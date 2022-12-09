

LIVE! With music by Imani Uzuri, Randall Shreve, Opal Agafia and more December 9, 2022

Award winning composer, vocalist, experimental librettist, and former artist-in-residence Imani Uzuri shares two performances next weekend at The Momentary in Bentonville. Along with her ensemble, Uzuri will perform a concert featuring early Black American vernacular music including spirituals, work songs and field hollers. She will also perform selections from her forthcoming chamber opera “Hush Arbor,” described as “a mercurial musical meditation exploring themes of transcendence and liminality.” Following the concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at RØDE House, there will be an artist talk with Uzuri led by scholar Matthew D. Morrison. Tickets to this performance are $20 ($15 for members, $10 for students).

On Dec. 11 Uzuri will perform her immersive work, “Conjure Woman,” an exploration and celebration of the African American archetype of the “conjure woman,” from 2 to 3 p.m. at The Tower. The audience will be invited to help Uzuri create a joyous communal tonal meditation for this free performance.

For more information on these events and others, visit themomentary.org.

Dec. 4-10

BENTONVILLE

• Randall Shreve and The DeVilles, Patti Steel Band and Samantha Hunt perform a benefit show for Candace Holenchick at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($20-$25) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Beer & Carols starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 with Beer and Hymns and special guests from the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, special prizes for ugly sweater or tacky holiday outfit. The charity for December is Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. The sing-alongs begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at The Ballroom at I Street, 2202 S.W. I St. Tickets are $40 at bit.ly/beerandcarols22.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Opal Agafia, 5 & Dime Collective, Eureka Waters Trio, Los Roscoes, Melonlight Production, Jerry King and Doug Myerscough will perform a free “Home for the Holidays” concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; The Ozarks Chorale will share “Sounds of the Season” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Asleep at the Wheel plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; A Tribute to ABBA starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 10; The Shandies perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Anitra Jay plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 17; Neon Moon performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Skye Pollard & Family Holler ring in the new year starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Some Friends play at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Patti Steel Band plays an album release show featuring Kim Kutina and Samantha Hunt at 6 p.m. Dec. 11; Brian Martin’s Mess happens at 9 p.m Dec. 16; Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play at 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Abby Howard, Ginger Doss and Lover Lover perform an acoustic winter show at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah. The cover is $15, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Arkansas Immigrant Defense. Tickets at www.LoverLover.Live/tour.

• Martina McBride shares “The Joy of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., waltonartscenter.org.

• Twen and Pett play at 8 p.m. Dec. 14; Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendancies, The Phelgms and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Happy hour with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 9; a two-day Gar Hole Record Showcase is Dec. 9-10; Langhorne Slim with Lilly Hiatt plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 12; A Loretta Lynn Tribute with Opal Agafia, Chad “Gravy” Graves, Gina Gallina, Grace Stormont, Sophia Clark, Shilah Molina, Patti Steel and more begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Always Tired, Second Life, The Salesman and Fight Dream play at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive, Fayetteville.

• Brick Fields celebrates 10 years of Blues Therapy at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

FORT SMITH

• Lee Brice & Scotty McCreery perform at 7 p.m Dec. 15; The Iron Maidens play at 8 p.m Dec. 18 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Austin Meade plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 9; Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jonathan Karrant celebrates the release of his new holiday album at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. jonathankarrant.com.

• Dominic Bryan Roy performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 9; The Swade Diablos peform at 8 p.m. Dec. 10; Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 16; and Leona performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

• Fort Smith Jazz Jam happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Maple Room at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. bakeryfs.com

LOWELL

• Greg Morton tells jokes at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Bobcat Goldthwait performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Mo Alexander tells jokes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Don Chezina performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at Pachanga Night Club, 431 N. Old Missouri Road, facebook.com/pachanganuevoclubspringdale.73113528

• at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Encore performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 9; Rocket Science plays at 9 p.m Dec. 10 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

