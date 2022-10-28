8 Days a Week



Oct. 27 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Critical Intersections: How Citizens, Planners and Builders Create Better Communities, 1:30 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Trunk or Treat — With decorated trunks, treats and games provided by Baptist Health and others, 5:30-7:30 p.m., northwest employee parking lot on the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street next to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Cocktail Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 6 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Looking in the Stacks — A deeper dive into court, church and vital records, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Beginning Genealogy Class — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception — For the JBU Art Faculty Exhibition, 6-7:30 p.m., Windgate Visual Art East Main Gallery in Siloam Springs. Exhibit open through Dec. 17. Free. Email AShirley@jbu.edu.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Elk River Haunted Float — Floats start at sundown through Oct. 31. A hayride, haunted float, haunted house, terrifying trail for $25, $40 to include one-night camping. $15 each additional night. 324 Canoe Camp Lane, Pineville,Mo. facebook.com/TheElkRiverHauntedFloat

“Pride and Prejudice” — Presented by Aquila Theatre, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

“Descendants: The Musical” — Presented by Young Artists Guild, 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$20. weareyag.com.

“Detroit ‘67” — The civil rights movement captured in one moment in one city, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27-$57; digital streaming also available. theatre2.org.

__

Oct. 28 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pumpkin Coaster Crochet Craft — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; register by Oct. 26. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Fall Fest — With a costume contest, face painting, food trucks and a screening of “E.T.,” 5:30-8 p.m., NorthWest Arkansas Community College campus in Bentonville. Free. nwacc.edu/FallFest.

Haunt the Hanger — The museum will be pairing up with ORB Paranormal Team for this year’s ghost hunt, 6-11:45 p.m. Oct. 28 & 29 at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. With your ticket you will receive dinner and some swag. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

“Almost, Maine” — A set of nine vignettes about love under the Northern Lights, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 2 p.m. Oct. 30, again Nov. 3-6, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Art Night Out — Fashion Party, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 29 (Saturday)

A Morning With Suzanne Woods Fisher — A special book club meet-and-greet, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Be(A)ware Allergy-Friendly Halloween Extravaganza — With a special Halloween show, goody bags, games and bouncy houses, 10 a.m. to noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Be sure to wear your costume. faylib.org.

Family Halloween Celebration — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

A Morning With Suzanne Woods Fisher — Community event with book sale and signing, 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Plants That Kill, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

DeathRay Illustration + Print Expo — Visual storytelling expo featuring Brian Biggs, Aaron Kuder, John Lucas, Benji Nate and several local artists, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Dr, Fayetteville. $5. deathrayexpo.com.

Halloween Art Lab — Pasta skeletons, painted rocks & more, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Treat Street in Bella Vista — With carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a “selfie” photo booth and more, noon-2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org.

Halloween Hoopla — With food, drinks, candy, prizes and games, noon-2 p.m., River Park Events Building, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. fortsmithparks.com.

The Psychology of Card Magic — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Springdale Halloween Fest — With candy, a pumpkin drop, carnival games and more, 4-7 p.m., downtown Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Police Department and Parks and Recreation.

Old Fashioned Halloween Party — With fortune telling, treats, games, prizes, costume contest for cutest, funniest, best group and best historical costumes, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. bellavistamuseum.org.

Zombie Crawl — Dress up like a zombie or zombie hunters (no actual weapons) and “creep” from one part of Eureka Springs to another with street performers, scary parade floats, grim rides and post-apocalyptic vehicles, 6 p.m., register in front of the Eureka Springs Public Library at 194 Spring St. starting at 4 p.m. (for walkers), or at the Community Center at 44 Kingshighway between 4 and 5 p.m. (for vehicles and floats). Each participant must bring two cans of food. Family-friendly. eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com.

Halloween on Main — With a zombie crawl at 6 p.m. and a costume parade at 6:45 p.m., 614 Main St. in Van Buren. facebook.com/oldtownvanburen.

