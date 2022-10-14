Oktoberfest all over downtown Fort Smith Saturday
It’s fall, y’all, and Fort Smith is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration all over town on Oct. 15.
Started in 2016, “the goal of this event is to bring synergy, a sense of community with family friendly activities and economic impact to the downtown Fort Smith area,” says Deana Griffith, a director with the sponsoring organization, the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association.
Activities centered around Garrison Avenue downtown include:
Fort Smith Farmers Market
7 a.m.-noon
• Face painting by Future School Fort Smith, 8 a.m.-noon
• “Cops with Coffee” invites kids to help paint a Fort Smith Police Department van, 9-11 a.m.
• Scavenger hunt, 8-11:30 a.m.
• Vendors will give out free candy to kids, 7 a.m.-noon
Bakery District
7 a.m. — Sunrise yoga
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Fall Patio Pop-Up Market
11 a.m. — Story time at Bookish
4 p.m. — Meet the Author: Ginny Myer Sain
8 p.m. — Fort Smith Symphony After Party
Oktoberfest Pub Crawl
Entertainment District commemorative cups are available at all participating locations so you can enjoy the full experience of Oktoberfest.
Arlie Muck’s
Hero’s
Papa’s Pub & Pizzeria
Neumeier’s Rib Room
La Huerta Mexican Restaurant
R. Landry’s New Orleans Café
Old Town Grain & Feed
Bricktown Brewery
The Majestic
Club Kinkead’s
Tipsy’s Pub
Ben’s Hookah Lounge
Maple Pub at The Bakery District
Prohibition Bar
Judge Parker’s Birthday & Kids’ Court
Beginning at 1 p.m., the Fort Smith Museum of History will celebrate the birthday of Judge Isaac C. Parker and host an encore presentation of Kids Court: Trial of the Big Bad Wolf.
The Big Bad Wolf will plead his case, and the Three Little Pigs will take the witness stand. Was the wolf justified in huffing, puffing and blowing their houses down?! Kids will be the judge and the jury.
Party treats will be served after all that deciding. The event is included in the price of admission ($7 for adults, $2 children ages 6-15).
Third Street Block Party
Hosted by Hidden Talent Fine Art Gallery & Restoration and Olen & Co. Market, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. with art, crafts, retail, vintage clothing, jewelry, music, food and more.
Harvest Market
Hosted by Fort Smith Downtown Business Association & Bar and Restaurant Committee, 1-6 p.m., with a Bounce Around, bowling game, ring toss, cornhole, Craft Corner, face painting, a photo booth and performances by:
Alan Burdick — Accordionist, 1-3 p.m.
Community School of the Arts — With Mystical Witches, German reggae, a Cackle Contest, Tarot Card Readings and more, 1-6 p.m.
Vendors from 1-6 p.m. including:
Country Snow — snow cones, iced coffee & cotton candy
Bob’s Dogs — hot dogs with all the fixings
Sandy’s Sweet Shoppe — pies and cinnamon rolls
David’s Honey
Cathy Scalf — Breads, pies, pickles
Charlotte Franklin — gluten free baked goods
Johnson’s James & Jellies
Bits & Pieces — nut brittles
Sacred Earth — handmade jewelry
Ankhonomics — handmade jewelry & lotions
Bugg & Duchess Pet Boutique
Crafty Hand Co. Designs
Thattle Dew Farm — flower bar
House of Jos — hand crafted signs
Cowhide Lily Creations
J&S Woodworking
KidRidge Farms
Stone Epicureans — spices & hard candy
Alycia Hart — pottery
Sprigz Farm
Daluny Khanthanth — baked goods
Prissy Paws Pet Bakery
Berries by Jenni-Custom Gifts
Black Market: A Night Artisan Market
Experience live music, vendors, artists, food trucks, fashion, jewelry, crafts, home decor, baked goods and much more, 7-10 p.m.