LIVE! Music: Big Thief at George’s, Home Sweet Home Festival returns to Bentonville February 10, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Big Thief almost immediately sold out George’s Majestic Lounge when On The Map announced the show last year.

Big Thief stops in Fayetteville Feb. 10 in support of their Grammy-nominated album, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.” They are in the running for the 2022 Best Alternative Music Performance with Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s and Wet Leg.

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You” was called “a freewheeling, and gloriously alive set of 20 staggering tracks … the album captures the energy of American folk and rock roots, but does so with a bold curiosity” in a review in Esquire magazine. It was named one of the best albums of the year by The Atlantic, NPR Music (a Bob Boilen favorite), Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and beyond.

Home Sweet Home

The Home Sweet Home Festival returns to Bentonville in April. Presented by City Sessions, this year’s event will feature 50 shows in 14 homes.

On the roster this year are David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician and McKenzie Lockhart along with 23 local and regional musicians. Tickets are $60 for a Friday or Saturday day pass which includes three shows plus the headliner, beer/wine/water and snacks; $100 gets you a pass for the entire weekend (buy both days together and use discount code HSH23 to get $20 off for the weekend pass); $250 Wheelhouse VIP is limited to 50 tickets and includes all of the above plus a private show with Ira Wolf and Will Gunselman, catered by Conifer at the Howard, HSH Shirt, and reserved seats at each headliner show. More information at citysessions.org/#upcomingevents.

BENTONVILLE

• Riley Downing (of The Deslondes) will perform for an intimate house show starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Details about the show are at facebook.com/bloodbuzzentertainment.

• Sawyer Hill & The Salesman play at 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Love is a Losing Game” tribute to Amy Winehouse with Jenna and the Soul Shakers with special guests Chris and Brian happens at 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Dispositions, Endfall, Gallowwalker and Spare the Dead play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• Carly Bannister and Jackson Hoyt perform at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. 8th St., Suite 61 Bentonville. citysessions.org.

• Home Sweet Home Sessions with Bailen and Elizabeth Moen perform at 6:30 p.m. March 10; My Politic and Kalyn Fay perform at 7 p.m. March 12 at homes in Bentonville. See citysessions.org for location and cover fees.

• From B’way with Love featuring Eryn LeCroy and accompaniment by Dan Miccicchi starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Great Room at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Shilah Molina and The Honky Tonk Flame perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Bryan Copeland performs at 7 p.m Feb. 11; Sebastian Bordeaux plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Magnolia Brown plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 11; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17; Mick Byrd performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 18; Common Roots plays at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

FAYETTEVILLE

• GOON and Teethe play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Arkansas Black Music Expo kicks off at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 with film screenings and a performance by Rodney Block featuring Bijoux at Fayetteville Town Center. Music starts again at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 with University of Pine Bluff Marching Band, The Racy Brothers and Crescent City Combo followed by Funk Factory, Branjae, Avery Sunshine, H-Town and Ying Yang Twins at George’s Majestic Lounge. musicmovesar.com/event/abmfe

•Big Thief performs at 9 p.m. Feb. 10; King Cabbage plays at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11; Happy Hour with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Harry Party happens at 8 p.m. Feb. 10; That Arena Rock Show 8 p.m. Feb. 11; Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version happens at 9 p.m. Feb. 17; Rodeo Rave (Country Night) starts at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Cory Branan plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Heartbreak House, 229 N. Block Ave. corybranan.com.

• House parties with DJ Susie Q, DJ Raquel and DJ Girlfriend starts at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1022 N. Lancelot Ave. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite. See linktr.ee/dj_raquel_ for more information.

• Coulter Wall and Vincent Neil Emerson perform a sold-out show on Feb. 16 at Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St.

• Sean Gaskill plays his West African kora (a 21 string harp) at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org

FORT SMITH

• Even Keel Beach Band performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/906lounge.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. “A” St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Carson Jeffrey and The Lowdown Drifters play at 8 p.m. Feb. 10; Pecos & The Rooftops and Huser Brothers Band play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Pretend Friend play at 8 p.m. Feb. 10; Mud Lung, Liquid Courage and Protohive play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are: Jeff Shaw, at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 10 & Feb. 11; Monty Franklin, Feb. 25; and Sarah Colonna, March 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Sip and Sing with Jenna and Tony starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Bert & Heather “Love Song Edition” happens at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11; David Harvell performs at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Dirty Flannel Shirt at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale. tontitownwinery.com

• A RodeoBookClub Takeover Feb. 16; and Andrew Frank Feb. 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.