LIVE! Music: Amy Grant finally returns to Eureka Springs; Caitlin Rose comes to Fayetteville March 31, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Amy Grant puts hearts in motion starting at 7:30 p.m. April 1 for a rescheduled show in Eureka Springs. The pop star turned Christian contemporary singer was scheduled to perform at the Aud last year but suffered a bike accident and had to cancel several tour dates. Now she’s back on the road and ready to promote her forth-coming single, “Trees We’ll Never See.”

Her career spans more than 40 years and includes three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In addition to her six Grammy Awards, Grant has earned 26 Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Music City Walk of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets are $55 to $75 at tickets.thundertix.com/events/201458. Also coming up at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs are Melissa Etheridge on May 5 and Ray Wylie Hubbard with Marcia Ball on June 2. See more information at theaud.org. or call 253-7788.

Caitlin Rose

Caitlin Rose is on tour following a long hiatus. She released “CAZIMI” early this year, and last year was the reissue of her much-loved “On My Own,” by the genre-shifting, Nashville-based singer-songwriter.

“I’ve finally moved into this place where I’ve spent the last year and a half gardening. It’s a good way of trying to create a more beautiful life for yourself, growing things. In other places I lived in the last 10 years, I was just trying to hide from the world,” Rose says of her song “All Right (Baby’s Got a Way).”

“I was listening to this song and looking around at all these flowers and things I’ve somehow been able to keep alive and I realized, ‘Oh my god, something’s changed.’ That’s how I’m feeling about putting out this album. It’s been this 10 year streak of doom and disappointment, then all of a sudden everything looks a little less dark, and now it’s more of an ‘Oh my god, I’m winded.’”

Rose brings her own special brand of indie rock with a country edge to Fayetteville for an 8 p.m. April 3 show at George’s Majestic Lounge. Tickets are $10-$15. Keep up with Rose at caitlinrose.com.

Fans of Rose should catch up with Tenci at 8 p.m. April 9 and Snail Mail at 9 p.m. April 28 also at George’s in Fayetteville. Tickets and more at linktr.ee/onthemapshows.

BENTONVILLE

• Tao of Lucy plays at 8 p.m. April 1 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• Home Sweet Home Festival featuring David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician and McKenzie Lockhart along with 23 local and regional musicians will be April 28-29 at various homes and back yards in Bentonville. Hosted by City Sessions. citysessions.org

• Caterina Barbieri performs at 8 p.m. April 8; The Roots at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes at 5 p.m. March 30; Joe Mack at 7 p.m. March 31;, The Damn Neighbors at 7 p.m. April 1; McLeod Nine performs at 7 p.m. April 7; Pajama Drag Brunch happens at noon April 8; Corey Timmons plays at 7 p.m. April 8; and the Gaudy Easter Bonnet Contest with a twist happens at 2 p.m. April 9 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Jake Reno plays at 5 p.m. April 1; Sean Harrison plays at 5 p.m. April 8; Mick Byrd performs at 5 p.m. April 15; California Jeff at 5 p.m. April 21, Oliver Penn at 5 p.m. April 22; Bll Passalacqua performs at 5 p.m. April 28; and Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30; The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

• Buddy Shute and the Motivators perform at 6 p.m. April 1 at New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. buddyshute.com.

• Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Beth Stockdell plays an album release show for “Beneath the Starry Moonlight” at 5 p.m. April 3 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

• Jonivan Jones performs at 10 p.m. April 19; Cola and OrOrOr play April 28; Unwed Sailor, zzzahara and Modeling play at 8 p.m. May 4 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Happy hour with Ultra Suede starts at 5:30 p.m. then Hayes Carll with Melissa Carper perform starting at 9 p.m. March 31; Ted Hammig & The Campaign play at 8 p.m. April 2; Caitlin Rose plays at 8 p.m. April 3; Spafford performs at 8:30 p.m. April 4 ; happy hour with Swade Diablos starts at 6 p.m. and Wade Bowen with Ragland follows at 9 p.m. April 7; Jed Harrelson plays at 8:30 p.m. April 8; Tenci performs at 8 p.m. April 9; Elvie Shane with Ozark Riviera happens at 8:30 p.m. April 12; Shakedown Strings with Noah Richmond & Friends happens at 8:30 p.m. April 13 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Stranger Boy performs at 10 p.m. March 30; 96 Miles plays at 6:30 p.m. and Nate Hancock plays at 8 p.m. March 31; DJ M.Bolez spins at 3 p.m., John Eason plays at 6:30 p.m. and Hancock is back at 8 p.m. and Whiskey Tango performs at 9 p.m., Stranger Boy plays again at 10 p.m. April 1; DJ Afrosia spins at 2 p.m. April 2 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Amy & Dave perform at 7 p.m. March 30; Phunbags April Fools Day show happens at 7 p.m. April 1; Latin Dance night starts at 6 p.m. April 2; James “Daddy” Miller performs at 6 p.m. April 4; Jeremy Stewart plays at 7 p.m. April 5; and Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. April 8 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge performs at 5 p.m. April 7 at Inn at Carnall Hall, 465 N. Arkansas Ave.

