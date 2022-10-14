In With The New! Three events added to fall crafts fair lineup October 14, 2022

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

Two longtime favorite fall crafts fairs have packed up their tents and gone home, but three new ones are stepping into the lineup for next weekend.

Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts & More has been canceled for 2022, and the Bella Vista Arts & Crafts Festival has ended after more than 50 years.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista will host a fall show Oct. 14-15 outdoors at its home at 8862 W. McNelly Road; the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista will present its first Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival Oct. 14-15; and down the interstate in Fayetteville, the Northwest Arkansas Mall will host an indoor event Oct. 13-16 that Anne Burbage started decades ago at Dixieland Mall — now Frisco Station Mall — in Rogers.

Pearl Williamson, director of Wishing Spring Gallery, says she expects to have about 35 vendors selling woodworking, home decor, jewelry, pottery, lots of sewing crafts and more. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14-15.

The United Lutheran Church at the corner of Cooper Road and Forest Hills Boulevard expects around 20 vendors, some indoors and some outdoors, and will also have a fall Pumpkin Patch where pumpkins will be for sale and photos can be taken. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15.

Burbage says she expects 50 or more booths at the Northwest Arkansas Mall selling not just crafts but more of the “boutique” items she believes younger shoppers favor. Hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16.

Also scheduled are:

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13-15 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale.

The War Eagle Fair — Called the granddaddy of them all, founded in 1954, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and until 4 p.m. Oct. 16, 11037 High Sky Inn Road near Hindsville.

War Eagle Mill Craft & Culinary Fair — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and until 4 p.m. Oct. 16, War Eagle Mill across the creek from the War Eagle Fair, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers.

Sharp’s Show at War Eagle — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and until 4 p.m. Oct. 16, behind War Eagle Mill.

It’s Fall Y’All Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 16, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville.