LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring the final shows at Roots HQ November 4, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society presents a Centennial Tribute Concert celebrating the music of Toots Thielemans at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Roots HQ on the Fayetteville square, one of the last shows before the venue closes up shop. Pianist Kenny Werner and harmonica master Grégoire Maret will perform a tribute to the jazz legend, who would have turned 100 this year.

Werner has been a world-class pianist and composer for over 40 years, earning a Grammy nomination in 2003 in the Best Instrumental Composition category. In 2010, Werner was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship, and in 1995 he was commissioned to compose a piano concerto dedicated to Duke Ellington. He performed as pianist for Thielemans for over 20 years.

Swiss-born Grammy-winner Maret has a resume that includes Prince, Marcus Miller, Kurt Elling, Pete Seeger, Cassandra Wilson and more. For this tribute performance to his mentor and inspiration, Maret says the duo will “find new places where his spirit is truly honored, but his music is being played through a new prism.”

Werner and Maret will honor Thielemans, who passed away in 2016 at 94 with songs written by or associated with him, like “Bluesette,” “Midnight Sun,” “Theme from Midnight Cowboy,” “I Do It For Your Love,” and “What a Wonderful World.” One of the most recognizable sounds in jazz history, Thielemans made the harmonica into a legitimate jazz instrument, recording more than 30 albums and working with artists including Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Ella Fitzgerald and Pat Metheny.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission and are available at digjazz.com/events. The NAJS also hosts Jazz at the University at the University of Arkansas Global Campus at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 with the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

BENTONVILLE

• Simply Seger (Bob Segar Tribute) happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($12.50-$20); Ozark Shades of Blue presents a Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks tribute and Arkansas Women of The Blues at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 ($25-$40) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tigran Hamasyan performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($20-$48) at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

• Terrance Wilson performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 ($10 students, $36 members and $45 nonmembers) at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. crystalbridges.org/

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Dirty 30! with Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 ($30-$40); the 75th annual Original Folk Festival features Willi Carlisle and Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs on Nov. 10 ($15), Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons on Nov. 11 ($30) and Pokey Lafarge and Hot Club of Cowtown on Nov. 12 ($29-$59); and free music in the basement from Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Sprungbilly, Willi Carlisle, Danny Spain and the Hedgehoppers on Nov. 10; Jesse Dean, Front Porch and Shannon Wurst on Nov. 11; and Dandelion Heart, Brian Martin and Ozark Mountain Rhombus on Nov. 12, during the Folk Faire at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Bob Wayne performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 4; Fall Diversity Weekend Drag Brunch starts at noon and Magnolia Brown performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Danny Spain Gang plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Shilah Molina and the Honkey Tonk Flame, Gary Lawrence and Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs perform at 8 p.m Nov. 12 at Chelesa’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Happy hour with the Bel Airs starts at 6 p.m. ($8) followed by Ozark Riviera at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4 ($10); Borgore plays at 8:30 p.m Nov. 5 ($15 and up); Brother & The Hayes perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 ($10) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• A Toots Thielmemans Centennial Tribute featuring Grégoire Maret and Kenny Werner starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 ($30-$40); and Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• The Taylor Party starts at 9 p.m Nov. 4 ($15 and up); Cole Swindell performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 ($40 and up); Waka Flocka Flame performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 ($25 and up); Trombone Shorty performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 ($29.50 and up) Mike Ryan performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 ($20 and up); Noche De Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night) happens at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and Trampled by Turtles plays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 ($29.50 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Woven will perform from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road. instagram.com/songswoven

FORT SMITH

• Chris Webby, Ekoh and Justin Clancy play at 8 p.m. Nov. 6 ($19-$39); The Cadillac Three and Ben Chapman play at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($20-$30); Tracy Lawrence plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 ($39-$59); Little Feat plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 ($59-$79); William Clark Green plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($15-$29) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• 49 Winchester & Kendall Marvell play at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($20-$25); Slade Coulter and Parker Ryan perform at 8 p.m Nov. 18 ($10-$12); Paul Cauthen plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 ($35-$130); the Thanksgiving Eve Special with JD Clayton happens at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 ($10-$15); Kody West plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 ($10-$15); and Austin Meade plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($15-$20) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Edrick Jorge, Kyle Rill, Isaac Martin, Harrison Broadstreet and LG Grey starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

LOWELL

• JJ Whitehead performs at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 & 5; Andy Hendrickson performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 & 12; Kevin Nealon, Bruce Barth and Bobcat Goldthwait perform in December at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• A Song’s Embrace featuring Dr. Deborah Caldwell, Christopher Barnett, Siloam Jazz Band, Siloam Adult Community Choir, NWA Chamber Orchestra, Siloam Children’s Community Choir and soloists Rose Sparrow and Donna Rollene will begin at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 13 during the Siloam Music Festival Series at Camp Siloam Auditorium, 3600 S. Lincoln St. siloammusicfestival.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Andrew Deacon starts telling jokes at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; a comedy album recording for Cammy starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Marketing for Musicians with Maximiliano Dominguez and Dazz “King Honey” Murry starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 15; SoNA presents Latin Traces at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 (free); Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

UP IN THE HILLS

• Strings and Friends with Arkansauce, Kyle Tuttle, Eureka Strings, Hillbenders, Willi Carlisle, Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs, Flintwick, Lusid, Country Jesus, Syke Pollard, Front Porch, Cory Simmons, Garry Lawrence, Fleet Wood and Family, Sister Lucille, Earth Boan, Kiltwithfire, Blues N Grass, Arkansas Brothers, Traveling Squirrels, Danny Spain Gang, New Kentucky Colonials, Hipbillies, Blayd Law, Jordan Jensen, Jeremy Stewart and Ziggy Brown will be Nov. 18-20 at Blue Clouds Resort, 17170 Arkansas 281 in Lead Hill.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.