd G performs at 8 p.m. May 4, Logan Mize plays at 8 p.m. May 5; TechN9ne plays at 8 p.m. May 6; Josh Wolf performs at 8 p.m. May 12; Mark Wills plays at 8 p.m. May 13; Flatland Calvary performs at 8 p.m. June 8; Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is at 8 p.m. June 22 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins perform at 7 p.m. April 14; Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Austin Upchurch play at 7 p.m. April 20; Kid Kentucky’s Spring Thaw Out Throwdown (Kid Rock tribute) happens at 8:30 p.m. April 21; Scotty Austin (Saving Abel, Pump 5) plays at 8 p.m. April 22; Cameron Sacky Band and Aidan Canfield play at 8 p.m. April 28; Treaty Oak Revival performs at 7 p.m. May 4; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19; Paul Cauthen plays at 8:30 p.m. June 10; Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor happens at 8 p.m. June 24 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 8 p.m. April 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. April 15; Hero-Fest (free live music) starts at 7 p.m. April 21 with Sleep Clinic, The Salesman, Sabertooth, Fight Dream and Face Dancer; then at 7 p.m. April 22 with Stash Hag, OxyToxin, Tao of Lucy, Mildenhall and Turquoise Tiger at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• Backwoods Music Festival at Mulberry Mountain is April 20-23 with Big Gigantic, Lettuce, The String Cheese Incident and The Floozies, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Apashe, Arkansauce, Boogie T, Keller Williams, River Valley Comics and more. backwoodsmusicfestival.com

• Best Night of the Year, a benefit show for Good Samaritan Clinic, will feature music from Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Richie McDonald of Lonestar starting at 7 p.m. April 28 at the Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/goodsamaritanfs.

• ByrdFest 26 with music from The Schwag, Nonstop Reggae Band, Moonlight Drive, Miles Over Mountains, Huckleberry Jam and more will be April 14-15 at Byrd’s Adventure Center, 7037 Cass Oark Road in Ozark. byrdfest.com.

ROGERS

• This season at the AMP will include: Walker Hayes, April 21; Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham April 22; Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet May 5; Godsmack and I Prevail May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus, Coheed and Cambria May 26; Foo Fighters (sold out) June 14; The Avett Brothers and Gov’t Mule June 17; Matchbox Twenty June 23; Fall Out Boy July 11; Foreigner and Loverboy July 14; Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khlifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner July 15; Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert July 20; Eric Church, Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top and Uncle Kracker July 28; Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and JINJER July 29; Three Doors Down and Candlebox Aug. 9; Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean and DJ Rock on Aug. 10; Pantera and Lamb of God Aug. 15; The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol and Rival Sons Aug. 16; Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop on Aug 19; Sam Hunt, Brett Young & Lily Rose Aug. 20; Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis Aug. 24; Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver Sept. 14; ODESZA, TOKiMONSTA, QRTR and Olan Oct. 6; and The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Getup Kids Oct. 10 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Live! at Turnbow Park concert series opens with Funk Factory on April 27 Bonnie Montgomery, May 25; Ensemble Ibérica, June 29; Carver Commodore, July 27; Fayetteville Jazz Collective, Aug. 31; and Branjae on Sept. 28 at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Bert & Heather on April 14; Tater, Mater, Butterbean & Polk Salad on April 15; Jenna & Tony April 21 and The Mountain Gypsies on April 22 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Rd. tontitownwinery.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

•Sara Evans performs a free concert at 9 p.m. April 14 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com