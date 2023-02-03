LIVE! Music: Hip-Hop at FPL, Beck at AMP, much, much more!

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



For the musician who is just starting out, finding resources to make and record music can be tricky. Whether your medium is punk rock, hip-hop, or something indescribable, the Fayetteville Public Library’s Center for Innovation is a resource for local musicians looking to get themselves out there.

Last year the library hosted several programs showing how the CFI could be utilized to produce music and record. One of the programs, “Libraries Are Punk Rock,” has carried over into “Libraries Are Hip-Hop.”

“In the same way that I would jokingly say, ‘libraries are punk rock,’ I would say they’re hip-hop as well because I feel like there’s a lot of intersection in punk rock culture and hip-hop culture,” says Melissa Taylor, manager for CFI. “One, lyrically and in terms of activism — punk rock and hip-hop often come from the same place of looking for social justice and social change.”

She points also to the DIY culture within punk rock that is evident in the hip-hop movement. For instance, Chance the Rapper recorded his first mix tape at a local library in Chicago.

Taylor points out how many hip-hop artists start making music at home. “They build studios in their closets. They buy MPC boards and learn how to make their beats on the go, at their house, wherever they’re at. And so I think that whole DIY culture that ruffled the feathers or [caused] change at the establishment kind of goes hand in hand with both punk rock and hip-hop and libraries — kind of full circle.”

In that spirit, there will be a “Libraries Are Hip-Hop” program on Feb. 2 at the Fayetteville Public Library in what Taylor hopes will become a series.

“We’ve partnered with some local artists, one group being local record label Love More Records,” Taylor says. “We’ll be featuring PRO KID, a local producer that has seen success on a national level producing beats for some nationally recognized hip-hop artists. And then, we also have local artist Eddie Canyon talking about songwriting, as well.”

The “Libraries Are Hip-Hop” series is similar to the “All Together Now” program that was helmed by local hip-hop artist Jasper Logan along with others last year at the library. That program, Taylor says, focused on songwriting and artist processes and then other aspects of making hip-hop music such as beat-making.

“One of the big requests we got from that workshop series was that [participants] would like some working sessions,” Taylor says. “These upcoming ‘Libraries Are Hip-Hop’ [sessions] will be more working sessions where the local artists and local experts will talk to the group about their processes — how they tackle either beat-making or songwriting or whatever they’re working on.” From there, participants will break into small groups or pairs or they can work alone to get feedback or share their work.

The first event will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Audio Production Studio in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required at faylib.org since space is limited.

AMP Ready To Slay In ‘23

The AMP has been busy adding shows to its 2023 lineup.

Tickets went on sale Jan. 27 for Pantera and Lamb of God; KidzBop; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard; The Summer Odyssey tour featuring Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe; and Nickelback. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 for Dave Matthews Band (May 23).

The AMP has also added reserved parking, which guarantees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of these spots will be available for most shows. For more information on upcoming shows, watch nwaonline.com. For tickets, go to waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

BENTONVILLE

• Riley Downing (of The Deslondes) will perform for an intimate house show starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Details about the show are at facebook.com/bloodbuzzentertainment.

• “Love is a Losing Game” tribute to Amy Winehouse with Jenna and the Soul Shakers with special guests Chris and Brian happens at 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Dispositions, Endfall, Gallowwalker and Spare the Dead play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Down Home Punch plays at 8 p.m. March 10; Taj Farrant plays at 8 p.m. March 24-25 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher’s Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

• From B’way with Love featuring Eryn LeCroy and accompaniment by Dan Miccicchi starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Great Room at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org