UAFS Haunted University —With carnival games, trunk-or-treat and candy galore, 6-9 p.m, around the campus green with a haunted house in the campus center’s Reynolds Room. uafs.edu/news/2022-haunted-union.php.

Fashion Teen Night — 7-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Imagine Big” — Symphony of Northwest Arkansas season opener, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36 & up. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

__

Oct. 30 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat — With trick-or-treating, a photo-BOO-th, music, live performances and take-home art kits for everyone, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free; no tickets required. crystalbridges.org.

Dia de Muertos — Help build the ofrenda base, noon-5 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Safety Spooktacular — With safety education, music, food, games, candy, bounce houses, face painting, firetrucks, helicopters and more, 2-5 p.m., Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Free. Hosted by NWA Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Hocus Pocus” — Costumes are encouraged for this all-ages screening of the 1993 favorite on the big screen, 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Oct. 31 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Halloween Movie Matinee — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Trick or Treat in downtown Siloam Springs — 3-5 p.m., Siloam Springs Historic Downtown District. mainstreetsiloam.org.

Goblin Candy Crawl — 3:30-5:30 p.m., pick up a trick-or-treat bag and map from the Rogers Historical Museum booth in Railyard Park and then start your “candy crawl” around downtown Rogers. Free. 621-1154.

Trick or Treat on the Trails — A Halloween-costumed celebration, 4 p.m., Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free. Email jbell@fayetteville-ar.gov.

Halloween Costume Parade — And crafts, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Gravette Trick or Treat on Main — Gravette’s third annual Trick or Treat on Main will be 4-7 p.m., Main Street in Gravette. Local businesses and organizations will line both sides of the first two blocks of Main Street and hand out candy and treats to trick-or-treaters. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event.

Downtown Eureka Springs Trick or Treat — 4-6 p.m. eurekasprings.org/event/downtown-eureka-springs-trick-or-treat.

Ghouls on Garrison — 5-8 p.m., Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. facebook.com/FTSmithAR

Gentry Trick or Treat on Main Street — Beginning at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Gentry. Local businesses will be passing out treats to trick-or-treaters.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “A Tuna Christmas,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Audition packets at www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

Cars and Candy — With lots of candy, muscle cars, classic cars, imports, bikes and more, 7-9 p.m., Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Halloween Party — Bring your own props or buy a bag at the door, 6 p.m. music by Ultra Suede, 7 p.m. costume contest, 8 p.m. film, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20. waltonartcenter.org.

__

Nov. 1 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 2 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews — “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 3 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked Crafting Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., “Fashioning America” exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art for the Holidays Reception — With artwork for sale, a craft station for holiday ornaments, music by Nate Smerage, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures at 20 S. Hill Ave. Free. Park in downtown Fayetteville and take shuttle at the corner of Church and Center Streets. artventures-nwa.org.

Cocktail Tour — Art & Fashion, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Thursday Film — “It Happened One Night,” 1939, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Nov. 4 (Friday)

Inverse Performance Art Festival — Nov. 4-6, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20 festival pass. 657-2335.

Fall Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4-5, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Day of the Dead Celebration — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meet the Artist — Featuring art, silent auction, music by Paul Price, snacks, beer and wine available, 5:30-8 p.m. at The Gallery at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Durham. usingart.org.

Drink & Draw — 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Van Cliburn Concert — With Terrence Wilson, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 5 (Saturday)

True Lit Super Saturday — Fishin’ Magicians, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple — Make an apron, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Discover the Grounds — Your Own Back Yard, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — With DeJuan Gilchrist, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 6 (Sunday)

Fall Foliage Shoot — 7 a.m., Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Arkansas 12, just west of the visitor’s center at Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Hosted by the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas. Free. 789-5000.

“Peter and the Wolf” — Presented by SoNA, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

On Show

“Goal 14 Water For Life” — An art exhibit featuring individual works and a large interactive installation by artists Lourdes Valverde, David Gómez, Briseida Ochoa and Dexta Rodríguez based on the “Transforming Our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” by the United Nations, until Oct. 30, Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave., Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com