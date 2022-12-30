LIVE! Music: OzMoMu returns to Eureka Springs Jan. 19-23 December 30, 2022

“I’m the youngest of four children. So I pretty much came out of the womb entertaining people,” says actress and singer/songwriter Juli Tapken during a recent podcast interview with What’s Up!

Her acting career started in Branson with the play “Two from Galilee” in 2000. From there she starred in “Smoke on the Mountain,” for 15 years until she started working in feature films and television. Her most recent film, “Forbearance,” is now available on streaming services.

“It’s a wonderful story about a marriage — sometimes when it’s as hard as it can get, it can get a little harder,” Tapken explains. “It’s a dramatic movie, but I hope that it’s uplifting and encouraging for people that are going through some tough times maybe in their marriage or physically.”

Tapken knows something about using art to heal. She says that her initial goal in life was to be a mother, but the road to motherhood was a long one.

“I wasn’t interested in entertaining or music, I mean, any more so than just for the fun of it. My life’s ambition and goal was to be the old woman in the shoe. I just love children so much, so when my husband and I found out that we wouldn’t be able to have our own, we became foster parents,” she says. “For someone whose heart is to be a mother to find out that’s not necessarily God’s dream for you and to have to kind of step back and be OK with that and be OK with the way that God wants to build your family — opening yourself up to fostering, opening myself up to adoption, those were things that I had not considered would ever be a part of my life.”

She and her husband now have a son, Lane, who is 18 years old.

“When my husband and I went through those difficult times that kind of opens up your heart. There are things that you just can’t say to people or that you wish people wouldn’t say to you, and those are the kinds of things you just put into poetry and you put into songs.”

Tapken released an EP in 2020 called “Denim With Diamonds,” which was another thing that she didn’t see herself doing — being a musician. However, when a producer with Platinum Planet Records saw her play an alcoholic and battered woman in a movie called “Mission Improbable,” he saw a storyteller who could share through music.

“I play the piano. I play the trumpet. I play guitar. I sing, but I never really considered myself a musician,” she says. “Acting was my craft, was my foray. So having someone in the industry open that door for me and say ‘come tell your stories, and I’ll put music to them’ was a really exciting career move, nothing that I had sought out or tried.”

She says that the EP reflects her “heart.”

“I’m a simple country girl. I grew up in Oklahoma. Right now I live and work on a farm, and so that is just where my sensibilities lie. ‘Denim With Diamonds’ is really just about the simplicity of the way of things — listen to your mama, what you grow in your garden tastes better … just those, those simple precepts of country life.

“It’s incredible. I’m obviously pleasantly surprised at how people are taking to the songs, how they’ve taken to ‘Denim With Diamonds,’ and, the seasonal song, ‘Hopin’ It’s Snowin’,’ I get a lot of feedback from that.”

“Hopin’ It’s Snowin’” with Justin Peters is a cozy holiday tune that will fit right in with the cold weather currently in this region. Tapken shared the song during her podcast with What’s Up! at nwaonline.com/1225tapken.

Keep up with Tapken’s music and movies at www.julitapken.com

Lindsay Lou will the headliner at the 2023 Ozark Mountain Music Festival, which returns to the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs Jan. 19-23. She is a renowned singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Michigan, known for her soulful vocals and intricate musicianship. She has released several critically acclaimed albums and has toured extensively across the United States and beyond.

In addition to Lindsay Lou, the festival will also include performances by other top artists in the folk, bluegrass and Americana genres including Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Tyler Gregory, Front Porch, Patti Steel, Eureka Strings, Gary Lawrance, Casey and the Atta Boys, Don & Roy, Astyn Barbaree, Haymakers, JP Stringfield, “Icky” Ichniowski, Dusty Rust, Danny Spain Gang, Gravel Yard, Dale Kellerson, Doug Myerscough, Grace Stormont, Steve Jones and Good Morning Bedlam.

All-access four-day passes start at $85 and are on sale now at www.ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

Divas on Fire at George’s

Diva’s on Fire with special guests Alyssa Galvan and Amor will perform at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 5:45 p.m. Jan 6. Tickets to the show are $8. The Divas are Diane Rudolph, drums; Alma Blecher, bass; Rachel Fields, vocals/guitar/flute, Dawn Cate, vocals; Tori Rudolph, vocals and Lectric Liz Lottmann, vocals. More information on this show is available at facebook.com/divasonfire.

BENTONVILLE

• Landon Cube performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 30; Foggy Bobcat, Cole Birmingham Band, Sarah Loethen Band, Bootleg Royale, Slick City and Bootleg Royale play starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31; Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher’s Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Skye Pollard & Family Holler ring in the new year starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; Joe Hewitt plays at 7 p.m Jan. 6; Dominic Bryan Roy performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 7; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; The Bison perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 14; Grace Stormont plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; March to August performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; Red Oak Ruse with Ben Diesel and The Starts Go Out begins at 8 p.m. Jan. 7; The Bottom of the Barrel performs at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Dane Ervin plays at 5 p.m. Dec. 30; Vittles & Fiddles New Year’s Eve featuring The Mountain Gypsies will be from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 31; Anitra Jay plays at 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• JR Neal performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Jeremy Stewart plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 4; Cherise Carver plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• Lilly Hiatt Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6; The 5 Browns perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

• Vintage Pistol will perform at 10 p.m. Dec. 30 ($5) and 31 (free); Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendencies, The Phelgms and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Happy Hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. followed by Arkansauce and Mighty Pines at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30; Mystic Rhythm Musical Celebration of Life happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 4; Divas on Fire start at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 6; Aaron Kamm & The One Drops play at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7; A Ronnie Hawkins Tribute show with Rd Olsen, Tony Redman, Tina Cossey and others happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• A Dancing Through the Decades party with Two Story Radio and DJ Zero Cool starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; and Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Protohive, Fleure and Bellweather Sirens perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14; Scott Collins, Ted Hammig and the Campaign and Kary Middleton perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

FORT SMITH

• Sad Daddy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5; Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas play March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. “A” St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• A ’90s House Party with Tone Loc, Color Me Bad and C+C Music Factory starts at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Seven; Josh Turner performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Qualla Ballroom at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

