LIVE! A Music Calendar – Songs of Latin American Women Celebrated At Walton Arts Center

Edward Simon’s Femeninas: The Songs of Latin American Women featuring Adam Cruz, Reuben Rogers, Magos Herrera and Luis Quintero, will celebrate the legacy of Latin American women songwriters such as Violeta Parra (Chile), Marta Valdes (Cuba), Chabuca Granda (Chile), Elizabeth Morris (Argentina) and Joyce (Brazil) with a distinct jazz interpretation starting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $53 (cabaret seating); $33 (theater seating). waltonartscenter.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Landon Cube performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 30; Foggy Bobcat, Cole Birmingham Band, Sarah Loethen Band, Bootleg Royale, Slick City and Bootleg Royale play starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31; Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher’s Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Asleep at the Wheel and The Cate Brothers play at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; A Tribute to ABBA starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• The Shandies perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Anitra Jay plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 17; Neon Moon performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Skye Pollard & Family Holler ring in the new year starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Brian Martin’s Mess happens at 9 p.m Dec. 16; Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play at 5 p.m. Dec. 17; Dane Ervin plays at 5 p.m. Dec. 30; Anitra Jay plays at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Martina McBride shares “The Joy of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., waltonartscenter.org.

• Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendencies, The Phelgms and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• A Boom Kinetic holiday show starts at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Holidays with The Ton3s (formerly The Hamiltons) and Funk Factory happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 18; a Muses Holiday Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19; the Cate Brothers 80th Birthday show starts at 7 p.m. with an after party with Dawn Cate Band at 10 p.m. Dec. 23; Happy Hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. followed by Arkansauce and Mighty Pines at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• A Dancing Through the Decades party with Two Story Radio and DJ Zero Cool starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross on March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Always Tired, Second Life, The Salesman and Fight Dream play at 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Protohive, Fleure and Bellweather Sirens perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive, Fayetteville.

• Brick Fields celebrates 10 years of “Blues Therapy” at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Fayetteville Public Library. Catch Brick Fields “Blues Therapy” at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Morano’s, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

FORT SMITH

• The Iron Maidens play at 8 p.m Dec. 18 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jonathan Karrant celebrates the release of his new holiday album at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. jonathankarrant.com.

• Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 16; and Leona performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

LOWELL

• Bobcat Goldthwait performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 17; Sarah Colonna returns to NWA March 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Don Chezina performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at Pachanga Night Club, 431 N. Old Missouri Road, facebook.com/pachanganuevoclubspringdale.73113528

• at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• David Lee Murphy performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 16; FM Live performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 17; A ’90s House Party with Tone Loc, Color Me Bad and C+C Music Factory starts at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Seven; Josh Turner performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Qualla Ballroom at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

