8 Days a Week



Dec. 1 (Thursday)

Artist of the Month — Priscilla Myers, through December, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Paint Your Own Snowflake — Make and take kit, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sock Snowman Craft — All day, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Book Signing — With Don House and Sabine Schmidt, authors of “Remote Access: Small Public Libraries in Arkansas,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Public Library. Free. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

Cocktail Tour — Winter Wonderland, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Etown Live Radio Show — With the Milk Carton Kids and Buffalo Nichols, 7 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25-$40. themomentary.org.

“Stones in His Pockets” — What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

“A Christmas Carol” — Set in a library on Christmas Eve, adapted by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 1-18; special holiday performances 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Dec. 2 (Friday)

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday Matinee — “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Winter Market — 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $25 Dec. 2; free Dec. 3. themomentary.org.

“Rebirth: An Evening of Dance” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

Million Dollar Quartet — 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$62. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Dec. 3 (Saturday)

A Morning With Crescent Dragonwagon — Author talk and book signing, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free; books for sale. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple — Create a Christmas ornament, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Elkins Holiday Expo — With vendors, a toy/clothing/food drive, ornament making, hot chocolate and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elkins Community Center. Free. There is also an open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Elkins Public Library; pop-up art at NWArt Refuge; and an open house at The Gypsy Rose. elkinsar.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Craft Around the World — Create a craft from Greenland, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Studio Demo — A live sewing demonstration by Shelby Fleming, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fireside Holiday Event — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

An Afternoon With Crescent Dragonwagon — Story time, 1:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

“Christmas In the Blitz” — Performed by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Holiday Concert — “A Family Christmas Celebration” with the Bella Vista Men’s Chorus, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Free. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Fort Smith Symphony — “The Joy of Christmas,” 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

__

Dec. 4 (Sunday)

Ozark Bronze Bell Ensemble — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Swingles — 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Dec. 5 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale — noon-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; noon-5 p.m. Dec. 6-9; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series — With Dr. Katherine Auld, Board Chairwoman at NWA Space, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 6 (Tuesday)

Critical Conversations — “Congress, Pluralism, and Autocracy with the American Enterprise Institute,” 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With former Sebastian County Circuit Judge Jim Spears, author of “Justice Divided,” 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Books will be for sale. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Dec. 7 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dulcimer Music — By Gary McCarty, 2-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Eventide” by Sarah Goodman, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Through My Grandmother’s Eyes — The Veit Simon family during the Holocaust with Courtney Doi, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 8 (Thursday)

Great Issues Book Club — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art On The Bricks — Including art, crafts, and music as well as open house receptions at shops and galleries, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Also, family photos with Santa, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Marketing Main Street, 112 S. Second St. artonthebricks.com.

Trillium Salon Series — Thomas Echols, 6 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Art Workshop — Presented by the Amazeum, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Night — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Arkansas’ Greatest Hits — With photographer Tim Ernst, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour — Interior Scenes, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 9 (Friday)

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening — “We Are Here,” a Marshallese short film, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Hush Arbor” The Opera — With Imani Uzuri, 8 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. themomentary.org.

__

Dec. 10 (Saturday)

Sing-Along — With Mr. Troy, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ornament and Candle Making — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Winter Tree Identification, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Public Art Unveiling — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Choose Love Movement — With Scarlett Lewis speaking on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy and her new book, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Nancy Bunting, author of “The Gallant Edith Bratt: J.R.R. Tolkien’s Inspiration,” 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

“Conjure Woman” — With Imani Uzuri, 2 p.m., The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Crafternoon — Make paper clay ornaments, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

__

Dec. 11 (Sunday)

Holiday Open House — 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale — 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Arkansas’ Greatest Hits — With photographer Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 12 (Monday)

Auditions — For “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Show dates are Feb. 10-26. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

__

On Show

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” through December, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com