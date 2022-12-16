Christmas fun at Fort Smith libraries, Rogers Historical Museum, downtown Springdale and more December 16, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library will offer a variety of programs for kids, families and adults this holiday season including interactive holiday movies with snacks and follow along with the prompts for “The Polar Express” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17, and “Elf” (rated PG) at 2 p.m. Dec. 22. The Miller Branch Library is located at 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith. Information is available at fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bella Vista

Holiday Dulcimer Music — With Gary McCarty at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 & Dec. 21 at Bella Vista Public Library, 1 Dickens Place, Bella Vista. bvpl.org

The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert — With a food drive for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd.

Bentonville

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7 p.m. Dec. 16; and 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Trike Theatre, 902 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/best-christmas-pageant-ever/.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

Eureka Springs

Lights and Train Village — Drive-through light display at the Great Passion Play continues until Dec. 31. A Snow Train Village with 300 buildings from the 1930s to 1950s, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley, and a Polar Express train. Hours 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5; kids 5 and younger free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road. greatpassionplay.org.

Santa in the Park — Santa will be at Basin Spring Park for the first three Saturdays in December from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Christmas Tree Forest — Twinkling through Jan. 1 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel.

Christmas on Center — With live music, selfie stations, a fire pit and Christmas decorations in downtown Eureka Springs at 6 p.m. the first four Thursdays in December. christmasineureka.com.

Teddy Bear Tea — Children bring their favorite Teddy Bear or doll to share tea or hot cocoa. Designed for young guests and their families. Each paid adult admission includes one child admission. 3 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Crystal Dining Room at the 1886 Crescent Hotel.

Christmas Stories by the Fireplace — Kids will snuggle by the lobby fireplace at The Crescent Hotel to hear one of the Christmas stories read by Mrs. Claus Dec. 21 and 22.

Fayetteville

Lights of the Ozarks — With more than 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville square.

Santa — He’ll be in downtown Fayetteville on the following dates to meet and snap photos with during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates will be Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Holidays at George’s Majestic Lounge — A Boom Kinetic holiday show starts at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17 ($15); Holidays with The Ton3s (formerly The Hamiltons) and Funk Factory happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 ($20); Muses Holiday show starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 ($10) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Holiday Hangar Dance — Dinner, dance lessons, silent auction and more happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $23 for kids. Email frontdesk.aamm@gmail.com for tickets.

Santa Drop — Santa Claus and his elves rescheduled their sky dive date for 10 a.m. Dec. 17. After the drop Santa will take his place in a C-130 Hercules at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum and guests will write their Christmas Wishes onto a paper airplane for Santa to read later and then meet Santa for photos. In case of bad weather, Santa will skip the dive and hang out in the museum. Gates open at 10 a.m More information at arkansasairandmilitary.com/santa-drop

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center — A drop-in, family-friendly holiday space with special holiday drinks and snacks, games and holiday cheer, open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23. More details including reservation times for fire pits both and snow globe domes and pricing can be found at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Smith

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children/students at www.waballet.org. Call 785-0152 for more information.

Festival of Trees — On display through Dec. 18 at The Bakery District. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Fort Smith. Money raised is used to help various youth organizations. fortsmithoptimist.com.

Creekmore Holiday Express and Lights — Miniature train ride through the holiday lights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St. Free.

Rogers

Victory Film Series — National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation,” 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $12 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“A Tuna Christmas” — 8 p.m. Dec. 15-17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” — A tour of the 1895 Hawkins House themed around Clement C. Moore’s beloved 1823 poem and how the Hawkins family of Rogers would have decorated for Christmas at the turn of the 2oth century, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Siloam Springs

Riverside Festival of Lights — Featuring a life-sized Nativity, Trees of Honor, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more from 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31. Prices are $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle, $40 for 10 or more per vehicle. Admission at the gate, 17023 Chamber Springs Road. riverside-entertainment.com/christmas-lights.

Springdale

“Polar Express Movie” and Hot Chocolate Bar — Screening of the classic Christmas movie with hot chocolate. 11 a.m. Dec. 22 in the Children’s Auditorium at Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St.

Van Buren

Christmas at the Parks — Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

