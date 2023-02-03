8 Days a Week



Feb. 2 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks Woman’s Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — A club for writers, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. Feb. 2-3, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Reception — For “Darkness of the Womb” by Donna Mulhollan, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sequoyah Hall on the campus of Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. Email still@stillonthehill.com.

Cocktail Tour — Texture, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Libraries Are Hip-Hop — A workshop with PRO KID and artist Eddie Canyon focusing on topics on hip-hop and music, 6 p.m., Center for Innovation at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.. Free. Registration required at faylib.org/event/7840167. More information on CFI at faylib.org/innovation.

Adult Night — 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“The Outsiders” — Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, 7 p.m. Feb. 2-3, 2 & 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville. $10 for students, $12 for adults plus fees. artslivetheatre.com.

“Kim’s Convenience” — An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 19, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Feb. 3 (Friday)

BPL In the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — With Jonathan Gonzalez, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Monotype Printing, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Off The Walls — Dance in the Museum, 6, 6:45 & 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; 1, 1:45 & 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lecture — With Jonathan Gonzalez, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Feb. 4 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — African Folk Tales by Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple — Heart-themed mug rug, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Craft Around the World — France, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Outdoor Guide Mix & Mingle — 10:30 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

No-Grout Valentines — With Stevie Stevens, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Feb. 5 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Artist Demo — With Val Gonzalez, 1 p.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Folks — A painting workshop with Shay Holloway, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Feb. 6 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Race Against Time” by Jerry Mitchell, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 7 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 8 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — With Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Intro to PowerPoint — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Laser Cut Dessert Toppers — 5-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

MoPros Lecture — With CEO and founder of LIVSN Andrew Gibbs-Dabney on sustainable design and how to build a brand, 5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Homegrown Tales — With Gina Gallina, Zeek Taylor and Sandra Spotts, 6 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Rescheduled due to weather. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Virtual Author Talk — With Roseanne Montillo, author of “Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Wednesdays Over Water — With Sharon Killian of NWA Black Heritage Association, Thomas Williams of Delta Dirt Farm and Distillery of West Helena, local Chef Steven Brooks of Chef Brooks Catering and Cook with Brooks, and host Jaclyn House of KNWA, 6-9 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Feb. 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Love,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Art of Self Love — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Music and Other Arts of War” — A reading of a script by Miles Fish enhanced with music and photos, 7 p.m. Feb. 9-10, White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. Free. Email sfreeman7@nwacc.edu.

“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” — Based on the book by Robert Fulghum, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and 15-18 with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 12 and a special Valentine’s performance Feb. 14, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night and Valentine’s Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

__

Feb. 10 (Friday)

Artist Demo — With Holly Roomsburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Valentine’s Day Dinner — 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 17-18, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique, 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12, again Feb. 16-19 & 23-26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

__

Feb. 11 (Saturday)

Westward Expansion — With Katherine R. Willson, the 2023 Grace Keith Genealogy Keynote Speaker, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — With Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — The Art of Motion, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation And Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nailed It Decorating Challenge — 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Genetic Genealogy Intro — With Katherine R. Willson, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Appalachian Artists, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Maker Mingle — 1-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon — Make a wooden arrow for your valentine, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Game Changers — Vital New Music with the Arkansas Philharmonic; Florida flutist Brian Dunbar playing composer Carlos Simon’s Movements for Flute and Orchestra; and narrator the Rev. Stephen Ivey, 7 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$40. arphil.org.

__

Feb. 12 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Yoga Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

__

On Show

Museum of Native American History — is changing its hours to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday beginning Jan. 31. The museum will be open for group tours and school field trips from 9 to 11 a.m., by reservation only. 273-2456 or email info@monah.us.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs” — Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. There will be a conversation with Kilgore at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. This conversation is free and open to the public. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“From Portraits to Polaroids” — The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com