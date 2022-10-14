LIVE! A Music Calendar: Mary Gauthier Returns To Roots HQ October 14, 2022

“I’ve never gone into a romantic love song phase,” Mary Gauthier says about her most recent album, “Dark Enough to See The Stars.” “I’ve always written about the end of love or the longing for love. It’s certainly not something I ever imagined I was capable of.”

An acclaimed folk singer-songwriter, Gauthier will bring songs from her 12-year career to Roots HQ in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in support of her recent album. The release follows her debut book, “Saved by a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting.” Gauither will be joined by her partner, Americana folk singer Jaimee Harris. Tickets range from $30-$140 at fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

BENTONVILLE

• Momentous, a four-day experience of electronic sound, will feature Ryoichi Kurokawa – subassemblies and Hyd at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 ($15-$20), Four Tet + Ben UFO and Jlin at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20-$40) and Arca and BGI DJ at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 ($20-$40) at various locations on the Momentary campus. A Momentous takeover starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 for Courtyard Sessions. Tickets for all four days are $55-$100 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org/calendar/momentous.

• Scotty Austin (Saving Abel) with special guests The Alive plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 ($15-$20); a Ronnie Hawkins tribute with Rd Olsen and The Ozark All-Stars starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 21; John Moreland with special guest Lee Bains III starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 ($20 and up) at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Trillium Salon Series presents percussionist Jon Mueller with clarinetist Craig Colorusso from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Buckminster Fuller’s Fly’s Eye Dome at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art. trilliumsalonseries.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 ($65-$85); Dirty 30! with Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 ($30-$40); the 75th annual Original Folk Festival features Willi Carlisle and Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs on Nov. 10 ($15), Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons on Nov. 11 ($30) and Pokey Lafarge and Hot Club of Cowtown on Nov. 12 ($29-$59) at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Brick Fields will play at at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St., Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Forgotten Space celebrates The Grateful Dead at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Tickets are $20-$25. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive.

• Happy hour with Full House starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 ($8) with an Elton John Tribute at 9:30 p.m. ($12) Oct. 14; Women in the Round: Benefit honoring Adrienne Shaunfield and Bekah Smith featuring Molley Healy, Shannon Wurst, Patti Steel, Emily Rowland with Kim Kutina, Heather Kearney and The Grateful Gals starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 ($20); 90LB Wrench plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 22 ($10); Andy Frasco & The Un with Little Stranger perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($22-$25); Protomartyr and The Phlegms play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 ($20) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up); Jazz Jam with Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 13; Folk Jam hosted by Fayetteville Roots is at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; and Jam & Improvisation hosted by Jonathan DeGazarian starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 (all jams are free, donations accepted) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (sold out); Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Peco’s & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov’t Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• ‘The Queen of Mariachi’ Aida Cuevas performs with Mariachi Aztlán at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 ($10) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• Doctor Junior plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Patti Steel Band plays an album release show at 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. www.facebook.com/kingfishbar.

• Buddy Shute & Mark McGee play from 5:30-6:30 Oct. 14 at the Juke Joint Exhibit in the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square. buddyshute.com

FORT SMITH

• The Fort Smith Symphony presents Symphonic Superheros at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 ($30-$50) at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 South Seventh St. fortsmithconventioncenter.org

• Preacher Lawson performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Jackyl plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($29-$49) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• River Valley Comics will host a Hoppy Hour Comedy Show starting at 7:30 p.m Oct. 15 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

LOWELL

• Steward Huff performs at 6 p.m Oct. 14 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Oct. 15; Paul Varghese performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 & 22; Chris Cope takes the stage at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 & 29; Kevin Nealon and Bruce Barth perform in December at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Shoptober Saturdays continues with Asher Perkins performing at 11 a.m. and Gavin Sumrall at 2 p.m. Oct. 15, Simeon Basil plays at 11 a.m. and Jacob McCoy at 2 p.m. Oct. 22; Jacob McCoy plays again at 11 a.m. and Emily Rowland at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Phat Tire Bike Shop in downtown Siloam Springs, 101 S. Broadway St.

SPRINGDALE

• Arkansalsa 2022 featuring a special DJ performance and community art project with Fermin Hurtado and live music from Funk Factory, Dos Voces Divinas; dance performances with Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico, Los Chinelos Morelenses Unidos and Panther Island Dancers; plus a car show, salsa tasting contest and more from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. onecommunityar.org/en/arkansalsa.

• Mike Thomas plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 12; Mike Cooper performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 19; and Mike Thomas plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 N. Lowell Road, coreofarkansas.com.

• Ryan Trickey & Aaron Scarbrough perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; and a Rodeo Book Club Takeover happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• The Mixtape Music series with Earl Hazard + Sewlo continues at 7 p.m. Oct. 19; and Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

•Western Justice performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

