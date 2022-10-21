LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Momentous at The Momentary October 21, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The William Baker Festival Singers of Kansas City will make three stops in Arkansas as part of their 25th anniversary celebration year. They will sing during the Vigil Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Altus at 4 p.m. Oct. 22; at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at the First United Methodist Church in Morrilton; and at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Subiaco Abbey. All of the Arkansas tour events will be non-ticketed, free events and open to the public.

The award-winning William Baker Festival Singers is a 50-voice, semi-professional chorale dedicated to the performance of short form sacred a cappella classics and spirituals. The choir has visited 14 states, with performances in Helzberg Hall, the Washington National Cathedral, the Basilica of the National Shrine, Trinity Wall Street Church in New York City, St. James Cathedral in Chicago and St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. Their Composer-in-Residence is Dr. Sean Sweeden. More information at www.festivalsingers.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Beer & Hymns will sing to raise money for Cocoon Collective from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville.

• Momentous, a four-day experience of electronic sound, will feature Ryoichi Kurokawa – subassemblies and Hyd at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 ($15-$20), Four Tet + Ben UFO and Jlin at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20-$40) and Arca and BGI DJ at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 ($20-$40) at various locations on the Momentary campus. A Momentous takeover starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 (free) for Courtyard Sessions. Tickets for all four days are $55-$100; Tigran Hamasyan performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($20-$48) at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org/calendar/momentous.

• A tribute to Ronnie Hawkins featuring Rd Olson as Ronnie and The Ozark All- Stars as the Hawks starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 21; John Moreland with special guest Lee Bains III starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 ($20 and up) at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 ($65-$85); Dirty 30! with Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 ($30-$40); the 75th annual Original Folk Festival features Willi Carlisle and Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs on Nov. 10 ($15), Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons on Nov. 11 ($30) and Pokey Lafarge and Hot Club of Cowtown on Nov. 12 ($29-$59) at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Alyssa Galvan plays 7 p.m. Oct. 21; Joe Mack plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 22; an Ain’t Got Time reunion happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Intrinzik plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 22; Chelsea’s Camp Zombie Infestation with Rant and Disastermath starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 29; Shilah Molina and the Honkey Tonk Flame, Gary Lawrence and Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs perform at 8 p.m Nov. 12 at Chelesa’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Monster Mash Night Market with vendors, food and music by DJ Girlfriend, Sad Palomino (9 p.m.) and Jess Harp (10 p.m.) on Oct. 22 ($12-$15.21) at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave. members.likewise.community/events

• Happy hour with Honey Jack happens at 6 p.m. ($8) then Triston Marez plays at 9 p.m. ($12-$15) Oct. 21; 90 lb Wrench plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 22 ($10); Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Little Stranger perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($22-$25); Protomartyr and The Phlegms play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 ($20); John Fulbright celebrates the release of “The Liar” at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 ($20-$25) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Jam & Improvisation hosted by Jonathan DeGazarian starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 (all jams are free, donations accepted); A Toots Thielmemans Centennial Tribute featuring Grégoire Maret and Kenny Werner starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 ($30-$40); and Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Ann DuHamel performs at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library.

• Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Peco’s & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov’t Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up); and Dial Up, Modeling and Allen.MP3 perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 ($14.50 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Kris Lager Band plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 22 and 5 p.m. Oct. 23; Patti Steel Band plays an album release show at 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. facebook.com/kingfishbar.

FORT SMITH

• Jackyl plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($29-$49); Zoso (Led Zepplen tribute) starts at 8 p.m Oct. 29 ($20-$30); Smile Empty Soul, Sun Volume and Saint Tragedy perform at 7 p.m Nov. 3 ($15-$20); Chris Webby, Ekoh and Justin Clancy play at 8 p.m. Nov. 6 ($19-$39); The Cadillac Three and Ben Chapman play at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($20-$30); Tracy Lawrence plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 ($39-$59); Little Feat plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 ($59-$79); William Clark Green plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 ($15-$29) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• T.J. Cunningham Memorial featuring The Cabbageheads, Big City Moses 2, Mark Albertson & the Groove Diggers, Zoe and Kimball Davis starts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 ($60); End of the World: Halloween Edition a celebration of hip hop, R&B, dance and rap hosted by Spidacrazy 8 and DJ D. Sewell strats at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 ($0-$13); 49 Winchester & Kendall Marvell play at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 ($20-$25); Slade Coulter and Parker Ryan perform at 8 p.m Nov. 18 ($10-$12); Paul Cauthen plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 ($35-$130); The Thanksgiving Eve Special with JD Clayton happens at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 ($10-$15); Kody West plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 ($10-$15); Austin Meade plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 ($15-$20) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Paul Varghese performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 & 22; Chris Cope takes the stage at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 & 29; Kevin Nealon and Bruce Barth perform in December at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Simeon Basil plays at 11 a.m. and Jacob McCoy at 2 p.m. Oct. 22; Jacob McCoy plays again at 11 a.m. and Emily Rowland at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Phat Tire Bike Shop in downtown Siloam Springs, 101 S. Broadway St.

SPRINGDALE

• Mike Thomas plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 N. Lowell Road, coreofarkansas.com.

• A Rodeo Book Club Takeover happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

• John Mailander’s Forecast featuring Lindsay Lou and Proyecto Tumbado perform at 7:30 Oct. 27 at Turnbow Park, 106 W. Emma Ave. citysessions.org/downtownspringdale.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.