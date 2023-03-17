8 Days a Week

March 16 (Thursday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

St. Paw-trick’s Day — Free pet adoptions, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 16-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, Fayetteville Animal Services, 1649 S. Armstrong Ave. 444-3456 or email jlentz@fayetteville-ar.gov.

Gallery Conversation — Arkansas Mural Arts with Joshua Youngblood, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. March 16-17, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Light and Shadow in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Community Potluck — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Register at ozarkfolkways.org.

Star Dust — From Bach to Bowie, with Complexions dance company, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $18 and up. waltonartscenter.org.

“Sanctuary City” — A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

March 17 (Friday)

Flying Spring Fling — With an antique car show, food, C-130 flight deck tours and half-price museum admission, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 17-18, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $3-$5. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com. Warbird Weekend postponed to May.

NWA Heritage Button Club — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Spring Break Specials — 1-4 p.m., through March 26, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL In The Community — Family story time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Demo — With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Yoga Series — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Off The Walls — Dance in the Museum with Flyover Dance Collective, 6 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

“Death on the Line” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. March 17, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. March 18 at the Fayetteville Public Library; and 2 p.m. March 19 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. At the church, $5-$10 or a food donation; free at FPL; $5-$10 at The Medium. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater/.

__

March 18 (Saturday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Rince Academy of Irish Dance, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Time Travelers Vintage Expo — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy. in Rogers. $10 adult; $9 seniors; kids 12 & younger free. https://www.simpletix.com/e/time-travelers-vintage-expo-nwa-rogers-con-tickets-118220.

Pintura Fest — A community fiesta celebrating art, stories, and the opening of “Diego Rivera’s America,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Death on the Line” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 19 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Annual Meeting — Of the Bella Vista Historical Museum with Randy McCrory speaking on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War, 2 p.m., at the museum in Bella Vista. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum@gmail.com.

Fishing Panel — With Peyton and Tiffany Usrey of Springdale; Beaver Lake bass angler, Nick Frakes of Rogers; and owner of Fish On guide service, Jon Conklin of Goshen, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Meet the Author — With Karen Kilroy, author of “Blockchain Tethered AI,” 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerslibrary.org.

“The Emotional Support Tour” — With John Crist, 4 & 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29.75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

__

March 20 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Equinox Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Art Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 21 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Spring Break Movies — “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

March 22 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Spring Break Classes — 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., through March 26, Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Movies — “Strange World,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Live Music — With Zane Jeffrey, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Talk — With Sonia Sotomayer, 3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Winslow’s Petticoat Government” — Part of the Not Strictly History series, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

__

March 23 (Thursday)

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory — With the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and a hot chocolate bar, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Marathon — The first three “Shrek” movies, noon-5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free; dinner provided. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Sounds of Spring — With Marc Paine, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Live Music — With Good Medicine, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Break Movies — “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club — With Janie Nesbitt Jones, author of “The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. March 23-24, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Signing — With Anita Paddock, author of “A Killing Spree,” 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free; books will be for sale. 783-7841.

Cocktail Tour — “Diego Rivera’s America,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Back to Basics Ballroom Dance — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 24 (Friday)

Creative Mornings — A monthly breakfast series, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free but registration required. faylib.org.

Art In Bloom — With flowers, live music, artmaking in the studios, rare book displays, and family activities uniting the power of art and the beauty of nature, March 24-27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live Music — With Bruce Allen & Kirk Lanier, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art By The Glass — Floral Libations, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FUJI||||||||||TA — Yosuke Fujita and his handcrafted 11-pipe organ, 8 p.m., Rodehouse at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$30. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

__

March 25 (Saturday)

Driving Tour of Bella Vista — 8:45 a.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Reservations at 855-2335 or 812-899-2049.

Walking Tour of Bentonville — 9:30 a.m., Bentonville History Museum, 416 S. Main St. $15. bentonvillehistorymuseum.org.

Kite Festival — Sponsored by KaleidoKites, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs. Free. turpentinecreek.org.

LEGO Club — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Friends’ Premium Pop-Up Book Sale — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Women’s History Month — With speaker Ben Boulden, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $10 nonmembers. Email info@fortsmithmuseum.com.

Live Music — With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Enticement of Lace — With the Dogwood Lace Guild, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Everyday India — With Chef Anjana Mukhopadhyaya, 5-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $55. ozarkfolkways.org.

Beatlemania 64 — A live multi-media concert experience taking audiences back to the Beatles’ heyday in 1964, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $25-$50. kingoperahouse.com; Arts On Main at 474-7768; or at the door.

__

March 26 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Keefer Dean Roach & Nick Clark, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Plant Exchange — 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — Don House, author of “Letters to Dan,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

March 27 (Monday)

Auditions — For “The Shadow Box,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Performances May 5-13. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

__

On Show

“Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs” — Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

“From Portraits to Polaroids” — The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com