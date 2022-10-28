More than 90 works of art hang in second annual WAC exhibit
BECCA MARTIN-BROWN
bmartin@nwaonline.com
Bentonville artist Jan Waldon was the first to submit to the second annual “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” exhibition, on display through Nov. 14 in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center.
And exhibition curator Kathy Thompson knew immediately she wanted to include Waldon’s artworks in the showcase of Northwest Arkansas’ new and iconic creatives.
“She does cross-stitching on old photographs,” Thompson explains. “She said the world was so crazy, she had to stitch it back together.”
Like many of the new artists selected, Waldon was influenced by the biggest event of 2020-21.
“The covid-19 pandemic and lockdown inspired me to create art,” the Bentonville artist explains. “It was a peaceful and creative outlet during a time of great fear and anxiety.
“By embellishing with thread onto paper, I bring new and different memories to otherwise discarded images. Sewing onto paper is slow, meticulous and therapeutic.”
“We looked at her entry, looked at each other and said, ‘This is going to work,’” Thompson remembers.
“Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” was initiated in 2021, in part to mark the 30th anniversary of the Walton Arts Center.
“There were a lot of different ideas tossed around, and Peter [Lane, WAC CEO] asked me to do research on a retrospective of every artist who had been in the gallery and get selections from them,” remembers Jason Smith, director of executive administration, classical music and special initiatives for WAC. “The words were barely done being spoken when I said we would serve our community better if we did a regional art show.
“The art community has always wanted WAC to be that hub. We are a beautiful convener,” he goes on. “People come here and come together to participate in the arts — to watch performances, to listen to music. We’ve been missing that place for visual arts and visual artists to come together.”
In the exhibition’s first year, more than 200 submissions were received and about 75 of them were displayed. This year, there was “a 55% increase in participation from our last call for art,” Thompson says, for a total of more than 90 works selected. Working with Smith, the pair discovered that as happened in 2021, “themes of isolation and self-reflection are still strong among the works, but this year the size and scale of the individual art works are much larger.” Also, she adds, “we noticed so many faces in this work, almost as though people were unveiling themselves in a way.”
Diversity was also a big goal for the exhibition, and both Smith and Thompson feel like that benchmark was reached.
“This is a reaffirming kind of show, because it shows you that so many different kinds of people and different ages, from different places in Northwest Arkansas, consider this their community,” Smith says.
“The overarching feeling I took away from [the opening reception] is how happy everybody was — they were almost ecstatic to be there, looking at the art. It is so reaffirming — life affirming,” Thompson says.
“I think it also had a lot to do with people feeling like because it’s such a huge diversity of age, race, gender, gender identity, everything, when people walk into that gallery, they feel like they belong,” Smith adds. “It’s not elitist, not preachy — there is something for absolutely every person to connect to.”
__
FAQ
‘Our Art, Our Region, Our Time’
WHEN — Through Nov. 14; gallery hours are noon-2 p.m. weekdays and 1 hour before and during intermission of all performances
WHERE — Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery
COST — Free
INFO — 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
__
FYI
The Artists
Included in this year’s showcase are:
Bella Vista
Paige Dirksen
Stephanie Lewis
Bentonville
Ekaterina Kouznetsova
Somnath Mukherjee
Derek P. Scott
Amy Terry
Jan Waldon
Elkins
Mim Wynne
Eureka Springs
John Rankine
Zeek Taylor
Fayetteville
Maryam Amirvaghefi
Jennifer Baugh
Whitney Allen Johnston Bell
Aaron Bleidt
Skye Compton
Daniel Coston
Lara Felipe
Shelby Fleming
Vincent Frimpong
Aaron Giles
Kathleen Shannon O’Brien Hale
Pat Hennon
Kylanna Hardaway
Nick Hobbs
Susan Idlet
Mark Jackson
Hank Kaminsky
Acadia Kandora
Shabana Kauser
Maurice Konkle
Rebecca Ann LaTourette
Leilani Law
Michael Louis LeBlanc
Kellie Rushelle Lehr
Cate McCoy
Brian Meyer
Shelley Mouber
Ray Allen Parker
Sabine Schmidt
Chris Schultz
Dea Self
JooEun Seo
Steven Schneider
Joel Storet
Deborah Thomas
Jody Travis Thompson
South Walker
Tim Walker
Fort Smith
Sarah Ridgley
Amy Scoggins
Huntsville
Leon Niehues
Lincoln
Eugene Sargent
Lowell
Scott Litzman
Ozark
Louise Halsey
Rogers
Terese Conway
Cory Corbett
Chuck Davis
David Gomez
Catherine Goenner
Pat Lewis
Monica McClear
Russellville
Daniel Kostic
Springdale
Kinya Christian
Kirby Clark
Larry Copas
Brian Elenbarger
Anna Kennedy Guyton
Shay Holloway
Brandon Jennings
Milan Jilka
Van Buren
Mary Elkins
Westville
Katelyn Kingcade
Winslow
Cindy Arsaga
Cheryl Buell