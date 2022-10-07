Cardboard trains race Saturday at Rogers Historical Museum October 7, 2022



FAQ

The Great Cardboard Train Race

WHAT — Creative cardboard trains, all bearing the name “Frisco” somewhere in the design, will be judged for style, then four-person teams will race through an obstacle course. This year the Great Cardboard Train Race is being held in conjunction with the seventh annual Frisco Inferno Barbecue Competition & Tasting, the official barbecue contest at Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

WHEN — Arrival 10 a.m. Saturday with judging at 10:15 a.m. and the race at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE — Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry streets in downtown Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — rogershistoricalmuseum.org/great-cardboard-train-race