LIVE! A Music Calendar – Fulbright, Moreland In Town; Roots Fest On Hiatus

John Fulbright and his band are sharing their “Social Skills” across the nation, including a stop at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 8 p.m. Oct. 26. The show is a return to Northwest Arkansas for Fulbright and his band — Jesse Aycock, Aaron Boehler, Paul Wilkes, Stephen Lee and Paddy Ryan.

“Anytime we’re in town, that’s usually where we’re at,” he says while packing up and heading to a festival. His current tour includes the same crew who played on his recent album, “The Liar,” which came out on Sept. 30. It’s his first release in eight years.

“We’re really proud of it,” he says. The album keeps to his Americana-based style with a healthy dose of rock ‘n’ roll energy. Over the period between “The Liar” and 2014’s “Songs,” Fulbright has found himself sharpening his own “social skills” by moving from being a lone singer/songwriter to a band leader.

“Communication is a big part of that. Learning to communicate with a band — it takes time. Honestly it’s something I don’t think you just fall into it naturally. I think it’s something you do have to learn how to do, and that’s a skill that I’ve tried to develop over time. I feel like it’s paid off.”

When asked if he thinks the album would be the same had it been recorded earlier, he says, “I doubt it. I highly doubt it. I mean, stuff like that takes time. Maybe it shouldn’t have taken that much time. But, you know, patience is a virtue.”

Tickets to the George’s show are $20-$25 at georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows. Fulbright’s latest album is streaming across all platforms. Keep up with him at johnfullbrightmusic.com.

Roots Fest Hiatus

The founders of the Fayetteville Roots announced Oct. 14 that they will “pause the festival and close the Roots HQ as of December 31st.” The organization, founded by local musicians Bryan and Bernice Hembree with chef Jeremy Gawthrop, has hosted the Fayetteville Roots Festival, which brought food, music and community to downtown Fayetteville for the last 13 years.

In an email and social media posts, the founders of Fayetteville Roots Festival announced that they are saying goodbye for now:

“This is not the end of Fayetteville Roots, but a gentle break, time to evolve, and a time to evaluate what is next. We still have something to give and a desire to support the music and culinary communities in Northwest Arkansas. With a little time and a refuel for the creative energy that burns inside of us, we know we will gather together again around a fantastic meal and good music.”

Citing lower tickets sales and higher operating costs, the three founders of the festival say they “close this chapter with love and friendship.”

Fayetteville Roots has brought an incredible amount of talent to the region over the years — both in terms of cuisine and music. Just this year, Iris Dement, Leyla McCalla, Taj Mahal, Bettye Lavette, The Woods Brothers and so many others shared stages with local musicians. James Beard Award-wining chefs, using locally sourced ingredients, served dishes at pop-up events around town, and a roster of free shows and low-cost eats made it possible for many to enjoy.

Roots HQ also fed local musicians during the pandemic and acted as a community resource to local musicians through the headquarters on the Fayetteville square. Fayetteville Roots will host Dar Williams on Nov. 6, but as of now, no later events are posted to the nonprofit organization’s website, fayettevilleroots.org.

Moreland At Meteor

After the pandemic pushed back his 2020 tour for “LP5,” John Moreland is back on the road with a new album, “Birds In The Ceiling,” which came out in June. Moreland will perform at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville on Oct. 27. Lee Bains III opens the concert at 7 p.m.

BENTONVILLE

• Ashtyn Barbaree plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St.

• Tigran Hamasyan performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($20-$48) at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 ($65-$85); Dirty 30! with Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 ($30-$40); the 75th annual Original Folk Festival features Willi Carlisle and Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs on Nov. 10 ($15), Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons on Nov. 11 ($30) and Pokey Lafarge and Hot Club of Cowtown on Nov. 12 ($29-$59) at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. Oct. 27; An Ain’t Got Time reunion happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Chelsea’s Camp Zombie Infestation with Rant and Disastermath starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 29; Shilah Molina and the Honkey Tonk Flame, Gary Lawrence and Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs perform at 8 p.m Nov. 12 at Chelesa’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Buddy Shute and the Motivators play at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren. buddyshute.com

FAYETTEVILLE

• Happy hour with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and Eli Young Band plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 28 ($30 and up); Hot Lix 10th Anniversary happens at 9 p.m. Oct. 29 (sold out); Figure presents Terrorvision at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Jam & Improvisation hosted by Jonathan DeGazarian starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 (all jams are free, donations accepted); Pepe Rivero with Adi Meyerson, Fernando Valencia and Ivanna Cuesta will perform a jazz jam session at 6 p.m. Oct. 31; A Toots Thielmemans Centennial Tribute featuring Grégoire Maret and Kenny Werner starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 ($30-$40); and Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Dial Up, Modeling and Allen.MP3 perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 ($14.50 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Patti Steel Band plays an album release show at 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. facebook.com/kingfishbar.

• Circle of Thirds play at 6 p.m. Oct. 26; Dave performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Project 1268 plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 28; Phunbags (comedy improv) starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 29; Rachel B performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Six-Twelve Coffee House, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

FORT SMITH

• Zoso (Led Zepplen tribute) starts at 8 p.m Oct. 29 ($20-$30); Smile Empty Soul, Sun Volume and Saint Tragedy perform at 7 p.m Nov. 3 ($15-$20); Chris Webby, Ekoh and Justin Clancy play at 8 p.m. Nov. 6 ($19-$39); The Cadillac Three and Ben Chapman play at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($20-$30); Tracy Lawrence plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 ($39-$59); Little Feat plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 ($59-$79); William Clark Green plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($15-$29) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• End of the World: Halloween Edition, a celebration of hip hop, R&B, dance and rap hosted by Spidacrazy 8 and DJ D. Sewell, starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 ($0-$13); 49 Winchester & Kendall Marvell play at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($20-$25); Slade Coulter and Parker Ryan perform at 8 p.m Nov. 18 ($10-$12); Paul Cauthen plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 ($35-$130); The Thanksgiving Eve Special with JD Clayton happens at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 ($10-$15); Kody West plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 ($10-$15);and Austin Meade plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($15-$20) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Chris Cope takes the stage at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 & 29; JJ Whitehead performs at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 & 5; Andy Hendrickson performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 & 12; Kevin Nealon, Bruce Barth and Bobcat Goldthwait perform in December at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Jacob McCoy plays at 11 a.m. and Emily Rowland at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Phat Tire Bike Shop in downtown Siloam Springs, 101 S. Broadway St.

SPRINGDALE

• A Rodeo Book Club Takeover happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 for the The Mixtape Music series at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

• John Mailander’s Forecast featuring Lindsay Lou and Proyecto Tumbado perform at 7:30 Oct. 27 at Turnbow Park, 106 W. Emma Ave. citysessions.org/downtownspringdale.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Marshall Tucker Band performs at 8 p.m. with a Johnny Dale Roberts after-show Oct. 27 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

UP IN THE HILLS

• Strings and Friends with Arkansauce, Kyle Tuttle, Eureka Strings, Hillbenders, Willi Carlisle, Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs, Flintwick, Lusid, Country Jesus, Syke Pollard, Front Porch, Cory Simmons, Garry Lawrence, Fleet Wood and Family, Sister Lucille, Earth Boan, Kiltwithfire, Blues N Grass, Arkansas Brothers, Traveling Squirrels, Danny Spain Gang, New Kentucky Colonials, Hipbillies, Blayd Law, Jordan Jensen, Jeremy Stewart and Ziggy Brown will be Nov. 18-20 at Blue Clouds Resort, 17170 Arkansas 281 in Lead Hill.

