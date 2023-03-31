Gem & Mineral Society hosts annual show April 1-2 in Siloam Springs March 31, 2023



FAQ – Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show

WHAT — Dealers will be on hand with rocks, slabs, cabs, stone home decor, fossils, and beautiful finished jewelry and more. Back for a second year will be the Kids’ Korner, where youngsters ages 6 to 16 will find projects to help them learn more about the earth. And new this year will be the Black Box, home of beautiful fluorescent minerals. There will be club members demonstrating lapidary work and jewelry-making skills, so people can see what rock hounds love to do. The show is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society of Siloam Springs.

WHEN — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2

WHERE — Siloam Springs Community Building in downtown Siloam Springs

COST — $3; children younger than 10 free

INFO — Email delanec3@earthlink.net