Visual Arts: Art Ventures helps kids create; galleries offer exhibits, classes March 24, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Art Ventures hosts a public reception and unveiling of student artwork based on the Hanging Sculptures of Ruth Asawa from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club, 560 N. Rupple Road in Fayetteville. Lauren Denny, a University of Arkansas art education student and graphic artist, along with retired teachers Jeanne King and Cathy Von Hatten led students through Asawa’s artistic techniques, working with yarn and other materials to develop their own three-dimensional sculptural language. This collaboration for Art Ventures and the Boys & Girls Club of Fayetteville is the first K-12 gallery initiative of the year. The show also features works on paper.

Art Ventures is also partnering with Rockin’ Baker for a workshop, “Reconsider What You Think You Know,” from 1-4 p.m. today, March 26, at Art Ventures’ home at 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. The workshop is led by Rockin Baker Cadet, Brie Musgrave, who will guide participants through her creative process and encourage others to mimic her techniques to create art. Participants will learn more about neurodiversity, providing a rare opportunity to see the world through the lens of neurodivergent individuals. Keep up with Art Ventures at artventures-nwa.org.

Hank Kaminsky

Beloved Fayetteville sculptor Hank Kaminsky died recently at age 83. Kaminsky created the large World Peace Prayer Fountain sculpture, in front of the Fayetteville Town Center. According to a 2018 profile in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, he was honored as an Arkansas Living Treasure in 2018 by the Arkansas Arts Council. Peace is a theme in Kaminsky’s work. Kaminsky has major art installations across the state — Fayetteville, Little Rock, Bryant, Clinton, Springdale, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport — and his work can be found in California, Pennsylvania and Washington. Kaminsky was active in the Fayetteville Underground artists’ collective, the Fayetteville Farmers Market, the local co-op, the local arts council, and he helped start the Artists of Northwest Arkansas.

EXHIBITS, CLASSES

• “Pressed and Pulled” Printmaking Exhibition featuring art by Dustyn Bork, Matthew Castellano, Jessie Hornbrook, Michelle Moor, Courtney White, and original prints by Fenix member artists is on display through April 29 at Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. fenixarts.org/exhibitions.

• UAFS Gallery of Art and Design hosts the opening of “Linda Nguyen Lopez: Hold Everything Dear” from 5-7 p.m. March 31 at 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Lopez is known for her work in ceramics and is a professor at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. facebook.com/UAFSArtGallery.

• The Momentary Flag Project: Kat Richards closes after April 2; Big Happy: A Momentary Utopia with Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, happens from noon to 4 p.m. April 1; Holi Festival is from noon to 3 p.m. April 8; the premiere of artist Will Rawls’s new interdisciplinary work, [siccer] will be from 8-9 p.m. April 21 & 22 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. “E” St., Bentonville. More information at themomentary.org.

• “The Listening Forest” by by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer will be up until May 28, then Aug. 30-Dec. 31; “Diego Rivera’s America” will be on display until July 31; Loring Taoka: ± closes on March 27 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. crystalbridges.org.

• The Art Collective Gallery and FGIII Fine Art Productions presents “FOUR D Art Exhibition” featuring Dallas-based artists Frankie Garcia, Ken Womack, Cynthia Coldren and M Knight at The Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St., Rogers. artcollectivegallery.com.

• Hierbitas de saberes — (Tiny herbs of knowledge) by Blanka Amezkua is on display through June 5 at Famous Hardware on Emma Avenue in Springdale. An artist talk with Amezkua starts at 6 p.m. April 28 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale.

• Fort Smith Regional Art Museum celebrates its 75th anniversary with an “Evening in Paris” starting at 6 p.m. April 29. The gala will feature French cuisine and libations, silent and live auctions of art and a trip to Paris, can-can by Western Arkansas Ballet, “A Look Back: 75 Years” presentation, a drawing for Eiffel Tower diamond studs and dancing to live music by Larry B Soul Experience Band. Ticket information and more at fsram.org/gala2023.

• NWA Spring Makers’ Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, with local artists, makers, and crafts people of all kinds. The event is dog-friendly. $5 to park at 2537 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville.

• Arts on Main hosts music and dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Throw and Go Pottery from 6-8 p.m. and Paint a Pot from 3-4 p.m. every Saturday; a free Life Drawing session for ages 18 and older on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Tarts & Tortes from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 6; Farm to Table Monthly Meal Spotlight: Mushrooms from 6-8 p.m. April 20 ($70); Intro to Pottery Wheel, April 4-27; and Free Open Paint Sessions at 3 p.m. April 18, May 16 and June 20. Arts on Main is at 415 Main St. in Van Buren. artsonmainvb.com.

• Community Creative Center is gearing up for a Pottery Festival May 5-7 and has many arts classes in pottery, drawing watercolors and more. See a list of classes for both adults and kids at 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. communitycreativecenter.org

• Mark your calendar for the Walton Arts Center’s annual Artosphere: Arkansas’ Arts + Nature Festival May 4-24, with events at locations across Northwest Arkansas.

Have a local art event coming up that you would like to see featured here? Reach out to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.