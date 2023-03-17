LIVE! A Music Calendar: Hillestad Closes Out Irish Weekend March 17, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Hillestad closes Shamrock Fest this weekend at The Park House Kitchen + Bar in Siloam Springs. Magnolia Brown plays at 7 p.m. March 17; Hillestad at noon and Red Oak Ruse at 7 p.m March 18; and Hillestad again at noon March 19 at 201 W. University St. in Siloam Springs.

BENTONVILLE

• Jumpsuit Jamey & The Can’t Wait to Playboys and The Downtown Livewires perform at 6 p.m. March 17; Mojohand and Green Acres perform at 7 p.m. March 18 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• Yosuke Fujita performs at 8 p.m. March 23 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Bryan Copeland plays at 7 p.m. March 17; Double Wide Trailer plays at 7 p.m. March 18; Shilah Molina performs at 7 p.m. March 24; and Patti Steel and Kim Kutina play at 7 p.m. March 25 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• March to August plays at 6 p.m. March 17; Forrest McCurren plays at 5 p.m. March 18; Some Guy Named Robb plays at 3 p.m. March 19 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Amy Grant performs at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org. 479-253-7788

• Whiskey Mash performs at 8 p.m. March 17 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Terra Studios will host art classes and live music each day of spring break. Performing are (weather permitting) Zane Jeffrey from 2-4 p.m. March 22; Good Medicine from 2-4 p.m. March 23; Bruce Allen with Kirk Lanier from 2-4 p.m. March 24; John & Betsy Tako from 1-3 p.m. March 25; and Keefer Dean Roach with Nick Clark from noon to 3 p.m. March 26. Free but tips and donations encouraged at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville. usingart.org

• Happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. followed by Green Acres at 9 p.m. March 17; Deep Sequence with Recycled Funk starts at 8:30 p.m. March 18; Jackie Venson plays at 8 p.m. March 21 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• St. Patrick’s Day Party happens with Sam Rife at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage, DJ Mixx Tenn at 9 p.m. in the Green Room and then Matt Bennett Band on the main stage at 10 p.m. March 17; Sam Rife plays at 6:30 p.m., TZOntheTrack at 9 p.m. and Matt Bennett at 10 p.m. March 18; Double Wide Trailer plays at 3 p.m. March 19 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19; and 84: A Tribute to Van Halen starts at 9 p.m. March 24 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• Michael Rowan performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, and Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame ring in spring at 8 p.m. March 31 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are Carlos Mencia, March 17-19; Kevin McCaffrey, March 24-25; and Maddy Smith, March 31-April 1 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• Fort Smith Blues Jam starts at 1 p.m. March 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

• Robert Rauch performs at 6 p.m. March 29 at JJ’s Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

• Matt Maher plays at 7 p.m. March 29; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. March 24; The Damn Quails perform at 7 p.m. March 25; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Robert Rauch performs at 9 p.m. March 18; Shenandoah performs at 7 p.m. March 24 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment; Derryl Perry performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Cherokee Casino Sallisaw, 1621 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw, Okla.

• Andre Price performs comedy with Julie Drake and Nate Williams at 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. March 17-18 at Choctaw Casino & Resort, 3400 Choctaw Road, Pocola, Okla. /www.choctawcasinos.com.

• Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Uncork’d, 5501 Phoenix Ave. and at 7 p.m. March 18 at Bricktown Brewery, 318 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Our Planet Live in Concert begins at 7 p.m. March 23; STOMP happens at 7 p.m. April 4 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith.

ROGERS

• Walker Hayes opens the season on April 21 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Ben Henley (from Maud Crawford) March 17; Michael Pianalto March 18; Chris & Brian March 24; Piano Man JR Neal on March 25 and Dime Box Duo on March 31 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

• Tyler Ross on March 23; Day Peace on March 30 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Uncrowned Kings play at 9 p.m. March 18 at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com