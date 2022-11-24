ANA brings back its own version of tiny art auction Dec. 8 November 24, 2022

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

It was a beloved tradition at the Arts Center of the Ozarks that always led to competitive bidding, proud artists and happy art buyers. But when ACO closed in Springdale, the annual 5×5 show and silent auction ended.

In its place, the Artists of Northwest Arkansas, longtime exhibitors at ACO, have created the 6×6 Art Auction, which is now in its second year at the organization’s home gallery at the Rogers Experimental House.

“Last year’s event was such a success that we’ve decided to make it a new tradition at ANA,” says Stan Dark, the organization’s president. “The 6×6 show is a silent auction to raise money for art education programs, artists’ workshops, and other programs and events.

“We’ve handed out over 200 free 6-inch by 6-inch stretched canvases to anyone that wants to participate. Artists take them home, paint whatever you choose on them, and then bring them back to the ANA Gallery during regular business hours [until Dec. 3]. We’ll hold the silent auction during the December Membership Show opening on Dec. 8.”

The 6×6 Art Auction promises to feel much like the popular ACO event, with heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live music by William Reyes and the silent auction. Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8, bidding opens at 4:30 p.m., and closes at 6:30 p.m. Starting bid is $20. Now, however, the money raised goes back to the ANA, which started life in 1991 as the Fayetteville Art Association.

“By 1996, it had grown into a regional organization,” Dark says. “The name changed to the Artists of Northwest Arkansas to reflect its growth, and expanded mission and [it] became a not-for-profit in 2001. The ANA met monthly to host speakers in addition to offering artist workshops and membership shows at venues throughout the area. The annual juried exhibition eventually welcomed participants from a 10-state area.

“Thirty years later, ANA found a home at the Rogers Experimental House in downtown Rogers,” Dark continues the story. “In April of 2021, ANA opened the ANA Gallery, a 14-person fine art cooperative, and held the official ribbon cutting on Sept. 9, 2021.” The ANA Gallery features the art of Dark, Becky Christenson, Marcia Davis, Terry Dushan, Carol Hart, Gerald Scout Hatley, Gary Johnson, Cheryl Kellar, Judy Maurer, Eloa Jane Pereira, Annika Ringle, Kathleen Siegfried, Pat Sweeden, and Jeremy TenHaken.

“Joining the Rogers Experimental House allowed the Artists of Northwest Arkansas to expand its programs to include four monthlong membership exhibits throughout the RXH featuring over 160 artworks and monthly artists’ presentations,” Dark says. “The first annual 6×6 Art Auction in December [2021] raised funds for future art education programs, artists’ workshops and other programs for the public.”

One of those popular public programs, Social Painting Night, is scheduled for the fourth Tuesday of each month and provides artists “a chance to work together on their individual projects in a social setting at RXH,” Dark says.

In addition, he says, the ANA offers monthly artists’ presentations and educational classes that are open to the public.

“New professional workshops are going on the calendar for next year, and we hope to bring back our (annual but discontinued during covid) Regional Juried Show in the very near future.

“The 6×6 Art Auction is our first fund-raising event to help support the programs that we are creating,” Dark says. “The ANA is a regional volunteer group with a huge heart and so many talented artists. They are the driving force behind the success of ANA.”

__

FAQ

6×6 Silent Auction

WHEN — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 8

WHERE — ANA Gallery at Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers

COST — Admission is free; bidding starts at $20

INFO — artistsnwarkansas.com

FYI — Membership in ANA is $35 a year.