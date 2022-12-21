LIVE! Music: Brick Fields celebrates ‘Blues Therapy’ Dec. 21 at FPL December 21, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Every Wednesday night for the last 10 years, a community in Fayetteville has come together to share in the healing power of music.

“A lot of people started calling it their church because a lot of people weren’t going to church, but they would come to the bar, and they would feel something and hear gospel music,” says Rachel Fields, the powerful voice heading up Brick Fields, a roots-based band that blends elements of blues, folk and gospel.

One of her friends came to call their regular gig “Blues Therapy,” and the name stuck. Brick Fields will celebrate 10 years of Blues Therapy with a special anniversary show at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and table reservations may still be available at eventbrite.com. General admission is $10 at the door.

The band began with Rachel and her husband Larry Brick playing at Bear’s Place on 15th Street in Fayetteville in 2012.

“Slowly people started coming, and then slowly musicians started coming in, and over the years, we’ve become a band,” Fields explains. “Most of us have been together for about nine years.”

Brick Fields is Rachel on guitar and flute, her husband Larry on guitar with Kevin Bonner on drums, Chris Parker on guitar, Hunter Judkins on saxophone and Jim Mills on keyboards.

“Our newest member is Jason Young. He joined us on bass about a year ago. We lost our [previous] bass player. He passed away from cancer [in 2020],” Fields says. “His name was Hoobie Daniels, and he was loved so much by everybody.”

They are often joined by another bass player, Vince Turner.

“He’s been with us from the beginning, off and on,” she says. “Sometimes he just comes for the fun of it if he has a Wednesday night off.”

Also sharing in the band’s music and community are regular fans who come out for each show.

“It’s like a family. We have new folks showing up all the time, and we have people we hadn’t seen in a long time that’ll show up, then everybody gets excited,” Fields says of the friends that they’ve made within the music community.

When covid shut down public gathering places in 2020, Blues Therapy moved online thanks to the help of their friends Jamie and Anissa Anawaty. Fields also credits her friends with helping them to find a comfortable venue at Morano’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville after Bear’s Place closed in early 2018. The fans have also been supporters of the band’s original music.

“A lot of the songs we do are original songs,” she says. “And that’s cool about the Wednesday nights — folks who can sing along with our songs because they’ve been hearing a lot of them for years. And then even the new ones, they’ve gotten to where I’ll look out there and see them singing along. It’s the coolest thing. It’s such a blessing.”

On the roster for Dec. 21 are Dawn Cate, John Davies, Jason Smith, Lectric Liz Lottman, Patti Steel, Jeff Gray, Matt Jenkins, Roby Pantall, Richard Burnett, Garrett Brockman, Mark McGee, Buddy Shute and more.

“I really wish I could invite everybody who sat in with us over the years, but that would just not be possible,” Fields adds. “We going to honor some folks” who’ve been part of the Wednesday night gatherings. Barbecue and beer will be available.

“There will be a few surprises,” Fields hints.

Download Brick Fields’ latest single, “Something In The Water,” for $2.99 at brickfieldsmusic.com/music-store.

BENTONVILLE

• Landon Cube performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 30; Foggy Bobcat, Cole Birmingham Band, Sarah Loethen Band, Bootleg Royale, Slick City and Bootleg Royale play starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31; Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher’s Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• A Tribute to ABBA starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Neon Moon performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Skye Pollard & Family Holler ring in the new year starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Dane Ervin plays at 5 p.m. Dec. 30; Anitra Jay plays at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Ben Harris plays at 5 p.m. Dec. 21; James “Daddy” Miller performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 22; Circle of Thirds performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 23; Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 28; Meadowlark performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 29; JR Neal performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Jeremy Stewart plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• Vintage Pistol will perform at 10 p.m. Dec. 30 ($5) and 31 (free); Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendencies, The Phelgms and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• The Cate Brothers 80th Birthday show starts at 7 p.m. with an after party with Dawn Cate Band at 10 p.m. Dec. 23; Happy Hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. followed by Arkansauce and Mighty Pines at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• A Dancing Through the Decades party with Two Story Radio and DJ Zero Cool starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; and Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Protohive, Fleure and Bellweather Sirens perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

FORT SMITH

• A string quartet with members from A String Fort Smith performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at Bookish, 70 S Seventh St., Fort Smith. bookishfs.com.

• “Winter Soulstice” with Kiyoko Lee and Drew Birch happens at 9 p.m. Dec. 23 at Hero’s 1002 Garrison Ave.

• Sad Daddy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5; Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas on March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. “A” St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• The Downbeat play at 8 p.m. Dec. 22; Hollywood Riot plays at 9 p.m. Dec. 23; Borrowed Money performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 29; A ’90s House Party with Tone Loc, Color Me Bad and C+C Music Factory starts at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Seven; Josh Turner performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Qualla Ballroom at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

