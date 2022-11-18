LIVE! A Music Calendar: Idol’s Thompson, HunterGirl At Casino November 18, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

“American Idol” winner Noah Thompson and country comrade HunterGirl are joining forces and making a stop at Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs. The Nov. 23 show is free and open to those 21 years and older. It starts at 8 p.m. inside Seven. Thompson, a Kentucky-born construction worker, has performed for more than 2.5 million television viewers. During his winning season on “American Idol,” he released his debut single, “One Day Tonight,” a romantic track still catching streams across platforms.

Thompson is under an exclusive license to BBR Music Group. He’s writing songs and working with notable producer Jimmy Robbins (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton).

HunterGirl hails from the Tennessee, where the singer-songwriter has been performing since she was 3 years old and writing songs since age 9. She performed on this year’s season of “American Idol” and has shared the stage with Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Sara Evans and more.

For more information about Noah Thompson and HunterGirl, visit www.noahthompsonmusic.com and www.huntergirlsmusic.com, respectively.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. 412 and Arkansas 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.

BENTONVILLE

• Statehouse Electric plays at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14 St., Suite 100.

• Beer & Hymns hosts a ’90s Party to benefit Teen Action & Support Center starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. 8th St., Suite 61.

• Melissa Carper and Will Gunselman play a house show hosted by City Sessions starting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 ($20) at Mark & Lisa Hufford’s home in downtown Bentonville; Carly Bannister and Jackson Hoyt perform for the Home Sweet Home Series at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($20) at The Gathering Barn NWA at 11399 Mill Dam Road. Tickets and more information at citysessions.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Righteous Brothers perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Asleep at the Wheel plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; A Tribute to Abba starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Jenna & Tony play at 7 p.m. Nov. 18; Mike Vitale plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 19; Sprungbilly performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• deFrance performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 18; Dance Monkey Dance plays at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Some Friends play at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Swingles perform at 4 p.m. Dec. 4; Martina McBride shares “The Joy of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., waltonartscenter.org.

• Cloakroom with Colour Design and Always Tired play at 8 p.m. Nov. 21; Twen and Pett play at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/onthemapfest

• Happy hour tribute to Bob Seger starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and a Love More Records Showcase with Lil Yei, BAANG, Pura Coco, H3adcannon and Sarah Lily starts at 8:30 p.m. ($10-$12) Nov. 18; Cody Canada & the Departed with Them Dirty Roses and Waves starts at 9 p.m Nov. 19 ($20-$60); 1oz Jig & Friends present “A Tribute to the Last Waltz” with Earl Cate, Randall Shreve, Rochelle Bradshaw, Skye Pollard, Opal Agafia, Michael Shembre, Merideth Kimbrough, Derek Russell, Eric Witthans and Jesse Dean at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 ($15); Music for Mark Bilyeu with Handmade Moments, Noah Richmond’s Little Monster and Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds starts at 9 p.m. Nov. 25 ($15) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Mike Ryan performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 ($20 and up); Noche De Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night) happens at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3; and Trampled by Turtles plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 ($29.50 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Little Feat plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 ($59-$79); William Clark Green plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($15-$29) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Slade Coulter and Parker Ryan perform at 8 p.m Nov. 18 ($10-$12); Paul Cauthen plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 ($35-$130); the Thanksgiving Eve Special with JD Clayton happens at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 ($10-$15); Kody West plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 ($10-$15); and Austin Meade plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($15-$20) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jonathan Karrant celebrates the release of his new holiday album at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. jonathankarrant.com.

• Modeling and Slow Blade play at 8 p.m. Nov. 26; Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

LOWELL

• Mat Alon-Martin performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 & 19; Tom Thakkar tells jokes at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 & 26; Kevin Nealon performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 6 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. Dec. 2 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Dec. 3; Greg Morton tells jokes at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 6 & 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Bobcat Goldthwait performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SPRINGDALE

• SoNA presents Latin Traces at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 (free); Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

UP IN THE HILLS

• Strings and Friends with Arkansauce, Kyle Tuttle, Eureka Strings, Hillbenders, Willi Carlisle, Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs, Flintwick, Lusid, Country Jesus, Syke Pollard, Front Porch, Cory Simmons, Garry Lawrence, Fleet Wood and Family, Sister Lucille, Earth Boan, Kiltwithfire, Blues N Grass, Arkansas Brothers, Traveling Squirrels, Danny Spain Gang, New Kentucky Colonials, Hipbillies, Blayd Law, Jordan Jensen, Jeremy Stewart and Ziggy Brown will be Nov. 18-20 at Blue Clouds Resort, 17170 Arkansas 281 in Lead Hill.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.