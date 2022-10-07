LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Patti Steel & ukeleles October 7, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Local music

Patti Steel’s new EP, “No Better,” drops across streaming services on Oct. 7. She plans to have physical copies of the CD available at her upcoming shows. Patti and her band will have a Halloween-themed album release show Oct. 28. Steel’s website pattisteel.com has information about upcoming shows, the EP release and more.

Group uke

Love the uke but need some help getting started? Jori Costello will be teach a four-week “low-stress” group beginners class on Saturdays from 2-3 p.m. starting Oct. 8 at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Class will be Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29 in Clapp Auditorium. The price is $50 for all four classes. Sign up and more information at mountsequoyah.networkforgood.com/events/48663-beginner-ukulele-classes.

As always, Sequoyah Ukulele Society meets from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month. Players of all skill levels are welcome, just bring your uke. Chords and music are projected on to a screen during the jam, held on the first floor of Sequoyah Hall. For more information, contact Helen Kwiatkowski at sequoyahukulelesociety@gmail.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt play at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (Momentary Green, $20-$84); A Momentous takeover starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 for the Courtyard Sessions at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

• Scotty Austin (Saving Abel) with special guests The Alive plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 ($15-$20); a Ronnie Hawkins tribute with Rd Olsen and The Ozark All-Stars starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 21; John Moreland with special guest Lee Bains III happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 ($20 and up) at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 ($39-$49); Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 ($65-$85); Dirty 30! with Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 ($30-$40); the 75th annual Original Folk Festival featuring Willi Carlisle and Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs on Nov. 10 ($15), Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons on Nov. 11 ($30) and Pokey Lafarge and Hot Club of Cowtown on Nov. 12 ($29-$59) at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 7; Whiskey Menders play at 7 p.m. Oct. 8; Kurt Hunter plays at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Magnolia Brown plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 7; Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal play at 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Hill City Rumble featuring Nick Shoulders, Dylan Earl, Ashtynn Barbaree and Johno Leeroy starts at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at 710 S. College Ave. The event will also include a classic motorcycle show, music, vendors, food and more. Part of the proceeds will go to charities.

• Happy Hour with Earl & Them starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 ($8); Tanner Usrey with Palmer Anthony starts at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7 ($15) Madison Cunningham with Bendigo Fletcher starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($22 and up); Pony Bradshaw plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 ($12 and up); Titus Andronicus plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 ($20 and up) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up); jams return in October at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Jenee Fleenor & Friends perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 ($25-$150) at The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road.

• Hippie Sabotage plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 ($32.50); Old Crow Medicine Show plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); Goose plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (sold out); Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Peco’s & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov’t Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Amina Figarova and band perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 ($33 and up) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs play at 9 p.m. Oct. 7; Doctor Junior plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Patti Steel Band plays an album release show at 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. www.facebook.com/kingfishbar.

FORT SMITH

• Logan Mize plays 7 p.m. Oct. 7 ($20 and up); The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 ($22.50 and up; Teddy Swims plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 ($39.50); Larry Fleet plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 ($25-$39); Preacher Lawson performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Jackyl plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($29-$49) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Jacob Stelly plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($10 and up); Kameron Marlowe plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($15 and up) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Duo Divinas perform at 6 p.m. and Danza Tonantzin performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 for a Hispanic-LatinX celebration from 5-9 p.m. hosted by 64.6 Downtown at Garrison Commons Pocket Park, 13 Garrison Ave. Free, no tickets required. 646downtown.com

LOWELL

• Steward Huff performs at 6 p.m Oct. 14 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Oct. 15; Paul Varghese performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 & 22; Chris Cope takes the stage at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 & 29; Kevin Nealon and Bruce Barth perform in December at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU and Fire from the Gods start at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($35 and up); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

SPRINGDALE

• Mike Thomas plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 12; Mike Cooper performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 19; and Mike Thomas plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 N. Lowell Road, coreofarkansas.com.

•Nate Williams will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Ryan Trickey & Aaron Scarbrough perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; and a Rodeo Book Club Takeover happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• The Mixtape Music series with Earl Hazard + Sewlo play at 7 p.m. Oct. 19; and Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Dead Metal Society performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com