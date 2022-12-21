8 Days a Week



Dec. 22 (Thursday)

Winter Movie Marathon — 9:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

“Polar Express” — Movie and hot chocolate bar, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Winter Break Wonders — Fun for kids, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Mel Casas’ “Humanscape 70 (Comic Whitewash),” 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School’s Out Movies — “The Bad Guys,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Interactive Movie — “Elf,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center — A drop-in, family-friendly holiday space with special holiday drinks and snacks, games and holiday cheer, open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23. More details including reservation times for fire pits both and snow globe domes and pricing can be found at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Teen Thursday Night — Bad Art Night, 6-8 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Dec. 23 (Friday)

“A Christmas Carol” — Set in a library on Christmas Eve, adapted by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

A Christmas Magic Show — With Alan Burdick, 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville. Free show with limited seating.

__

Dec. 24 (Saturday)

Christmas Eve!

__

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

__

Dec. 26 (Monday)

Baby Bookworms — For babies up to 24 months, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 27 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time — For ages 3-5, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Toddler Time — For ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craftapalooza — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Big Kid Story Time — For ages 5-8, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

__

Dec. 28 (Wednesday)

Preschool Story Time — For ages 3-5, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

New Year’s Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Toddler Time — For ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craftapalooza — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 29 (Thursday)

Baby Bookworms — For babies up to 24 months, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Dec. 30 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 31 (Saturday)

Noon Year’s Eve — With artmaking, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities inspired by the exhibition “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” and othe iconic Coca-Cola New Year’s toast at noon, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Noon Year’s Eve — Celebrate with dancing, party hats, silly pictures and more, then count down to noon, 11:45 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Holiday Fun

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” — A tour of the 1895 Hawkins House themed around Clement C. Moore’s beloved 1823 poem and how the Hawkins family of Rogers would have decorated for Christmas at the turn of the 2oth century, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Lights and Train Village — Drive-through light display at the Great Passion Play continues until Dec. 31. A Snow Train Village with 300 buildings from the 1930s to 1950s, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley, and a Polar Express train. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5; kids 5 and younger free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs. greatpassionplay.org.

Riverside Festival of Lights — Featuring a life-sized Nativity, Trees of Honor, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more from 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31. Prices are $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle, $40 for 10 or more per vehicle. Admission at the gate, 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. riverside-entertainment.com/christmas-lights.

Christmas Tree Forest — Twinkling through Jan. 1 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Christmas at the Parks — Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

Lights of the Ozarks — With more than 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville square.

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display — With 5 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, camel and train rides, available through Jan. 3, 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $8 cash, $9 on card. The train ride is $3, pony rides and camel rides are $8 each. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights — A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle, Rogers. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

__

On Show

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” — A tour of the 1895 Hawkins House themed around Clement C. Moore’s beloved 1823 poem and how the Hawkins family of Rogers would have decorated for Christmas at the turn of the 20th century, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

Fish In Any Medium — Through Jan. 20, Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. The gallery is open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; check for holiday hours. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com