• The Dan Band with guest Poo Live Crew perform at 7:30 p.m. March 30; Colton Dixon plays March 25; Houndmouth March 31; Bryce Vine April 1; Third Eye Blind April 5; Kiss Army April 7; Dawes April 11; Judah & the Lion April 15; The Wood Brothers April 18, Umphrey’s McGee April 19; Lucero April 21; Shakey Graves April 30; moe May 2; and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Feast of Fools with DJ Bone, Gomez and Death Mistress happens at 8 p.m. April 1; Caden Crawford with Peter Rexford and Kin and Company perform at 7:30 p.m. April 7; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, and Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame ring in spring at 8 p.m. March 31 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are Maddy Smith at 6:30 & 9 p.m. March 31-April 1; Tom Thakker, April 7-8; Dale Jones, April 14-15; Keith Alberstadt, April 21-22; hypnotist Flip Orley, April 28-29; Jamie Lissow, May 5-6; Jodi White, May 12-13; and Pauly Shore, May 18-21 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• Jocko plays at 7 p.m. March 30, and Remnants at 7 p.m. March 31 at JJ’s Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

• Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1; Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Casey Donahew Band plays at 6:30 p.m. April 15; C-Kan, MC Davo and Dharius perform at 8 p.m. April 18; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 8 p.m. April 22; and Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Kidd G performs at 8 p.m. May 4; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5; Tech N9ne performs at 6:30 p.m. May 6; Josh Wolf performs at 7 p.m. May 12; Flatland Cavalry plays at 8 p.m. June 8 and Bored Teachers Comedy happens at 7 p.m. June 22 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31; Josh Ward, Sundance Head and Joe Stam Band play at 7:30 p.m. April 1; Creed Fisher plays at 7 p.m. April 6; Josh Meloy plays at 8 p.m. April 8; Chad Prather & the Ragamuffins perform at 7 p.m. April 14; Giovannie & the Hired Guns perform at 7 p.m. April 20; Kid Kentucky (Kid Rock Tribute) happens at 8:30 p.m. April 21; Scotty Austin (Saving Abel) plays at 8 p.m. April 22; Cameron Sacky Band performs at 8 p.m April 28; Treaty Oak Revival plays at 7 p.m. May 4; American Aquarium with Emily Nenni starts at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m May 19; Paul Cauthen and Myron Elkins are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10; Uncle Lucious with Nolan Taylor happens at 8 p.m. June 24 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Troy Marlin Edwards plays at 8 p.m. March 31; a free April Fools show with The Big Sad, RANT and The Cosmic Bean starts at 7 p.m. April 1; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• New Dynasty performs at 9 p.m. April 8; Muddy Boots Line Dancing happens at 6:30 p.m. April 13; Tony Nova performs at 5 p.m. and Stonehorse plays at 9 p.m. April 14; The Brandon Butler Band plays at 11:30 a.m., Lyle Parman plays at 5 p.m. and then Sara Evans performs a free concert at 9 p.m. April 15 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

• Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m. March 31 at Cherokee Casino Sallisaw, 1621 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw, Okla.

• STOMP happens at 7 p.m. April 4; UAFS Music and Theatre presents a Jazz Band Concert at 7 p.m. April 11; Jazz Catz play at 7 p.m. April 13; and UAFS Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 18 at at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith.

ROGERS

• Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet on May 5; Godsmack with I Prevail on May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed & Cambria on May 26; Foo Fighters (sold out) June 14; The Avett Brothers June 17; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Fall Out Boy on July 11; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khlifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner on July 15; Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert on July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29; Three Doors Down and Candlebox, Aug. 9; Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean and DJ Rock on Aug. 10; Pantera with Lamb of God on Aug. 15; Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug 19; Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose on Aug. 20; Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis with host Josh Adam Meyers on Aug. 24; Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver on Sept. 14 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Live! at Turnbow Park concert series opens with Funk Factory on April 27; Bonnie Montgomery, May 25; Ensemble Ibérica, June 29; Carver Commodore, July 27; Fayetteville Jazz Collective, Aug. 31; and Branjae on Sept. 28 at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Dime Box Duo on March 31 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

• Day Peace on March 30; Stephen Taylor and Chase Shanahan on April 6; Mat Alano-Martin and Brett Jefries on April 13; Scott Eason on April 20 and Matt Stanton on April 27. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge performs at 6 p.m. April 1 at Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Bobby Degonia plays at 8 p.m. March 30; Stonehorse performs at 9 p.m. March 31; FM Live performs at 9 p.m. April 1; and Sara Evans is on the schedule for April 13 in Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

WINSLOW

• Jesse Dean performs at noon, David Cross at 1:30 p.m., Pipe Dream Weavers at 3 p.m., Slowtowne Serenaders at 4:30 p.m., and Matthew Harris at 5:30 p.m. April 15 for the Winfest Fundraiser at Winslow Community Arts Center (the old high school building), 351 U.S. 71 South in Winslow.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com