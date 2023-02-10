8 Days a Week



Feb. 10 (Friday)

Artist Demo — With Holly Roomsburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Valentine’s Day Dinner — 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 17-18, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Music and Other Arts of War” — A reading of a script by Miles Fish enhanced with music and photos, 7 p.m., White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. Free. Email sfreeman7@nwacc.edu.

“Silence in the Jungle” — 7 p.m Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18, BYOB and intimate seating for Valentine’s Day theater by Melonlight Productions at Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. (upstairs, above Brews) in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com/silence-in-the-jungle.

“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” — Based on the book by Robert Fulghum, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 15-18 with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 12 and a special Valentine’s performance Feb. 14, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night and Valentine’s Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Kim’s Convenience” — An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“Servant of Two Masters” — Commedia dell’arte written in 1746 turned into a western, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 & 16-17, 2 p.m. Feb. 18, John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. jbu.universitytickets.com.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique, 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12, again Feb. 16-19 & 23-26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — 8 p.m. Feb. 10; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 11; 2 p.m. Feb. 12; 7 p.m. Feb. 14 & Feb. 15; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Feb. 16; 8 p.m. Feb. 17; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

__

Feb. 11 (Saturday)

Eagle Watch Tour — With wildlife photographer Tim Johnson, 7:30 a.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Westward Expansion — With Katherine R. Willson, the 2023 Grace Keith Genealogy Keynote Speaker, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — With Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — The Art of Motion, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chocolate Lover’s Festival — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. $15. eurekasprings.org/event/chocolate-lovers-festival.

Meditation And Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nailed It Decorating Challenge — 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Genetic Genealogy Intro — With Katherine R. Willson, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Tarot Card Reading — With Red Star, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios near Durham. $35. Reservations at usingart.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Appalachian Artists, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Maker Mingle — 1-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon — Make a wooden arrow for your valentine, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Cookie Palooza — Bringing together cookies by bakers from the community, 3-5 p.m., The Roost in Siloam Springs. $5. mainstreetsiloam.org/events.

Krewe of Krazo Night Parade — 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Sweetheart Hangar Dance — With dinner and with big band music by Stockholm Jazz, 6-9 p.m., Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville. $25-$45. Email frontdesk.aamm@gmail.com to purchase tickets or for more information.

Game Changers — Vital New Music with the Arkansas Philharmonic; Florida flutist Brian Dunbar playing composer Carlos Simon’s Movements for Flute and Orchestra; and narrator the Rev. Stephen Ivey, 7 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$40. arphil.org.

Mardi Gras Blacklight Ball — 7 p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Bar in Eureka Springs. $35. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Valentine’s Day Skate — 7-9 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $14 per couple includes skates. thejonescenter.net/valentines-skate.

__

Feb. 12 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Yoga Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Valentine’s Day Art Lab — Valentine’s messengers, painted rocks and coloring pages, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville. $5 suggested donation. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Feb. 13 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Sean Gaskill, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 14 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

NWA Letter Writers — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“In Tune” Valentine Concert — With Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, with drinks and hors d’oeuvres from 6-7 p.m. and songs from 7-8 p.m., Fenix Arts, 150 N. Skyline Drive on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $25 per person; reservations encouraged. Tickets at Eventbrite.

__

Feb. 15 (Wednesday)

Sensory Friendly Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Eagle Watch Tour — 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Explorative Dance — With Lela Besom, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 16 (Thursday)

Microsoft Word for Work — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — Artists’ Letters: Winslow Homer, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We’re Hooked! Crafting Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Citizenship Classes — 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

ESSA Arti-Gras Palette to Palate — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $45. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Cocktail Tour — Usonian Design in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pollinator Friendly Lawn Management — With Eric Fuselier, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Let There Be Light — Nature photography by Steven Hunter, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 17 (Friday)

Celebrating Black Stories — A Day of Black Excellence in Children’s Film, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Winter Yoga Series — With Rachel Ingenthron, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Alligators and Turtles — With Arkansas Game & Fish, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Krewe of Krazo Masquerade Ball — 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $60. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

__

Feb. 18 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Tommy Terrific presents “Magic Peanuts: George Washington Carver,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages — Practice your reading skills with a furry friend, 10-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Black History Month Celebration — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bark I.D. Class — With Tim Hammer, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating Education, Culture and Community with the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Parade of Fools — 2 p.m., Fayetteville square to Dickson Street and West Avenue. Free. Email mrsmlgn@gmail.com.

Krewe of Krazo Day Parade — 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Costume Party — 6-8 p.m., New Delhi Cafe in Eureka Springs. Food and drink for sale. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

__

On Show

Museum of Native American History — is changing its hours to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday beginning Jan. 31. The museum will be open for group tours and school field trips from 9 to 11 a.m., by reservation only. 273-2456 or email info@monah.us.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs” — Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. There will be a conversation with Kilgore at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. This conversation is free and open to the public. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“From Portraits to Polaroids” — The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com