LIVE! With music by Trampled By Turtles, Trout Fishing in America and more December 2, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Celebrated Minnesota sextet Trampled By Turtles will perform at at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at JJ’s Live at 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. TBT is on tour in support of a brand new album, “Alpenglow,” produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco. The album consists of 11 new songs that feature the group’s signature blend of rock, folk, punk, country and progressive bluegrass. They will be joined by special guest Sumbuck (featuring Taylor Meier from Caamp) as openers.

For “Alpenglow’s” first single, “It’s So Hard To Hold On,” the group asked their legions of passionate fans for photos and videos of their experiences at Trampled By Turtles shows. The band was completely overwhelmed by what they received, and even more so by the hundreds of heartfelt stories and emotional sentiments that accompanied them. The result is a joyful video that provides a wonderful example of what concertgoers can expect from a Trampled By Turtles show. See the video on Trampled By Turte’s YouTube page.

BENTONVILLE

• Randall Shreve and The DeVilles, Patti Steel Band and Samantha Hunt perform a benefit show for Candace Holenchick at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($20-$25) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Beer & Carols starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 with Beer and Hymns and special guests from the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, special prizes for ugly sweater or tacky holiday outfit. The charity for December is Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. The sing-alongs begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at The Ballroom at I Street, 2202 S.W. I St. Tickets are $40 at bit.ly/beerandcarols22.

• Carly Bannister and Jackson Hoyt perform for the Home Sweet Home Series at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($20) at The Gathering Barn NWA at 11399 Mill Dam Road. Tickets and more information at citysessions.org.

• The Milk Carton Kids and Buffalo Nichols will perform for a live tapping of an eTown podcast RØDE House from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1; Imani Uzuri performs a concert featuring early Black American vernacular music and compositions from her chamber opera “Hush Arbor (The Opera)” at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and Uzuri shares her immersive work “Conjure Woman” from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Bentonville. themomentary.org

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Asleep at the Wheel plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; A Tribute to ABBA starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Sprungbilly play at 6 p.m. Nov. 28; Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 30 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Dance Monkey Dance plays at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Some Friends play at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play at 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Bruce Allen performs with Kirk Lanier at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road. usingart.org

• The Swingles perform at 4 p.m. Dec. 4; Martina McBride shares “The Joy of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., waltonartscenter.org.

• The Phelgms, Blessed and Stuck perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Twen and Pett play at 8 p.m. Dec. 14; Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendancies, The Phelgms and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Margo Price with Kam Frankin performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 29; Hill Records Showcase featuring Pat Ryan Key, Foxpaw, YRLY, Luke Howard, Nub Wub, Kwanza and Adam Posnak starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 30; Kolby Cooper performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Happy Hour with Earl & Them starts at 6 p.m Dec. 2; A three day show with Zero featuring Steve Kimock and Greg Anton, Pete Sears, Spencer Burrows and Hadi Al Saadoon starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 2-4; American Aquarium and Cory Brannan perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 5; Fan Sub Select Showcase with The Red Lens, Modeling, Pura Coco, BAANG and DJ Afrosia starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Happy hour with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 9; A two-day Gar Hole Record Showcase featuring Dylan Earl, Willi Carlisle, Jess Harp, Austin Cash, Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad, The Lostines, Chris Aker, The Daiquiri Queens and Jude Brothers starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 9-10; Langhorne Slim with Lilly Hiatt plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 12; A Loretta Lynn Tribute with Opal Agafia, Chad “Gravy” Graves, Gina Gallina, Grace Stormont, Sophia Clark, Shilah Molina, Patti Steel and more begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Something Light-Hearted on a Dark Winter Night fundraiser featuring music by Trout Fishing in America, Still on the Hill, Aaron Smith, Jori Costello, Jack Williams, Cockram & Shore, Jen Hajj, Jeff Alvine and Walter Schmidt happens at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Omni Center. RSVP requested to wschmidt1998@yahoo.com or text (720) 771-4634. This is a fundraiser for the MayDay Community Kitchen. Suggested donation $15.

• Noche De Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night) happens at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3; and Trampled by Turtles plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 ($29.50 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Cabigao Trio plays at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 & 3 at Tin Roof Fayetteville, 430 W. Dickson St. pattisteel.com.

• JerGriffin Combo featuring Peter Rexford and Matteson Gregory performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 2; Funeral Party feating DJs 10.29 and Death Mistress Gomez happens at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive, Fayetteville.

• Hawksbill Winds Quintet performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 28; Beth Stockdell performs at 11 a.m. Dec. 2; Brick Fields celebrates 10 years of Blues Therapy at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

FORT SMITH

• Little Feat plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 ($59-$79); William Clark Green plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($15-$29) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Cody Hibbard with Hayefield happens at 7:30 pm. Dec. 2; Austin Meade plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($15-$20) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jonathan Karrant celebrates the release of his new holiday album at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. jonathankarrant.com.

• Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

• Fort Smith Jazz Jam happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Maple Room at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. bakeryfs.com

LOWELL

• Kevin Nealon performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 6 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. Dec. 2 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Dec. 3; Greg Morton tells jokes at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Bobcat Goldthwait performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Mark Masters performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Meredith Hopping performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Mo Alexander tells jokes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Stonehorse plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.