LIVE! Music:Molly Tuttle Joins FreshGrass

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway have joined the already impressive line up for FreshGrass in Bentonville. The Grammy award winner for Best Bluegrass Album performed during Fayetteville Roots Festival in 2022.

Becky Buller Band and Hawktail have also signed on for FreshGrass this May at the Momentary. Other headliners include CAAMP, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell and Del McCoury Band. Two-day, general admission tickets are $140, $375 for VIP at themomentary.org/calendar/freshgrass-bentonville.

Roots

Speaking of Fayetteville Roots, the NWA Democrat-Gazette recently reported that the Fayetteville Roots trio (Bryan and Bernice Hembree with Jerrmy Gawthrop) have plans to use the Walker-Stone House near the downtown square as a musical gathering space. While this is not the splendor that is the Roots festival, this space will be used for “a physical space for music, for musicians and music organizations to gather, to collaborate and organize, to share resources, to teach lessons and for professional development.”

Bernice Hembree told NWA Democrat-Gazette reporter Stacy Ryburn that the idea was inspired by Folk School of KDHX in St. Louis, founded in 2001. On its website, Folk School of KDHX says it offers “classes, jams, lessons and workshops for students of all ages, backgrounds, skill levels and interests.” Its mission is “to build community by providing educational programs that promote the learning, teaching, renewal, and perpetuation of traditional music and folk arts.” Hembree says that programming may start at the downtown Fayetteville house as early as spring.

BENTONVILLE

• Songwriters in the Round with Lacy Hampton, Samantha Hunt, Candy Lee and Emily Rowland starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• Home Sweet Home Sessions with Bailen and Elizabeth Moen perform at 6:30 p.m. March 10; My Politic and Kalyn Fay perform at 7 p.m. March 12 at homes in Bentonville. See citysessions.org for location and cover fees.

• Yarn/Wire performs a Forest Concert at 7 p.m. March 3, 2 & 7 p.m. March 4 and 2 p.m. March 5 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

• The Listening Forest returns to the grounds at Crystal Bridges Museum on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights until May 28. Prices vary by day and membership at crystalbridges.org/calendar/listening-forest-rafael-lozano-hemmer.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m March 3; and Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. March 4 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Carter Combs performs at 5 p.m. March 4 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

• Amy Grant performs at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org. 479-253-7788

FAYETTEVILLE

• Matumaini: Expressions of Struggles and Freedom, featuring poetry, American blues and Indian Carnatic music and special dances created and performed by Vidushi Megha P. Rao begins at 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the Juke Joint in the Pryor Center, 1 E. Center St. Free, but registration required at ra-veculturalfoundation.org/events.html.

• Haley Riehhart performs at 8 p.m. March 5 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Patti Steel Duo performs at 6:30 p.m. DJ Mixx Tenn at 9 p.m. and Revelry at 10 p.m. March 3; A&E Music plays at 6:30 p.m. TzOnTheTrack at 9 p.m. and Revelry at 10 p.m. March 4; The Swade Diablos play at 3 p.m. March 5 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; Jerry Cantrell performs at 7:30 p.m. March 5; Flogging Molly plays at 7:30 p.m. March 7; Riley Green (sold out) performs at 7:30 p.m. March 1o at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Mud Lung, TV Preacher and Liquid Courage play at 8 p.m. March 11; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• James Miller plays at 6 p.m. March 7 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Jandek performs at 7:30 p.m. March 4; Bill Callahan plays at 7 p.m. March 10 in Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are: Sarah Colonna, March 3-4; Aaron Weber, March 10-11; Carlos Mencia, March 17-19; and Kevin McCaffrey, March 24-25; Maddy Smith March 31-April 1; Tom Thakker April 7-8; Dale Jones April 14-15; Keith Alberstadt April 21-22; Hypnotist Flip Orley April 28-29; Jamie Lissow May 5-6; Jodi White May 12-13 and Pauly Shore May 18-21 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• Dylan Earl performs at 7:30 p.m. March 3 at Subiaco Performing Arts Center Academy, 405 N. Subiaco Ave. dylanearl.bandcamp.com/album/i-saw-the-arkansas

• Robert Rauch performs at 7 p.m. March 11 at JJ’s Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

• Tejano Punk Boys Tour with Slade Coulter and Giovannie & The Hired Guns starts 8 p.m. March 3; Tennessee Jet performs at 8 p.m. March 4 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Craig Campbell performs at 7 p.m. March 4; Robert Rauch performs at 9 p.m. March 18; Shenandoah performs at 7 p.m. March 24 in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

• Steven Curis Chapman performs at 7 p.m. March 5 with Joseph O’Brien & Coby James at Van Buren Fine Arts Center, 2001 Pointer Trail in Van Buren.

• Some Guy Named Robb performs at at 5 p.m. March 4 at Pig Trail Lodge & RV Park, 20629 Arkansas 23 in Ozark; 7 p.m. March 17 at Uncork’d, 5501 Phoenix Ave.; and at 7 p.m. March 18 at Bricktown Brewery, 318 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

ROGERS

• Walker Hayes opens the season April 21 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Off the Wagon on March 3, Cole Birmingham on March 4, Abbey Pierce on March 10 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

• Ella Fritts performs comedy on March 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

