8 Days a Week



April 7 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What The Health — The Opioid Crisis, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art By The Glass — With Alan Rodriguez of Razo Studios, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Sanctuary City” — A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

April 8 (Saturday)

Spring Foraged & Found Centerpieces — With John Ford, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Personal Financial Education Workshop — 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tarot Readings — With Red Star, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. usingart.org.

Songwriting Workshop — With Jack Williams, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Holi Festival — Noon-3 p.m., Momentary Green at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Studio Demo — With Sara Schellenberg, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bonjour, Amis! — French fun with Bentonville High School, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Crafternoon — Seed pods, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Reading the Greens — A mini-golf fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $45-$165. faylib.org.

__

April 9 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 10 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 11 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — “BEFORE Disaster Strikes: What You Need to Know and Do,” noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Savings Success — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Vapors” by David Hill, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayettevilled. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With John White, author of “Why It Matters,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 12 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Village Lakes Poets & Writers — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

What The Health — Stop the Bleed; Save a Life, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

MoPros — Vinal Crossover with Morgan Eckroth, 5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

Adult Art Workshop — Embroidery, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk — With Karen Kilroy speaking on artificial intelligence, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Cold Dish” by Craig Johnson, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

English Conversation Group — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Recital — University of Arkansas Horns, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Dilemmas With Dinner” — 7:30 p.m. April 13-15; 2 p.m. April 16; again April 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org.

__

April 14 (Friday)

Spring Yoga Series — With Rachel Ingenthron, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 15 (Saturday)

Friends Book Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Hiding in Plain Sight — The Art of Arkansas Tombstones with Abby Burnett, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Boss Tweeds — In concert, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

“Considering Matthew Shepard” — Sung by Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $20 general admission; $10 students & seniors. uark.universitytickets.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com