8 Days a Week



Nov. 17 (Thursday)

Book Lover’s Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Adult Recess — Christmas cards & tags, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked Crafting Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Critical Intersections — Housing as a Human Right, 1:30 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — With Janie Nesbitt Jones, author of “The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Public & Private Spaces of the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas’ Greatest Hits — Tim Ernst’s 20th Picture Book Tour, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

“Hartseer” — Devised theater presented by the UAFS Drama Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 with a matinee at 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $10. 788-7300.

“Stones in His Pockets” — What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

38 Special in Concert — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs. $35. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs.

Nov. 18 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show — VIP Earlybird Shopping, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 18; Girls Night Out, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 18; general admission shopping, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 19, Rogers Convention Center. $8 general admission; $15 Girls Night Out; $20 VIP. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Winter Yoga Series — With Cocoon Yoga Lab, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Miguel Gutierrez, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mandala Stone Painting — 3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. Register at fortsmithlibrary.org by Nov. 17.

Best in Glass — Turn Up the Heat with Chef Timothy Ordway, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 19 (Saturday)

Free Pet Vaccine Clinic — Hosted by Best Friends Animal Society, 9-11 a.m., J.B. Hunt parking lot in Lowell. bestfriends.org/nwa.

Super Saturday — “Beyond the Circle Dancers,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Suessical Kids” — Presented by Community School of the Arts, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., St. Boniface Auditorium, 201 N. 19th St. in Fort Smith. $12. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

Game On! — Celebrate International Games Month with board games, team games, old games and new games, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Book Festival — Hosted by the Village Lake Writers & Poets, 1-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. www.villagelake.org.

Selections From “The Nutcracker” — With NWA Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Gravel Yard, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Victory Film Series — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

SoNA Beyond — “Latin Traces” with a world premiere by Carolina Noguera, 7:30 p.m., 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. sonamusic.org/sona-beyond/voces-latin-traces.

Nov. 20 (Sunday)

Family Day — Fashion Forward, noon-4 p.m., museum wide at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Apple Butter Tasting — 1-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. bellavistamuseum.org, 855-2335.

An Afternoon with the Composer — Verdi, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Let There Be Light — Nature photography by Steven Hunter, 2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Defeayo Marsalis In Concert — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Nov. 21 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Thanksgiving Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 23 & 25, Durand/Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School’s Out Movies — “Vivo,” 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Double-Feature Matinee — 2-6 p.m., Young Adult Area at Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Books on Main — “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 22 (Tuesday)

School’s Out Movies — “Lightyear,” 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Line of Sight” by James Queally, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 23 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School’s Out Movies — “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Double-Feature Matinee — 2-6 p.m., Young Adult Area at Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving)

Nov. 25 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 26 (Saturday)

Native American Heritage Month Story Time — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Artsy Craftsy, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Victory Film Series — “It’s A Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10-$15. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Nov. 27 (Sunday)

Author Talk — With Crescent Dragonwagon, author of “Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread” and “Will It Be Okay?,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday Open Circle — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

On Show

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

