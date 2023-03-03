

FYI Calendar: New exhibit opens March 11 at Crystal Bridges March 3, 2023



March 3 (Friday)

Chapter Chicks — A women’s book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Demonstration — With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Rogers Short Film Festival — Screenings begin at 3 p.m. March 3, 10 a.m. March 4 and 10 a.m. March 5, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20 for one-day passes; $48 for three-day passes; $185 VIP. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Outdoor Movie — “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” 6 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail & Create — Markmaking with Adam Fulwiler, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Narnia The Musical” — Presented by The Story Room, 7 p.m. March 3; 2 & 7 p.m. March 4; 4 p.m. March 5; 7 p.m. March 10; 2 p.m. March 11, Grace Point Church, 1201 McCollum Drive in Bentonville. $10-$15. gracepointchurch.churchcenter.com/registrations.

__

March 4 (Saturday)

Battle of Pea Ridge Commemoration — With musket & artillery programs, living history talks, guided hike and original artwork by Dan Hoffbauer, all day, Pea Ridge National Military Park. 451-8122, Ext. 1226.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — The BenAnna Band, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple — Make a bowl cozy, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

CACHE Activation — With music and upcycling with Kerri Besse of K. Anne Designs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fourth St. in Bentonville. cachecreate.org/cache-studios/.

Cane Hill Kite Fest — Noon until the last kite comes down, Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill. $1-$2 to fly; kites for sale, $1-$16. 824-8109.

Gallery Conversation — Cubism & Commodities, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bikes! Bikes! Bikes! — With Bike School Bentonville, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Narrative Art with Madison Svendgard, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fort Smith Symphony — “What A Rush!” with works by Spinei, Fuchs and Hanson, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y — Part of the Starrlight Jazz Club series, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$53. waltonartscenter.org.

__

March 5 (Sunday)

Artist Demonstration — With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Day — All Bentonville Reads “Almost Super” by Marion Jensen, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BenAnna Band — Interactive family music show, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Peter Fletcher, classical guitar, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra — Three ensembles and six chamber groups perform, 3:30 p.m. & 6 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$10. arphil.org.

“Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume” — A children’s musical based on the books by Kwame Alexander, 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

__

March 6 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 11:30 a.m., Lower Lobby at Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speakers Series — Betsy Broyles Arnold of the Broyles Foundation, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Happy Hookers Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 7 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gathering of the Groups — With Jerry Mitchell, author of “Race Against Time,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

March 8 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Village Lakes Writers & Poets — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mo Pros — Rainy Bray-Hopwood of Fifth Street Studio, 6 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or the momentart.org.

Explorative Dance — With Lela Besom, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Libraries Are Hip-Hop — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Arkansas Archeological Survey — With Carrie Wilson from the Quapaw Nation discussing effigy pots, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

What The Health — Suicide prevention, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour – Portraiture, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 10 (Friday)

Member Preview — “Diego Rivera’s America,” 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m. March 10-11, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Opening Lecture — “Diego Rivera’s America,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 11 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Artsy Craftsy, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Bluebird Society — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Magic Lantern” — With Judy Costello of the Shiloh Museum, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Soap Making for Beginners — With Amy Leisure, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 12 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Yin Yoga Nidra with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

On Show

Museum of Native American History — is changing its hours to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday beginning Jan. 31. The museum will be open for group tours and school field trips from 9 to 11 a.m., by reservation only. 273-2456 or email info@monah.us.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs” — Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. There will be a conversation with Kilgore at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. This conversation is free and open to the public. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“From Portraits to Polaroids” — The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

