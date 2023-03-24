8 days a week



March 23 (Thursday)

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory — With the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and a hot chocolate bar, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Marathon — The first three “Shrek” movies, noon-5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free; dinner provided. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Sounds of Spring — With Marc Paine, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Live Music — With Good Medicine, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Break Movies — “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club — With Janie Nesbitt Jones, author of “The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. March 23-24, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Signing — With Anita Paddock, author of “A Killing Spree,” 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free; books will be for sale. 783-7841.

Cocktail Tour — “Diego Rivera’s America,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Back to Basics Ballroom Dance — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hog Night — Film Night is now Hog Night for the NCAA tournament game, 6:15 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 donation to Fort Smith International Film Festival suggested. Food and drinks for sale. 571-0810.

“Sanctuary City” — A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

March 24 (Friday)

Creative Mornings — A monthly breakfast series, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free but registration required. faylib.org.

Art In Bloom — With flowers, live music, artmaking in the studios, rare book displays, and family activities uniting the power of art and the beauty of nature, March 24-27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live Music — With Bruce Allen & Kirk Lanier, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art By The Glass — Floral Libations, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FUJI||||||||||TA — Yosuke Fujita and his handcrafted 11-pipe organ, 8 p.m., Rodehouse at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$30. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

“Survival of the Unfit” — A world premiere of a dramedy by Oren Safdie, 8 p.m. March 24-25; 2 p.m. March 26; again March 30-31 and April 1-2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

March 25 (Saturday)

Driving Tour of Bella Vista — 8:45 a.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Reservations at 855-2335 or 812-899-2049.

Walking Tour of Bentonville — 9:30 a.m., Bentonville History Museum, 416 S. Main St. $15. bentonvillehistorymuseum.org.

Kite Festival — Sponsored by KaleidoKites, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs. Free. turpentinecreek.org.

LEGO Club — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Friends’ Premium Pop-Up Book Sale — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Women’s History Month — With speaker Ben Boulden, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $10 nonmembers. Email info@fortsmithmuseum.com.

Live Music — With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Enticement of Lace — With the Dogwood Lace Guild, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“The Jungle Book” — A collaboration of Trike Theatre, Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and Megha Rao of Dhirana Dance, 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

Everyday India — With Chef Anjana Mukhopadhyaya, 5-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $55. ozarkfolkways.org.

Opening Reception — For Frankie Garcia, Ken Womack, Cynthia Coldren, and M Knight, 6-10 p.m., The Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. Free. 877-5868.

Beatlemania 64 — A live multi-media concert experience taking audiences back to the Beatles’ heyday in 1964, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $25-$50. kingoperahouse.com; Arts On Main at 474-7768; or at the door.

__

March 26 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Keefer Dean Roach & Nick Clark, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Forest Therapy Adventure — 1-3 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$30. bgozarks.org.

Spring Plant Exchange — 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — Don House, author of “Letters to Dan,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Astronomy Night — Lecture at 7:30 p.m., viewing at 8:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

March 27 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Genealogical Society — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “The Shadow Box,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Performances May 5-13. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

__

March 28 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Furious Hours” by Casey Cep, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Author Talk — With Cherisse Jones-Branch, author of “Better Living by Their Own Bootstraps,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 29 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bilingual Family Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

March 30 (Thursday)

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Sounds of Spring — With Marc Paine, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening of Spanish Music – With Pedro Rubio, clarinet, and Ana Benavides, piano, 7 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville. Free. fupc.org.

__

March 31 (Friday)

Friends of the Library Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 1, Bentonville Public Library. Free admission. bentonvillelibrary.org.

BPL in the Community — Beaver Tales & pop-up library, 10:30-11 a.m., Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 1 (Saturday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — The Scott Davis Comedy Magic Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple — Table Runner, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Pop-Up Museum — “Animals” with the University of Arkansas Museum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Big Happy — A Momentary Utopia with Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Creating Murals with Alan Rodriguez with Razo Studios, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert — Shore & Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

April 2 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 3 (Monday)

__

April 4 (Tuesday)

APO Small Bites — Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. $40. arphil.org.