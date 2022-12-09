8 Days a Week

Dec. 8 (Thursday)

Great Issues Book Club — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art On The Bricks — Including art, crafts, and music as well as open house receptions at shops and galleries, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Also, family photos with Santa, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Marketing Main Street, 112 S. Second St. artonthebricks.com.

Trillium Salon Series — Thomas Echols, 6 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Art Workshop — Presented by the Amazeum, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Night — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Arkansas’ Greatest Hits — With photographer Tim Ernst, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour — Interior Scenes, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“An Old Time Radio Christmas II” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $7, general admission. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“It’s A Wonderful Life, Right?” — 7 p.m. Dec. 8-9; 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10 & up. artslivetheatre.com.

__

Dec. 9 (Friday)

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Addams Family: The Musical” — 6 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Siloam Springs High School Theatre. $10. osp.osmsinc.com/SiloamSchools.

Film Screening — “We Are Here,” a Marshallese short film, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 10; 7 p.m. Dec. 16; and 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Trike Theatre, 902 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/best-christmas-pageant-ever/.

“Hush Arbor” The Opera — With Imani Uzuri, 8 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. themomentary.org.

“A Tuna Christmas” — 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11; again Dec. 15-18, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988. The Zephyr Blevins Gallery at the Victory is showing “Fish in Any Medium” during “A Tuna Christmas.”

__

Dec. 10 (Saturday)

Sing-Along — With Mr. Troy, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Holiday Open House — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum and the Hawkins House in downtown Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154. The Hawkins House will remain decorated for the holidays and open for tours through Dec. 31. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Ornament and Candle Making — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Winter Tree Identification, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wylde Holiday Vintage Market — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., N.E. Blake Street and N.E. B Street in downtown Bentonville. Free. Email hillary@wyldehudson.com.

Felted Wool Scarf Workshop — Noon-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. ozarkfolkways.org.

Public Art Unveiling — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Choose Love Movement — With Scarlett Lewis speaking on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy and her new book, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Nancy Bunting, author of “The Gallant Edith Bratt: J.R.R. Tolkien’s Inspiration,” 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

“Conjure Woman” — With Imani Uzuri, 2 p.m., The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Crafternoon — Make paper clay ornaments, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

“A Very SoNA Christmas” — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, SoNA Singers and UA Inspirational Chorale, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$60. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

Victory Film Series — “The Polar Express,” 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $7. Santa will be on hand at 1 p.m. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Dec. 11 (Sunday)

Holiday Open House — 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale — 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Arkansas’ Greatest Hits — With photographer Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 12 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — Book swap, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free; bring a book. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Show dates are Feb. 10-26. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

__

Dec. 13 (Tuesday)

Museum And Me — An hourlong program for ages 3-5, the second Tuesday of every month at the Rogers Historical Museum. Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

NWA Letter Writers — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “Everything You Want Me to Be” by Mindy Mejia, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“eMerge at Brews” — Part of a new series created by the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow, with host Michelle Hannon and authors Zeek Taylor, Bill McCloud, Samantha Jones, Darlene Graf, Ruth Mitchell, Ruth Weinstein, and Dan Morris as well as Writers-in-Residence Justin Noga and Brendan Bourque-Sheil, 7 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. writerscolony.org.

__

Dec. 14 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gift Wrapping For Seniors — Noon-4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dulcimer Music — With Gary McCarty, 1-2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

__

Dec. 15 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked Crafting Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Citizenship Classes — 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Usonian Homes and the Bachman-Wilson House, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Humans or AI: Who’s in Charge? — With author Karen Kilroy, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evening Talk — Gerald Torres and Nico Albert, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 16 (Friday)

Winter Yoga Series — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — With Roxy Erickson, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 17 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation and Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Interactive Movie — “The Polar Express,” 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Dec. 18 (Sunday)

Let There Be Light — Nature photography by Steven Hunter, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

On Show

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” through December, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com