• Yosuke Fujita performs at 8 p.m. March 23; Caterina Barbieri performs at 8 p.m. April 8; The Roots at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Miko Marks, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, and more will be May 19-20 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Jenna & Troy play at 7 p.m Feb. 4; Shilah Molina and The Honky Tonk Flame perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Bryan Copeland performs at 7 p.m Feb. 11; Sebastian Bordeaux plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 18; Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; 96 Miles perform at 7 p.m. March 3 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• MK Ultra (Ben Miller and Pat Kay) perform at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Magnolia Brown plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 11; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17; Mick Byrd performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 18; Common Roots plays at 3 p.m. Feb. 19; Statehouse Electric performs at 5 p.m. March 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

FARMINGTON

• A Musical Mosaic presented by Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Farmington High School Performing Arts Center at Arkansas 170 and Blue Sky Road. arkansaswinds.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Natural Lite and Sad Palomino perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; GOON and Teethe play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; TV Preacher, Stress Dream and Bellwether Sirens play at 8 p.m. March 25 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Arkansas Black Music Expo kicks off at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 with film screenings and a performance by Rodney Block featuring Bijoux at Fayetteville Town Center. Music starts again at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 with University of Pine Bluff Marching Band, The Racy Brothers and Crescent City Combo followed by Funk Factory, Branjae, Avery Sunshine, H-Town and Ying Yang Twins at George’s Majestic Lounge. musicmovesar.com/event/abmfe

• Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y starts at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• A special Happy Hour concert celebrating Gary Hutchinson’s 70th birthday starts at 6 p.m. with Ozark Riviera at 9 p.m. Feb. 3; a Frost Fest after-party with Monk is King and Cadillac Jackson starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 4; MK Ultra plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 5; Austin Meade and Mitch Ferguson perform at 8 p.m Feb. 8 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Diplo presents Thomas Wesley on March 14; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; and Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Mud Lung, TV Preacher and Liquid Courage perform at 8 p.m. March 11 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• Frost Fest featuring Nick Shoulders & Okay Crawdad, The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. facebook.com/fossilcovebrewing

• Cory Branan plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Heartbreak House, 229 N. Block Ave. corybranan.com.

• House parties with DJ Susie Q, DJ Raquel and DJ Girlfriend starts at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1022 N. Lancelot Ave. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite. See linktr.ee/dj_raquel_ for more information.

• Coulter Wall and Vincent Neil Emerson perform a sold-out show on Feb. 16 at Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St.

• Ozark Free Music Society presents Jandek at 7:30 p.m. March 4 (brownpapertickets.com, search “Ozark Free Music Society”); Bill Callahan plays at 7 p.m. March 10 (tickets on Eventbrite) in Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. Fayetteville. check to see if links will be posted on mount sequoyah

• Sean Gaskill plays his West African kora (a 21 string harp) at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org

FORT SMITH

• Even Keel Beach Band performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/906lounge.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas play March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. “A” St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Carson Jeffrey and The Lowdown Drifters play at 8 p.m. Feb. 10; Pecos & The Rooftops and Huser Brothers Band play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; The Tejano Punk Tour featuring Giovanni and the Hired Guns with Slade Coulter starts at 8 p.m. March 3; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Mud Lung, Liquid Courage and Protohive play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are: Nick DiPaolo, Feb. 3-4; Jeff Shaw, Feb. 10-11; Monty Franklin, Feb. 25; and Sarah Colonna, March 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com. check website

ROGERS

• Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Parker McCollumn and Larry Fleet on May 5; Incubus with Coheed & Cambria on May 26; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert on July 20; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Pantera with Lamb of God on Aug. 15; Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug 19 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Sip and Sing with Take Cover Unplugged happens at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Mike and Mark play at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Jenna and Tony perform at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Bert & Heather “Love Song Edition” happens at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11; David Harvell performs at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Dirty Flannel Shirt at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Weather Experts perform at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Rumours play at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Beer & Hymns “Share the Love” at 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale. tontitownwinery.com

• Miroslava Panayotova and Princeaus happens at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at The Medium in the Blackbox Theater, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org

• Richard Douglas Jones Feb. 9; a RodeoBookClub Takeover Feb. 16; and Andrew Frank Feb. 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.